Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Muzali Arts Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MUZALI ARTS LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.55 Closed
0.650.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Muzali Arts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.48₹1.58
₹1.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.42₹2.90
₹1.55
Open Price
₹1.58
Prev. Close
₹1.54
Volume
7,851

Muzali Arts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.59
  • R21.64
  • R31.69
  • Pivot
    1.54
  • S11.49
  • S21.44
  • S31.39

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.391.54
  • 102.261.55
  • 202.321.58
  • 502.511.66
  • 1002.611.77
  • 2003.062

Muzali Arts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-8.28-24.76-17.99-41.51-78.83-87.08
5.852.4232.3034.0743.59130.8363.64
-3.05-12.63-4.4186.26-60.3291.291,586.59
1.5520.7929.82114.60-19.29750.39880.53
4.044.4218.5624.857.63328.91226.97
2.4819.9240.0651.650.38541.68396.29
0.52-3.1615.7225.5134.08131.1797.56
-0.08-1.7918.5131.3914.1995.30157.77
11.2411.0377.7697.16102.34171.37119.17
6.1216.0246.2371.5378.02163.0276.76
6.3711.8225.0424.217.3941.04-14.75
9.5711.9046.6089.24-6.31481.04-49.74
5.351.3139.1337.08-3.97570.81-60.60
8.108.9674.1176.5092.37568.67225.34
7.6222.0635.3719.562.76225.00101.72
6.1114.7037.4651.0163.99135.4265.06
29.9333.91102.0299.7168.03134.5669.66
2.481.1164.55145.22362.141,273.151,273.15
-5.286.0476.94102.7690.032,644.112,050.06
13.8572.9488.1295.6066.49165.40104.10

Muzali Arts Ltd. Share Holdings

Muzali Arts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Muzali Arts Ltd.

Muzali Arts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20100MH1995PLC322040 and registration number is 028077. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Farheen Mansoorbhai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lalit Kripashankar Dave
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Jaisingh Ladharam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Muzali Arts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Muzali Arts Ltd.?

The market cap of Muzali Arts Ltd. is ₹9.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Muzali Arts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Muzali Arts Ltd. is -3.28 and PB ratio of Muzali Arts Ltd. is 0.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Muzali Arts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muzali Arts Ltd. is ₹1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Muzali Arts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muzali Arts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muzali Arts Ltd. is ₹2.90 and 52-week low of Muzali Arts Ltd. is ₹1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data