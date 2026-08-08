Here's the live share price of N2N Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|N2N Technologies
|0
|-4.99
|4.03
|5.12
|56.76
|57.08
|25.00
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, N2N Technologies has gained 56.76% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, N2N Technologies has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.83
|35.22
|10
|34.09
|34.47
|20
|33.43
|33.48
|50
|29.44
|30.3
|100
|25.41
|27.28
|200
|23.79
|23.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, N2N Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.25%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:58 AM IST IST
|N2N Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Adoption Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 And O
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:11 PM IST IST
|N2N Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|N2N Technologies - Outcome Of Board Meeting / Audited Financial Results For March 31, 2026
|Jul 01, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|N2N Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 27, 2026, 04:52 AM IST IST
|N2N Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Adoption Of Audited Financial Results For Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
N2N Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900PN1985PLC145004 and registration number is 145004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N2N Technologies is ₹34.30 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The N2N Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of N2N Technologies is ₹11.07 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of N2N Technologies are ₹34.30 and ₹34.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N2N Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N2N Technologies is ₹42.15 and 52-week low of N2N Technologies is ₹20.84 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The N2N Technologies has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -4.99% for the past month, 4.03% over 3 months, 56.76% over 1 year, 57.08% across 3 years, and 25.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N2N Technologies are 0.00 and 1.64 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global