MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mystic Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300MH2011PLC221448 and registration number is 221448. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mystic Electronics Ltd. is ₹5.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mystic Electronics Ltd. is -1.65 and PB ratio of Mystic Electronics Ltd. is 0.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mystic Electronics Ltd. is ₹2.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mystic Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mystic Electronics Ltd. is ₹7.90 and 52-week low of Mystic Electronics Ltd. is ₹2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.