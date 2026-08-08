Here's the live share price of N G Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|N G Industries
|1.67
|1.67
|-8.45
|-18.88
|-25.38
|-1.36
|18.35
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, N G Industries has declined 25.38% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, N G Industries has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.58
|114.76
|10
|113.86
|114.55
|20
|114.55
|114.77
|50
|116.13
|117.18
|100
|123.19
|122.04
|200
|131.12
|130.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, N G Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|N G Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended Jun
|Jul 12, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|N G Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 15, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|N G Industries - Pursuant To Observation Through E-Mail Dated June 10, 2026, We Are Enclosing Herewith Financial Results With
|May 29, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|N G Industries - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 29, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|N G Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
N G Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140WB1994PLC065937 and registration number is 065937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N G Industries is ₹116.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The N G Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of N G Industries is ₹38.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of N G Industries are ₹118.00 and ₹114.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N G Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N G Industries is ₹162.00 and 52-week low of N G Industries is ₹111.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The N G Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.67% for the past month, -8.45% over 3 months, -25.38% over 1 year, -1.36% across 3 years, and 18.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N G Industries are 22.42 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.02 per annum.
Source: Dion Global