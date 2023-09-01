Follow Us

Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. Share Price

NAGA DHUNSERI GROUP LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,671.05 Closed
2.0834.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,639.35₹1,683.00
₹1,671.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,175.45₹2,201.75
₹1,671.05
Open Price
₹1,667.00
Prev. Close
₹1,637.00
Volume
318

Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,693.55
  • R21,707.1
  • R31,734.2
  • Pivot
    1,666.45
  • S11,652.9
  • S21,625.8
  • S31,612.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,332.241,605.45
  • 101,324.071,596.41
  • 201,310.071,608.22
  • 501,305.151,639.44
  • 1001,259.431,615.73
  • 2001,306.631,539.25

Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.011.68-8.0528.1936.74163.4081.94
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. Share Holdings

Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd.

Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1918 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1918PLC003029 and registration number is 003029. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C K Dhanuka
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Aruna Dhanuka
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Indra Kishore Kejriwal
    Director
  • Mr. Gobind Ram Goenka
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Rungta
    Director
  • Mr. Mrigank Dhanuka
    Director
  • Mrs. Bharati Dhanuka
    Director
  • Mrs. Rusha Mitra
    Director

FAQs on Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd.?

The market cap of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. is ₹167.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. is 14.31 and PB ratio of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. is ₹1,671.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. is ₹2,201.75 and 52-week low of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. is ₹1,175.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

