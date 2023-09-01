Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

N2N Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

N2N TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.42 Closed
4.340.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

N2N Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.40₹8.47
₹8.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.00₹13.40
₹8.42
Open Price
₹8.47
Prev. Close
₹8.07
Volume
322

N2N Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.46
  • R28.5
  • R38.53
  • Pivot
    8.43
  • S18.39
  • S28.36
  • S38.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.78.19
  • 109.688.42
  • 209.398.67
  • 5010.089.11
  • 10014.599.58
  • 20012.4910.58

N2N Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.341.57-33.960.24-9.2728.55-55.68
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

N2N Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

N2N Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About N2N Technologies Ltd.

N2N Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900PN1985PLC145004 and registration number is 145004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tushar Shah
    Director & CEO
  • Ms. Trupti Pandit
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rahul Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Arvind Dubey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishant Upadhyay
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on N2N Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of N2N Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of N2N Technologies Ltd. is ₹2.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of N2N Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of N2N Technologies Ltd. is 53.29 and PB ratio of N2N Technologies Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of N2N Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N2N Technologies Ltd. is ₹8.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of N2N Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N2N Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N2N Technologies Ltd. is ₹13.40 and 52-week low of N2N Technologies Ltd. is ₹7.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data