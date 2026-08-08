What is the share price of Mystic Electronics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mystic Electronics is ₹3.57 as on .

What kind of stock is Mystic Electronics? The Mystic Electronics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mystic Electronics? The market cap of Mystic Electronics is ₹7.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mystic Electronics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mystic Electronics are ₹3.60 and ₹3.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mystic Electronics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mystic Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mystic Electronics is ₹4.76 and 52-week low of Mystic Electronics is ₹2.67 as on .

How has the Mystic Electronics performed historically in terms of returns? The Mystic Electronics has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, -0.83% for the past month, -9.62% over 3 months, -6.3% over 1 year, 9.35% across 3 years, and 1.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mystic Electronics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mystic Electronics are 15.80 and 0.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global