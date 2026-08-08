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Naga Dhunseri Group Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAGA DHUNSERI GROUP

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Naga Dhunseri Group along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,652.30 Closed
-3.55₹ -97.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Naga Dhunseri Group Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,631.00₹2,800.00
₹2,652.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,100.00₹4,357.40
₹2,652.30
Open Price
₹2,749.00
Prev. Close
₹2,750.00
Volume
209

Source: Dion Global

Naga Dhunseri Group Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Naga Dhunseri Group		-4.721.04-3.77-4.47-35.7316.0613.28
Bajaj Finance		-5.543.4110.829.6522.6314.8211.72
Shriram Finance		6.534.529.784.9277.7344.3233.74
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		0.880.6910.485.4225.4220.4529.08
Muthoot Finance		-7.36-7.51-19.37-23.549.6928.5014.03
L&T Finance		-1.04-7.841.433.7653.7833.7228.36
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.178.931.67-13.92-17.26-9.22-8.49
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8822.9524.364.7661.0612.4122.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.32-3.76-2.84-15.53-1.0320.9812.07
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6215.2221.7419.444.0047.6826.35
Piramal Finance		2.64-2.3210.1322.5059.4616.839.78
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.561.765.343.058.003.3322.72
Manappuram Finance		-1.377.2115.9519.5840.5738.7312.79
IIFL Finance		0.5116.6331.7918.1234.612.3116.24
Piramal Enterprises		0.18-0.96-2.2214.863.248.09-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.92-3.0415.0430.2422.555.8913.34
Five-Star Business Finance		-0.86-0.9714.7923.34-7.05-10.722.08
SBFC Finance		4.261.90-2.59-3.22-8.170.740.44
Bengal & Assam Company		-0.64-1.60-5.755.075.071.660.99
Paisalo Digital		-3.54-1.2438.6194.62123.7925.8316.85

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Naga Dhunseri Group has declined 35.73% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (22.63%), Shriram Finance (77.73%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Naga Dhunseri Group has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.72%) and Shriram Finance (33.74%).

Naga Dhunseri Group Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Naga Dhunseri Group Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,791.982,783.7
102,743.892,774.98
202,771.972,754.37
502,656.252,700.42
1002,606.132,704.77
2002,841.622,887.45

Source: Dion Global

Naga Dhunseri Group Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Naga Dhunseri Group remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.43%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Naga Dhunseri Group Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Naga Dhunseri Group fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Naga Dhunseri Group

Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1918 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1918PLC003029 and registration number is 003029. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -6.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Kumar Dhanuka
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Aruna Dhanuka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bharati Dhanuka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rusha Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhanwar Lal Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Bhutoria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Naga Dhunseri Group Share Price

What is the share price of Naga Dhunseri Group?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naga Dhunseri Group is ₹2,652.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Naga Dhunseri Group?

The Naga Dhunseri Group is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Naga Dhunseri Group?

The market cap of Naga Dhunseri Group is ₹265.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Naga Dhunseri Group?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Naga Dhunseri Group are ₹2,800.00 and ₹2,631.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Naga Dhunseri Group?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naga Dhunseri Group stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naga Dhunseri Group is ₹4,357.40 and 52-week low of Naga Dhunseri Group is ₹2,100.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Naga Dhunseri Group performed historically in terms of returns?

The Naga Dhunseri Group has shown returns of -3.55% over the past day, 1.04% for the past month, -3.77% over 3 months, -35.73% over 1 year, 16.06% across 3 years, and 13.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Naga Dhunseri Group?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naga Dhunseri Group are -28.42 and 0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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