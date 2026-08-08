What is the share price of N K Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N K Industries is ₹65.00 as on .

What kind of stock is N K Industries? The N K Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of N K Industries? The market cap of N K Industries is ₹39.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of N K Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of N K Industries are ₹65.00 and ₹65.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of N K Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N K Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N K Industries is ₹88.89 and 52-week low of N K Industries is ₹50.30 as on .

How has the N K Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The N K Industries has shown returns of 8.33% over the past day, 25.0% for the past month, -5.11% over 3 months, -3.32% over 1 year, 17.43% across 3 years, and 17.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of N K Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N K Industries are -10.78 and -0.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global