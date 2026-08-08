Here's the live share price of Naga Dhunseri Group along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Naga Dhunseri Group
|-4.72
|1.04
|-3.77
|-4.47
|-35.73
|16.06
|13.28
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.54
|3.41
|10.82
|9.65
|22.63
|14.82
|11.72
|Shriram Finance
|6.53
|4.52
|9.78
|4.92
|77.73
|44.32
|33.74
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|0.88
|0.69
|10.48
|5.42
|25.42
|20.45
|29.08
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.36
|-7.51
|-19.37
|-23.54
|9.69
|28.50
|14.03
|L&T Finance
|-1.04
|-7.84
|1.43
|3.76
|53.78
|33.72
|28.36
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.17
|8.93
|1.67
|-13.92
|-17.26
|-9.22
|-8.49
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.88
|22.95
|24.36
|4.76
|61.06
|12.41
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.32
|-3.76
|-2.84
|-15.53
|-1.03
|20.98
|12.07
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.62
|15.22
|21.74
|19.44
|4.00
|47.68
|26.35
|Piramal Finance
|2.64
|-2.32
|10.13
|22.50
|59.46
|16.83
|9.78
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.56
|1.76
|5.34
|3.05
|8.00
|3.33
|22.72
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.37
|7.21
|15.95
|19.58
|40.57
|38.73
|12.79
|IIFL Finance
|0.51
|16.63
|31.79
|18.12
|34.61
|2.31
|16.24
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.18
|-0.96
|-2.22
|14.86
|3.24
|8.09
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.92
|-3.04
|15.04
|30.24
|22.55
|5.89
|13.34
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-0.86
|-0.97
|14.79
|23.34
|-7.05
|-10.72
|2.08
|SBFC Finance
|4.26
|1.90
|-2.59
|-3.22
|-8.17
|0.74
|0.44
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-0.64
|-1.60
|-5.75
|5.07
|5.07
|1.66
|0.99
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.54
|-1.24
|38.61
|94.62
|123.79
|25.83
|16.85
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Naga Dhunseri Group has declined 35.73% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (22.63%), Shriram Finance (77.73%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Naga Dhunseri Group has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.72%) and Shriram Finance (33.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,791.98
|2,783.7
|10
|2,743.89
|2,774.98
|20
|2,771.97
|2,754.37
|50
|2,656.25
|2,700.42
|100
|2,606.13
|2,704.77
|200
|2,841.62
|2,887.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Naga Dhunseri Group remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.43%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Naga Dhunseri Group fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1918 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1918PLC003029 and registration number is 003029. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -6.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naga Dhunseri Group is ₹2,652.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Naga Dhunseri Group is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Naga Dhunseri Group is ₹265.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Naga Dhunseri Group are ₹2,800.00 and ₹2,631.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naga Dhunseri Group stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naga Dhunseri Group is ₹4,357.40 and 52-week low of Naga Dhunseri Group is ₹2,100.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Naga Dhunseri Group has shown returns of -3.55% over the past day, 1.04% for the past month, -3.77% over 3 months, -35.73% over 1 year, 16.06% across 3 years, and 13.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naga Dhunseri Group are -28.42 and 0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global