Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.34
|1.57
|-33.96
|0.24
|-9.27
|28.55
|-55.68
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.70
|1.08
|1.65
|17.12
|44.54
|122.81
|11.61
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
N2N Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900PN1985PLC145004 and registration number is 145004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of N2N Technologies Ltd. is ₹2.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of N2N Technologies Ltd. is 53.29 and PB ratio of N2N Technologies Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N2N Technologies Ltd. is ₹8.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N2N Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N2N Technologies Ltd. is ₹13.40 and 52-week low of N2N Technologies Ltd. is ₹7.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.