What is the share price of N G Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N G Industries is ₹116.00 as on .

What kind of stock is N G Industries? The N G Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of N G Industries? The market cap of N G Industries is ₹38.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of N G Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of N G Industries are ₹118.00 and ₹114.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of N G Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N G Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N G Industries is ₹162.00 and 52-week low of N G Industries is ₹111.00 as on .

How has the N G Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The N G Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.67% for the past month, -8.45% over 3 months, -25.38% over 1 year, -1.36% across 3 years, and 18.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of N G Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N G Industries are 22.42 and 1.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global