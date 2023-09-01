Follow Us

MY MONEY SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.51 Closed
00
As on Jun 7, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

My Money Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.99₹10.51
₹10.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.82₹17.35
₹10.51
Open Price
₹9.99
Prev. Close
₹10.51
Volume
0

My Money Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.68
  • R210.86
  • R311.2
  • Pivot
    10.34
  • S110.16
  • S29.82
  • S39.64

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.0310.46
  • 109.8910.36
  • 2011.5410.52
  • 5017.1613.05
  • 10014.770
  • 2007.390

My Money Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00.7710.864.79-36.30-53.29-61.57
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

My Money Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

My Money Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About My Money Securities Ltd.

My Money Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1992PLC047890 and registration number is 047890. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Gupta
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vikas Seth
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjai Seth
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rajni Seth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranjan Srinath
    Independent Director

FAQs on My Money Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of My Money Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of My Money Securities Ltd. is ₹17.66 Cr as on Jun 07, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of My Money Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of My Money Securities Ltd. is 36.75 and PB ratio of My Money Securities Ltd. is 1.0 as on Jun 07, 2023.

What is the share price of My Money Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for My Money Securities Ltd. is ₹10.51 as on Jun 07, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of My Money Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which My Money Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of My Money Securities Ltd. is ₹17.35 and 52-week low of My Money Securities Ltd. is ₹8.82 as on Jun 07, 2023.

