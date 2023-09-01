Follow Us

NAAPBOOKS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹90.20 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Naapbooks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.81₹90.20
₹90.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.00₹92.00
₹90.20
Open Price
₹73.81
Prev. Close
₹90.20
Volume
0

Naapbooks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R195.66
  • R2101.13
  • R3112.05
  • Pivot
    84.74
  • S179.27
  • S268.35
  • S362.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 573.8585.92
  • 1077.5885.4
  • 2074.4184.39
  • 5064.1781.51
  • 10061.3377.33
  • 20036.7370.54

Naapbooks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.004.889.4720.2720.2721.8921.89
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Naapbooks Ltd. Share Holdings

Naapbooks Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
25 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Naapbooks Ltd.

Naapbooks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ2017PLC096975 and registration number is 096975. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Remediation activitiesan d other waste management services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nirmal Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Yaman Saluja
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Soni
    Addnl.Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunit Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Puja Kasera
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Jain
    Director

FAQs on Naapbooks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Naapbooks Ltd.?

The market cap of Naapbooks Ltd. is ₹27.12 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Naapbooks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Naapbooks Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Naapbooks Ltd. is 3.67 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Naapbooks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naapbooks Ltd. is ₹90.20 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Naapbooks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naapbooks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naapbooks Ltd. is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Naapbooks Ltd. is ₹49.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

