Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

NAGREEKA CAPITAL & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹16.30 Closed
-1.51-0.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.00₹16.60
₹16.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.70₹28.10
₹16.30
Open Price
₹16.60
Prev. Close
₹16.55
Volume
2,661

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.77
  • R216.98
  • R317.37
  • Pivot
    16.38
  • S116.17
  • S215.78
  • S315.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.6916.63
  • 1011.8616.83
  • 2012.2217.26
  • 5012.8818.39
  • 10012.2218.95
  • 20012.2818.17

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.36-7.80-15.56-5.7023.51187.832.80
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd.

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB1994PLC065725 and registration number is 065725. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Patwari
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Ishwarlal Patwari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Kumar Bansal
    Director
  • Ms. Surabhi Sanganeria
    Director
  • Mr. Santosh Harakhchand Somani
    Director
  • Mr. Amitava Mazumdar
    Director

FAQs on Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹20.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. is -0.58 and PB ratio of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. is -1.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹16.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹28.10 and 52-week low of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹10.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

