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Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Share Price

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BSE

NAGREEKA CAPITAL & INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.05 Closed
2.44₹ 0.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.15₹23.35
₹23.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.50₹42.37
₹23.05
Open Price
₹22.15
Prev. Close
₹22.50
Volume
21

Source: Dion Global

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure		-0.60-2.95-24.35-20.84-13.706.6522.52
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure has declined 13.70% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.1323.18
1023.1823.28
2023.5523.66
5025.7725.01
10026.5226.09
20027.7326.91

Source: Dion Global

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTNagreeka Cap.&Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Along With The Limit
Jul 06, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTNagreeka Cap.&Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTNagreeka Cap.&Infra. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company As Per Indian Accounting Standard (INDAS) For The Quarter And
May 29, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTNagreeka Cap.&Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 & 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Oblig
May 20, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTNagreeka Cap.&Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approving The Audited FinancialResults F

Source: Dion Global

About Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB1994PLC065725 and registration number is 065725. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Patwari
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Ishwarlal Patwari
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Patwari
    Director
  • Ms. Surabhi Sanganeria
    Director
  • Mr. Santosh Harakhchand Somani
    Director
  • Mr. Amitava Mazumdar
    Director
  • Mr. Rajendra M Ruia
    Director

FAQs on Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure is ₹23.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure?

The Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure?

The market cap of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure is ₹29.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure are ₹23.35 and ₹22.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure is ₹42.37 and 52-week low of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure is ₹20.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure has shown returns of 2.44% over the past day, -2.95% for the past month, -24.35% over 3 months, -13.7% over 1 year, 6.65% across 3 years, and 22.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure are 3.92 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure News

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