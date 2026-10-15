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Muzali Arts Share Price

NSE
BSE

MUZALI ARTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Muzali Arts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.61
4.55₹ 0.07
As on Oct 15, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Muzali Arts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.61₹1.61
₹1.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.47₹1.54
₹1.61
Open Price
₹1.61
Prev. Close
₹1.54
Volume
63,201

Source: Dion Global

Muzali Arts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Muzali Arts		4.554.554.554.554.555.02-13.84
Adani Power		3.11-4.03-11.485.7623.0443.3851.15
NTPC		0.97-5.36-9.31-20.46-7.988.6615.89
Adani Green Energy		5.293.04-16.0819.1425.0511.611.64
Tata Power Company		4.04-3.92-8.33-17.25-11.9311.086.31
JSW Energy		4.27-4.22-11.75-8.22-11.146.444.28
NTPC Green Energy		0.175.95-2.17-15.22-8.67-9.35-5.72
NHPC		1.39-4.68-8.44-10.09-16.8011.5715.33
Torrent Power		2.81-4.04-13.43-17.16-4.7619.3619.10
NLC India		4.33-3.45-16.70-8.47-6.2422.9126.86
SJVN		2.69-13.80-20.52-25.97-37.63-9.7811.35
CESC		5.47-4.09-16.88-16.80-22.8315.366.74
Juniper Green Energy		-0.493.355.035.035.031.650.99
NAVA		-0.580.33-8.87-13.19-11.5233.4053.47
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-7.05-5.25-1.1236.5544.3813.017.62
Vedanta Power		2.923.41-16.52-20.02-20.02-7.18-4.37
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		6.43-2.62-9.19-18.91-15.9117.1321.84
Reliance Power		-3.08-8.66-21.12-33.66-57.251.522.58
GMR Power and Urban Infra		4.5812.442.19-4.85-7.6443.5318.11
KPI Green Energy		-0.2516.33-20.45-25.85-28.2718.5482.93

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Muzali Arts has gained 4.55% compared to peers like Adani Power (23.04%), NTPC (-7.98%), Adani Green Energy (25.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Muzali Arts has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (51.15%) and NTPC (15.89%).

Muzali Arts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Muzali Arts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.131.21
101.171.17
201.111.17
501.311.28
1001.481.46
2001.741.73

Source: Dion Global

Muzali Arts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Muzali Arts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding unchanged at 67.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Muzali Arts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 09, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTMuzali Arts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Oct 09, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTMuzali Arts - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Sep 29, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTMuzali Arts - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Sep 29, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTMuzali Arts - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Sep 15, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTMuzali Arts - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Muzali Arts

Muzali Arts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20100MH1995PLC322040 and registration number is 028077. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mansoorbhai Murtuza
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Naresh Gopani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dinkal Manish Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sohan Chaturvedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddhesh Shankar Shende
    Independent Director

FAQs on Muzali Arts Share Price

What is the share price of Muzali Arts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muzali Arts is ₹1.61 as on Oct 15, 2026.

What kind of stock is Muzali Arts?

The Muzali Arts is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Muzali Arts?

The market cap of Muzali Arts is ₹9.53 Cr as on Oct 15, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Muzali Arts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Muzali Arts are ₹1.61 and ₹1.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Muzali Arts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muzali Arts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muzali Arts is ₹1.54 and 52-week low of Muzali Arts is ₹1.47 as on Oct 15, 2026.

How has the Muzali Arts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Muzali Arts has shown returns of 4.55% over the past day, 4.55% for the past month, 4.55% over 3 months, 4.55% over 1 year, 5.02% across 3 years, and -13.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Muzali Arts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Muzali Arts are -8.91 and 0.80 on Oct 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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