NAGARJUNA AGRITECH LTD.

Sector : Floriculture | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.18 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.18₹6.18
₹6.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.90₹7.57
₹6.18
Open Price
₹6.18
Prev. Close
₹6.18
Volume
0

Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.18
  • R26.18
  • R36.18
  • Pivot
    6.18
  • S16.18
  • S26.18
  • S36.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.266.49
  • 105.956.58
  • 205.216.39
  • 505.085.93
  • 1004.945.64
  • 2004.775.36

Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-9.6516.60-0.3258.4681.233.00
20.9219.9340.5648.1539.33-78.4333.92
2.641.97-7.03-6.47-35.8187.35-43.09
0-6.53-4.606.563.8076.7651.39

Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. Share Holdings

Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd.

Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01119AP1987PLC007981 and registration number is 007981. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Floriculture. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K V L N Raju
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Kalidindi
    Director
  • Mr. Soma Raju Kallepalli
    Director
  • Mr. Viswanadha Raju Namburi
    Director
  • Mrs. Rama Devi Numburi
    Director

FAQs on Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd.?

The market cap of Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. is ₹5.79 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. is 0.99 and PB ratio of Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. is 2.01 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. is ₹6.18 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. is ₹7.57 and 52-week low of Nagarjuna Agritech Ltd. is ₹3.90 as on Aug 28, 2023.

