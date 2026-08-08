What is the share price of Naapbooks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naapbooks is ₹126.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Naapbooks? The Naapbooks is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Naapbooks? The market cap of Naapbooks is ₹136.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Naapbooks? Today’s highest and lowest price of Naapbooks are ₹132.20 and ₹125.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Naapbooks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naapbooks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naapbooks is ₹193.95 and 52-week low of Naapbooks is ₹70.00 as on .

How has the Naapbooks performed historically in terms of returns? The Naapbooks has shown returns of -4.5% over the past day, -6.48% for the past month, 51.65% over 3 months, -3.63% over 1 year, 63.98% across 3 years, and 38.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Naapbooks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naapbooks are 16.48 and 3.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global