Here's the live share price of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure
|-0.60
|-2.95
|-24.35
|-20.84
|-13.70
|6.65
|22.52
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure has declined 13.70% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.13
|23.18
|10
|23.18
|23.28
|20
|23.55
|23.66
|50
|25.77
|25.01
|100
|26.52
|26.09
|200
|27.73
|26.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Nagreeka Cap.&Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Along With The Limit
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Nagreeka Cap.&Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Nagreeka Cap.&Infra. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company As Per Indian Accounting Standard (INDAS) For The Quarter And
|May 29, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Nagreeka Cap.&Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 & 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Oblig
|May 20, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Nagreeka Cap.&Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approving The Audited FinancialResults F
Source: Dion Global
Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB1994PLC065725 and registration number is 065725. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure is ₹23.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure is ₹29.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure are ₹23.35 and ₹22.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure is ₹42.37 and 52-week low of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure is ₹20.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure has shown returns of 2.44% over the past day, -2.95% for the past month, -24.35% over 3 months, -13.7% over 1 year, 6.65% across 3 years, and 22.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure are 3.92 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global