Here's the live share price of Muzali Arts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Muzali Arts
|4.55
|4.55
|4.55
|4.55
|4.55
|5.02
|-13.84
|Adani Power
|3.11
|-4.03
|-11.48
|5.76
|23.04
|43.38
|51.15
|NTPC
|0.97
|-5.36
|-9.31
|-20.46
|-7.98
|8.66
|15.89
|Adani Green Energy
|5.29
|3.04
|-16.08
|19.14
|25.05
|11.61
|1.64
|Tata Power Company
|4.04
|-3.92
|-8.33
|-17.25
|-11.93
|11.08
|6.31
|JSW Energy
|4.27
|-4.22
|-11.75
|-8.22
|-11.14
|6.44
|4.28
|NTPC Green Energy
|0.17
|5.95
|-2.17
|-15.22
|-8.67
|-9.35
|-5.72
|NHPC
|1.39
|-4.68
|-8.44
|-10.09
|-16.80
|11.57
|15.33
|Torrent Power
|2.81
|-4.04
|-13.43
|-17.16
|-4.76
|19.36
|19.10
|NLC India
|4.33
|-3.45
|-16.70
|-8.47
|-6.24
|22.91
|26.86
|SJVN
|2.69
|-13.80
|-20.52
|-25.97
|-37.63
|-9.78
|11.35
|CESC
|5.47
|-4.09
|-16.88
|-16.80
|-22.83
|15.36
|6.74
|Juniper Green Energy
|-0.49
|3.35
|5.03
|5.03
|5.03
|1.65
|0.99
|NAVA
|-0.58
|0.33
|-8.87
|-13.19
|-11.52
|33.40
|53.47
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-7.05
|-5.25
|-1.12
|36.55
|44.38
|13.01
|7.62
|Vedanta Power
|2.92
|3.41
|-16.52
|-20.02
|-20.02
|-7.18
|-4.37
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|6.43
|-2.62
|-9.19
|-18.91
|-15.91
|17.13
|21.84
|Reliance Power
|-3.08
|-8.66
|-21.12
|-33.66
|-57.25
|1.52
|2.58
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|4.58
|12.44
|2.19
|-4.85
|-7.64
|43.53
|18.11
|KPI Green Energy
|-0.25
|16.33
|-20.45
|-25.85
|-28.27
|18.54
|82.93
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Muzali Arts has gained 4.55% compared to peers like Adani Power (23.04%), NTPC (-7.98%), Adani Green Energy (25.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Muzali Arts has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (51.15%) and NTPC (15.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.13
|1.21
|10
|1.17
|1.17
|20
|1.11
|1.17
|50
|1.31
|1.28
|100
|1.48
|1.46
|200
|1.74
|1.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Muzali Arts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding unchanged at 67.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 09, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Muzali Arts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Oct 09, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|Muzali Arts - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Sep 29, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Muzali Arts - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Sep 29, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Muzali Arts - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Sep 15, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|Muzali Arts - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Muzali Arts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20100MH1995PLC322040 and registration number is 028077. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muzali Arts is ₹1.61 as on Oct 15, 2026.
The Muzali Arts is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Muzali Arts is ₹9.53 Cr as on Oct 15, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Muzali Arts are ₹1.61 and ₹1.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muzali Arts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muzali Arts is ₹1.54 and 52-week low of Muzali Arts is ₹1.47 as on Oct 15, 2026.
The Muzali Arts has shown returns of 4.55% over the past day, 4.55% for the past month, 4.55% over 3 months, 4.55% over 1 year, 5.02% across 3 years, and -13.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Muzali Arts are -8.91 and 0.80 on Oct 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global