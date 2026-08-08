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N2N Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

N2N TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of N2N Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.30 Closed
-4.99₹ -1.80
As on Jul 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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N2N Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.30₹34.30
₹34.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.84₹42.15
₹34.30
Open Price
₹34.30
Prev. Close
₹36.10
Volume
10

Source: Dion Global

N2N Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
N2N Technologies		0-4.994.035.1256.7657.0825.00
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, N2N Technologies has gained 56.76% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, N2N Technologies has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

N2N Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

N2N Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.8335.22
1034.0934.47
2033.4333.48
5029.4430.3
10025.4127.28
20023.7923.76

Source: Dion Global

N2N Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, N2N Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.25%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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N2N Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:58 AM IST ISTN2N Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Adoption Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 And O
Jul 30, 2026, 04:11 PM IST ISTN2N Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTN2N Technologies - Outcome Of Board Meeting / Audited Financial Results For March 31, 2026
Jul 01, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTN2N Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 27, 2026, 04:52 AM IST ISTN2N Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Adoption Of Audited Financial Results For Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About N2N Technologies

N2N Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900PN1985PLC145004 and registration number is 145004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Trupti Pandit
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Tushar Shah
    Director & CFO

FAQs on N2N Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of N2N Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N2N Technologies is ₹34.30 as on Jul 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is N2N Technologies?

The N2N Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of N2N Technologies?

The market cap of N2N Technologies is ₹11.07 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of N2N Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of N2N Technologies are ₹34.30 and ₹34.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of N2N Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N2N Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N2N Technologies is ₹42.15 and 52-week low of N2N Technologies is ₹20.84 as on Jul 20, 2026.

How has the N2N Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The N2N Technologies has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -4.99% for the past month, 4.03% over 3 months, 56.76% over 1 year, 57.08% across 3 years, and 25.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of N2N Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N2N Technologies are 0.00 and 1.64 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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