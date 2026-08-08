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MV Electrosystems Share Price

NSE
BSE

MV ELECTROSYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of MV Electrosystems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹611.45 Closed
-1.81₹ -11.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MV Electrosystems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹592.90₹686.65
₹611.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹518.95₹686.65
₹611.45
Open Price
₹674.95
Prev. Close
₹622.75
Volume
10,44,463

Source: Dion Global

MV Electrosystems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
Igarashi Motors India		3.58-1.2216.9912.61-16.78-5.29-1.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MV Electrosystems has declined 1.81% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, MV Electrosystems has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

MV Electrosystems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MV Electrosystems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5124.550
1062.270
2031.140
5012.460
1006.230
2003.110

Source: Dion Global

MV Electrosystems Share Holding Pattern

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MV Electrosystems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTMV Electrosystems - Intimation Under Regulation 30 (5) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And
Aug 06, 2026, 01:11 PM IST ISTMV Electrosystems - Listing of Equity Shares of MV Electrosystems Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About MV Electrosystems

MV Electrosystems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31401HR2009PLC140536 and registration number is 140536. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Mehta
    Indipendent Chairman
  • Mr. Pankaj Rastogi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Dhawan
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Kanika Bhutani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohit Vohra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Dhawan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Dhawan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipin Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind. & Nominee Director

FAQs on MV Electrosystems Share Price

What is the share price of MV Electrosystems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MV Electrosystems is ₹611.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MV Electrosystems?

The MV Electrosystems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MV Electrosystems?

The market cap of MV Electrosystems is ₹1,668.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MV Electrosystems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MV Electrosystems are ₹686.65 and ₹592.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MV Electrosystems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MV Electrosystems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MV Electrosystems is ₹686.65 and 52-week low of MV Electrosystems is ₹518.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MV Electrosystems performed historically in terms of returns?

The MV Electrosystems has shown returns of -1.81% over the past day, -1.81% for the past month, -1.81% over 3 months, -1.81% over 1 year, -0.61% across 3 years, and -0.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MV Electrosystems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MV Electrosystems are 0.00 and 122.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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