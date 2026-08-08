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My Money Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

MY MONEY SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of My Money Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.85 Closed
-0.88₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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My Money Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.85₹34.25
₹33.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.00₹54.90
₹33.85
Open Price
₹34.25
Prev. Close
₹34.15
Volume
633

Source: Dion Global

My Money Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
My Money Securities		-8.49-12.76-15.92-7.34-17.4647.638.51
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, My Money Securities has declined 17.46% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, My Money Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

My Money Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

My Money Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.8435.1
1036.7635.92
2037.9937.19
5040.539.4
10041.9240.68
20042.2540.72

Source: Dion Global

My Money Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, My Money Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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My Money Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTMy Money Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 03, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTMy Money Securities - Intimation - Transmission Of Shares From The Deceased Promoter To Another Promoter
Jun 03, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTMy Money Securities - Intimation Under Regulation 29(3) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulations
Jun 03, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTMy Money Securities - Disclosure Regarding Regulation 7 (2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
May 31, 2026, 03:46 AM IST ISTMy Money Securities - Change In Constitution Of Committees

Source: Dion Global

About My Money Securities

My Money Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1992PLC047890 and registration number is 047890. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Agarwal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vikas Seth
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjai Seth
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Rajni Seth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Dua
    Independent Director

FAQs on My Money Securities Share Price

What is the share price of My Money Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for My Money Securities is ₹33.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is My Money Securities?

The My Money Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of My Money Securities?

The market cap of My Money Securities is ₹56.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of My Money Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of My Money Securities are ₹34.25 and ₹33.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of My Money Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which My Money Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of My Money Securities is ₹54.90 and 52-week low of My Money Securities is ₹32.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the My Money Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The My Money Securities has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, -12.76% for the past month, -15.92% over 3 months, -17.46% over 1 year, 47.63% across 3 years, and 8.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of My Money Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of My Money Securities are 13.52 and 1.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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