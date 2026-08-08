What is the share price of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure is ₹23.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure? The Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure? The market cap of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure is ₹29.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure are ₹23.35 and ₹22.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure is ₹42.37 and 52-week low of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure is ₹20.50 as on .

How has the Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure has shown returns of 2.44% over the past day, -2.95% for the past month, -24.35% over 3 months, -13.7% over 1 year, 6.65% across 3 years, and 22.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure are 3.92 and 1.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global