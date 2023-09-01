What is the Market Cap of N K Industries Ltd.? The market cap of N K Industries Ltd. is ₹24.31 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of N K Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of N K Industries Ltd. is -13.65 and PB ratio of N K Industries Ltd. is -0.07 as on .

What is the share price of N K Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N K Industries Ltd. is ₹40.45 as on .