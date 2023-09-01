Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB1994PLC065725 and registration number is 065725. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹20.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. is -0.58 and PB ratio of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. is -1.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹16.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹28.10 and 52-week low of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹10.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.