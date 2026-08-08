Here's the live share price of MV Electrosystems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|Igarashi Motors India
|3.58
|-1.22
|16.99
|12.61
|-16.78
|-5.29
|-1.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MV Electrosystems has declined 1.81% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, MV Electrosystems has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|124.55
|0
|10
|62.27
|0
|20
|31.14
|0
|50
|12.46
|0
|100
|6.23
|0
|200
|3.11
|0
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|MV Electrosystems - Intimation Under Regulation 30 (5) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:11 PM IST IST
|MV Electrosystems - Listing of Equity Shares of MV Electrosystems Ltd
Source: Dion Global
MV Electrosystems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31401HR2009PLC140536 and registration number is 140536. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MV Electrosystems is ₹611.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MV Electrosystems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MV Electrosystems is ₹1,668.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MV Electrosystems are ₹686.65 and ₹592.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MV Electrosystems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MV Electrosystems is ₹686.65 and 52-week low of MV Electrosystems is ₹518.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MV Electrosystems has shown returns of -1.81% over the past day, -1.81% for the past month, -1.81% over 3 months, -1.81% over 1 year, -0.61% across 3 years, and -0.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MV Electrosystems are 0.00 and 122.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global