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N K Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

N K INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of N K Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹65.00 Closed
8.33₹ 5.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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N K Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.00₹65.00
₹65.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.30₹88.89
₹65.00
Open Price
₹65.00
Prev. Close
₹60.00
Volume
25

Source: Dion Global

N K Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
N K Industries		15.6625.00-5.11-4.41-3.3217.4317.56
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, N K Industries has declined 3.32% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, N K Industries has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

N K Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

N K Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.9259.4
1057.959.41
2061.1460.78
5063.3663.5
10066.5165.5
20068.7165.91

Source: Dion Global

N K Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, N K Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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N K Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTN K Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial R
Jul 07, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTN K Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 03:09 AM IST ISTN K Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
May 28, 2026, 02:56 AM IST ISTN K Industries - Results For The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 28, 2026, 02:35 AM IST ISTN K Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 27Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About N K Industries

N K Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1987PLC009905 and registration number is 009905. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nimish K Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hasmukh K Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Snehal Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Himanshi Shah
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on N K Industries Share Price

What is the share price of N K Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N K Industries is ₹65.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is N K Industries?

The N K Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of N K Industries?

The market cap of N K Industries is ₹39.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of N K Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of N K Industries are ₹65.00 and ₹65.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of N K Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N K Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N K Industries is ₹88.89 and 52-week low of N K Industries is ₹50.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the N K Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The N K Industries has shown returns of 8.33% over the past day, 25.0% for the past month, -5.11% over 3 months, -3.32% over 1 year, 17.43% across 3 years, and 17.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of N K Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N K Industries are -10.78 and -0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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