N G Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

N G INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹130.85 Closed
4.976.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

N G Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.90₹130.85
₹130.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.00₹145.50
₹130.85
Open Price
₹127.90
Prev. Close
₹124.65
Volume
9,204

N G Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1131.83
  • R2132.82
  • R3134.78
  • Pivot
    129.87
  • S1128.88
  • S2126.92
  • S3125.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 579.8121.54
  • 1081.14119.46
  • 2080.77118.75
  • 5081.17113.75
  • 10075.06104.53
  • 20071.4794.19

N G Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
18.6812.5646.5071.0055.59184.4671.49
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.25-8.9917.9319.25-13.29-28.68-19.96
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

N G Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

N G Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About N G Industries Ltd.

N G Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140WB1994PLC065937 and registration number is 065937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Goenka
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Bajoria
    Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Chand Kumbhat
    Director
  • Ms. Neha Goenka
    Director

FAQs on N G Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of N G Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of N G Industries Ltd. is ₹43.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of N G Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of N G Industries Ltd. is 4.63 and PB ratio of N G Industries Ltd. is 1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of N G Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N G Industries Ltd. is ₹130.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of N G Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N G Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N G Industries Ltd. is ₹145.50 and 52-week low of N G Industries Ltd. is ₹70.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

