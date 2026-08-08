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Naapbooks Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAAPBOOKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Naapbooks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹126.25 Closed
-4.50₹ -5.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Naapbooks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹125.60₹132.20
₹126.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.00₹193.95
₹126.25
Open Price
₹132.20
Prev. Close
₹132.20
Volume
3,600

Source: Dion Global

Naapbooks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Naapbooks		-4.75-6.4851.655.03-3.6363.9838.62
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Naapbooks has declined 3.63% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Naapbooks has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Naapbooks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Naapbooks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5132.83131.49
10144.27135.86
20142.93134.44
50109.35120.17
100101.08113.32
200119.87110.55

Source: Dion Global

Naapbooks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Naapbooks saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.06%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Naapbooks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 03:55 PM IST ISTNaapbooks - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
Jul 09, 2026, 05:15 PM IST ISTNaapbooks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jun 25, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTNaapbooks - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 24, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTNaapbooks - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jun 19, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTNaapbooks - Clarification On Price Movement

Source: Dion Global

About Naapbooks

Naapbooks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ2017PLC096975 and registration number is 096975. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Remediation activitiesan d other waste management services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yaman Saluja
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Soni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunit Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Puja Kasera
    Independent Director

FAQs on Naapbooks Share Price

What is the share price of Naapbooks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naapbooks is ₹126.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Naapbooks?

The Naapbooks is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Naapbooks?

The market cap of Naapbooks is ₹136.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Naapbooks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Naapbooks are ₹132.20 and ₹125.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Naapbooks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naapbooks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naapbooks is ₹193.95 and 52-week low of Naapbooks is ₹70.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Naapbooks performed historically in terms of returns?

The Naapbooks has shown returns of -4.5% over the past day, -6.48% for the past month, 51.65% over 3 months, -3.63% over 1 year, 63.98% across 3 years, and 38.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Naapbooks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naapbooks are 16.48 and 3.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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