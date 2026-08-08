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Mystic Electronics Share Price

NSE
BSE

MYSTIC ELECTRONICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Mystic Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.57 Closed
0.56₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mystic Electronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.49₹3.60
₹3.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.67₹4.76
₹3.57
Open Price
₹3.60
Prev. Close
₹3.55
Volume
6,094

Source: Dion Global

Mystic Electronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mystic Electronics		0.28-0.83-9.625.62-6.309.351.28
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mystic Electronics has declined 6.30% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Mystic Electronics has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Mystic Electronics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mystic Electronics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.573.53
103.53.52
203.473.49
503.443.47
1003.463.47
2003.443.57

Source: Dion Global

Mystic Electronics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mystic Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 93.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mystic Electronics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTMystic Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTMystic Electronics - Intimation Of Reconstitution Of Various Committees Of Board Of Directors
Jul 29, 2026, 07:53 PM IST ISTMystic Electronics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 29Th July, 2026 Pursu
Jul 29, 2026, 07:46 PM IST ISTMystic Electronics - Results-Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTMystic Electronics - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Mystic Electronics

Mystic Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300MH2011PLC221448 and registration number is 221448. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohit Khadaria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishan Khadaria
    Director
  • Mrs. Manaklal Agrawal
    Director
  • Mrs. Niraali Thingalaya
    Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on Mystic Electronics Share Price

What is the share price of Mystic Electronics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mystic Electronics is ₹3.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mystic Electronics?

The Mystic Electronics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mystic Electronics?

The market cap of Mystic Electronics is ₹7.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mystic Electronics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mystic Electronics are ₹3.60 and ₹3.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mystic Electronics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mystic Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mystic Electronics is ₹4.76 and 52-week low of Mystic Electronics is ₹2.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mystic Electronics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mystic Electronics has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, -0.83% for the past month, -9.62% over 3 months, -6.3% over 1 year, 9.35% across 3 years, and 1.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mystic Electronics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mystic Electronics are 15.80 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mystic Electronics News

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