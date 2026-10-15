What is the share price of Muzali Arts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muzali Arts is ₹1.61 as on .

What kind of stock is Muzali Arts? The Muzali Arts is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Muzali Arts? The market cap of Muzali Arts is ₹9.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Muzali Arts? Today’s highest and lowest price of Muzali Arts are ₹1.61 and ₹1.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Muzali Arts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muzali Arts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muzali Arts is ₹1.54 and 52-week low of Muzali Arts is ₹1.47 as on .

How has the Muzali Arts performed historically in terms of returns? The Muzali Arts has shown returns of 4.55% over the past day, 4.55% for the past month, 4.55% over 3 months, 4.55% over 1 year, 5.02% across 3 years, and -13.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Muzali Arts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Muzali Arts are -8.91 and 0.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global