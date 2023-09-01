Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.01
|1.68
|-8.05
|28.19
|36.74
|163.40
|81.94
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1918 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1918PLC003029 and registration number is 003029. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. is ₹167.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. is 14.31 and PB ratio of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. is ₹1,671.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. is ₹2,201.75 and 52-week low of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. is ₹1,175.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.