Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.00
|4.88
|9.47
|20.27
|20.27
|21.89
|21.89
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|25 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Naapbooks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ2017PLC096975 and registration number is 096975. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Remediation activitiesan d other waste management services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Naapbooks Ltd. is ₹27.12 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Naapbooks Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Naapbooks Ltd. is 3.67 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naapbooks Ltd. is ₹90.20 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naapbooks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naapbooks Ltd. is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Naapbooks Ltd. is ₹49.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.