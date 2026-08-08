What is the share price of N2N Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N2N Technologies is ₹34.30 as on .

What kind of stock is N2N Technologies? The N2N Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of N2N Technologies? The market cap of N2N Technologies is ₹11.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of N2N Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of N2N Technologies are ₹34.30 and ₹34.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of N2N Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N2N Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N2N Technologies is ₹42.15 and 52-week low of N2N Technologies is ₹20.84 as on .

How has the N2N Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The N2N Technologies has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -4.99% for the past month, 4.03% over 3 months, 56.76% over 1 year, 57.08% across 3 years, and 25.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of N2N Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N2N Technologies are 0.00 and 1.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global