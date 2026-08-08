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N G Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

N G INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of N G Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹116.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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N G Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.60₹118.00
₹116.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹111.00₹162.00
₹116.00
Open Price
₹115.00
Prev. Close
₹116.00
Volume
800

Source: Dion Global

N G Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
N G Industries		1.671.67-8.45-18.88-25.38-1.3618.35
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, N G Industries has declined 25.38% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, N G Industries has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

N G Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

N G Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.58114.76
10113.86114.55
20114.55114.77
50116.13117.18
100123.19122.04
200131.12130.15

Source: Dion Global

N G Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, N G Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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N G Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTN G Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended Jun
Jul 12, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTN G Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 15, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTN G Industries - Pursuant To Observation Through E-Mail Dated June 10, 2026, We Are Enclosing Herewith Financial Results With
May 29, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTN G Industries - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 29, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTN G Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About N G Industries

N G Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140WB1994PLC065937 and registration number is 065937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Goenka
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Neha Goenka
    Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Dhelia
    Director
  • Mr. Satya Prakash Tolasaria
    Director

FAQs on N G Industries Share Price

What is the share price of N G Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N G Industries is ₹116.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is N G Industries?

The N G Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of N G Industries?

The market cap of N G Industries is ₹38.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of N G Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of N G Industries are ₹118.00 and ₹114.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of N G Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N G Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N G Industries is ₹162.00 and 52-week low of N G Industries is ₹111.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the N G Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The N G Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.67% for the past month, -8.45% over 3 months, -25.38% over 1 year, -1.36% across 3 years, and 18.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of N G Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N G Industries are 22.42 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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