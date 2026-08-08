Here's the live share price of Mystic Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mystic Electronics
|0.28
|-0.83
|-9.62
|5.62
|-6.30
|9.35
|1.28
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mystic Electronics has declined 6.30% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Mystic Electronics has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.57
|3.53
|10
|3.5
|3.52
|20
|3.47
|3.49
|50
|3.44
|3.47
|100
|3.46
|3.47
|200
|3.44
|3.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mystic Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 93.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Mystic Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Mystic Electronics - Intimation Of Reconstitution Of Various Committees Of Board Of Directors
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:53 PM IST IST
|Mystic Electronics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 29Th July, 2026 Pursu
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST
|Mystic Electronics - Results-Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Mystic Electronics - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Mystic Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300MH2011PLC221448 and registration number is 221448. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mystic Electronics is ₹3.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mystic Electronics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mystic Electronics is ₹7.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mystic Electronics are ₹3.60 and ₹3.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mystic Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mystic Electronics is ₹4.76 and 52-week low of Mystic Electronics is ₹2.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mystic Electronics has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, -0.83% for the past month, -9.62% over 3 months, -6.3% over 1 year, 9.35% across 3 years, and 1.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mystic Electronics are 15.80 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global