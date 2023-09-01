Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
N K Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1987PLC009905 and registration number is 009905. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of N K Industries Ltd. is ₹24.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of N K Industries Ltd. is -13.65 and PB ratio of N K Industries Ltd. is -0.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N K Industries Ltd. is ₹40.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N K Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N K Industries Ltd. is ₹48.45 and 52-week low of N K Industries Ltd. is ₹31.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.