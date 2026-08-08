What is the share price of MV Electrosystems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MV Electrosystems is ₹611.45 as on .

What kind of stock is MV Electrosystems? The MV Electrosystems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MV Electrosystems? The market cap of MV Electrosystems is ₹1,668.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MV Electrosystems? Today’s highest and lowest price of MV Electrosystems are ₹686.65 and ₹592.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MV Electrosystems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MV Electrosystems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MV Electrosystems is ₹686.65 and 52-week low of MV Electrosystems is ₹518.95 as on .

How has the MV Electrosystems performed historically in terms of returns? The MV Electrosystems has shown returns of -1.81% over the past day, -1.81% for the past month, -1.81% over 3 months, -1.81% over 1 year, -0.61% across 3 years, and -0.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MV Electrosystems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MV Electrosystems are 0.00 and 122.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global