Here's the live share price of Naapbooks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Naapbooks
|-4.75
|-6.48
|51.65
|5.03
|-3.63
|63.98
|38.62
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Naapbooks has declined 3.63% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Naapbooks has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|132.83
|131.49
|10
|144.27
|135.86
|20
|142.93
|134.44
|50
|109.35
|120.17
|100
|101.08
|113.32
|200
|119.87
|110.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Naapbooks saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.06%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 03:55 PM IST IST
|Naapbooks - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:15 PM IST IST
|Naapbooks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jun 25, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Naapbooks - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 24, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Naapbooks - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jun 19, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Naapbooks - Clarification On Price Movement
Source: Dion Global
Naapbooks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ2017PLC096975 and registration number is 096975. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Remediation activitiesan d other waste management services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naapbooks is ₹126.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Naapbooks is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Naapbooks is ₹136.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Naapbooks are ₹132.20 and ₹125.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naapbooks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naapbooks is ₹193.95 and 52-week low of Naapbooks is ₹70.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Naapbooks has shown returns of -4.5% over the past day, -6.48% for the past month, 51.65% over 3 months, -3.63% over 1 year, 63.98% across 3 years, and 38.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naapbooks are 16.48 and 3.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global