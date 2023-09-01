What is the Market Cap of N2N Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of N2N Technologies Ltd. is ₹2.72 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of N2N Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of N2N Technologies Ltd. is 53.29 and PB ratio of N2N Technologies Ltd. is 0.57 as on .

What is the share price of N2N Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N2N Technologies Ltd. is ₹8.42 as on .