Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-9.65
|16.60
|-0.32
|58.46
|81.23
|3.00
|20.92
|19.93
|40.56
|48.15
|39.33
|-78.43
|33.92
|2.64
|1.97
|-7.03
|-6.47
|-35.81
|87.35
|-43.09
|0
|-6.53
|-4.60
|6.56
|3.80
|76.76
|51.39
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01119AP1987PLC007981 and registration number is 007981. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Floriculture. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. is ₹5.79 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. is 0.99 and PB ratio of Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. is 2.01 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. is ₹6.18 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. is ₹7.57 and 52-week low of Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. is ₹3.90 as on Aug 28, 2023.