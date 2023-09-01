Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0.77
|10.86
|4.79
|-36.30
|-53.29
|-61.57
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
My Money Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1992PLC047890 and registration number is 047890. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of My Money Securities Ltd. is ₹17.66 Cr as on Jun 07, 2023.
P/E ratio of My Money Securities Ltd. is 36.75 and PB ratio of My Money Securities Ltd. is 1.0 as on Jun 07, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for My Money Securities Ltd. is ₹10.51 as on Jun 07, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which My Money Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of My Money Securities Ltd. is ₹17.35 and 52-week low of My Money Securities Ltd. is ₹8.82 as on Jun 07, 2023.