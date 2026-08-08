Here's the live share price of N K Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|N K Industries
|15.66
|25.00
|-5.11
|-4.41
|-3.32
|17.43
|17.56
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, N K Industries has declined 3.32% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, N K Industries has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59.92
|59.4
|10
|57.9
|59.41
|20
|61.14
|60.78
|50
|63.36
|63.5
|100
|66.51
|65.5
|200
|68.71
|65.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, N K Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|N K Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial R
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|N K Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 03:09 AM IST IST
|N K Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|May 28, 2026, 02:56 AM IST IST
|N K Industries - Results For The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 28, 2026, 02:35 AM IST IST
|N K Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 27Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
N K Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1987PLC009905 and registration number is 009905. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N K Industries is ₹65.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The N K Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of N K Industries is ₹39.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of N K Industries are ₹65.00 and ₹65.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N K Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N K Industries is ₹88.89 and 52-week low of N K Industries is ₹50.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The N K Industries has shown returns of 8.33% over the past day, 25.0% for the past month, -5.11% over 3 months, -3.32% over 1 year, 17.43% across 3 years, and 17.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N K Industries are -10.78 and -0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global