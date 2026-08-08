What is the share price of My Money Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for My Money Securities is ₹33.85 as on .

What kind of stock is My Money Securities? The My Money Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of My Money Securities? The market cap of My Money Securities is ₹56.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of My Money Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of My Money Securities are ₹34.25 and ₹33.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of My Money Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which My Money Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of My Money Securities is ₹54.90 and 52-week low of My Money Securities is ₹32.00 as on .

How has the My Money Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The My Money Securities has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, -12.76% for the past month, -15.92% over 3 months, -17.46% over 1 year, 47.63% across 3 years, and 8.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of My Money Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of My Money Securities are 13.52 and 1.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global