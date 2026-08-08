Here's the live share price of My Money Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|My Money Securities
|-8.49
|-12.76
|-15.92
|-7.34
|-17.46
|47.63
|8.51
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, My Money Securities has declined 17.46% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, My Money Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.84
|35.1
|10
|36.76
|35.92
|20
|37.99
|37.19
|50
|40.5
|39.4
|100
|41.92
|40.68
|200
|42.25
|40.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, My Money Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|My Money Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 03, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|My Money Securities - Intimation - Transmission Of Shares From The Deceased Promoter To Another Promoter
|Jun 03, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|My Money Securities - Intimation Under Regulation 29(3) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulations
|Jun 03, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|My Money Securities - Disclosure Regarding Regulation 7 (2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|May 31, 2026, 03:46 AM IST IST
|My Money Securities - Change In Constitution Of Committees
Source: Dion Global
My Money Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1992PLC047890 and registration number is 047890. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for My Money Securities is ₹33.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The My Money Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of My Money Securities is ₹56.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of My Money Securities are ₹34.25 and ₹33.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which My Money Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of My Money Securities is ₹54.90 and 52-week low of My Money Securities is ₹32.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The My Money Securities has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, -12.76% for the past month, -15.92% over 3 months, -17.46% over 1 year, 47.63% across 3 years, and 8.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of My Money Securities are 13.52 and 1.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global