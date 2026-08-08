What is the share price of Naga Dhunseri Group? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naga Dhunseri Group is ₹2,652.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Naga Dhunseri Group? The Naga Dhunseri Group is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Naga Dhunseri Group? The market cap of Naga Dhunseri Group is ₹265.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Naga Dhunseri Group? Today’s highest and lowest price of Naga Dhunseri Group are ₹2,800.00 and ₹2,631.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Naga Dhunseri Group? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naga Dhunseri Group stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naga Dhunseri Group is ₹4,357.40 and 52-week low of Naga Dhunseri Group is ₹2,100.00 as on .

How has the Naga Dhunseri Group performed historically in terms of returns? The Naga Dhunseri Group has shown returns of -3.55% over the past day, 1.04% for the past month, -3.77% over 3 months, -35.73% over 1 year, 16.06% across 3 years, and 13.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Naga Dhunseri Group? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naga Dhunseri Group are -28.42 and 0.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global