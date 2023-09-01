Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mystic Electronics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MYSTIC ELECTRONICS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.86 Closed
-1.72-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mystic Electronics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.86₹2.91
₹2.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.17₹7.90
₹2.86
Open Price
₹2.91
Prev. Close
₹2.91
Volume
4,377

Mystic Electronics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.89
  • R22.93
  • R32.94
  • Pivot
    2.88
  • S12.84
  • S22.83
  • S32.79

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.743
  • 106.853.04
  • 205.93.04
  • 505.183.04
  • 1005.253.31
  • 2006.423.93

Mystic Electronics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.928.757.12-37.83-40.5413.94-94.59
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Mystic Electronics Ltd. Share Holdings

Mystic Electronics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mystic Electronics Ltd.

Mystic Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300MH2011PLC221448 and registration number is 221448. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mohit Khadaria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishan Khadaria
    Director
  • Mr. Manoj Bhatia
    Director
  • Mr. Narendra Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Asha Khadaria
    Director
  • Mrs. Niraali Thingalaya
    Director

FAQs on Mystic Electronics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mystic Electronics Ltd.?

The market cap of Mystic Electronics Ltd. is ₹5.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mystic Electronics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mystic Electronics Ltd. is -1.65 and PB ratio of Mystic Electronics Ltd. is 0.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mystic Electronics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mystic Electronics Ltd. is ₹2.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mystic Electronics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mystic Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mystic Electronics Ltd. is ₹7.90 and 52-week low of Mystic Electronics Ltd. is ₹2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data