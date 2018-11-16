Mutual Funds wary of slowdown if equity markets stay volatile

Participants in the industry said a small fraction of investors has started to close down their SIPs, who have invested directly in mutual funds, without help of distributors or independent financial advisors (IFAs).

In spite of a steady upward trend witnessed by systematic investment plans (SIPs) in the past few months, the mutual fund industry is cautious that the flows might slow down if the equity markets continue to remain volatile or go down further from current levels.

In October, the contribution of SIPs stood at Rs 7,985 crore, the highest monthly contribution witnessed so far in the current financial year, showed data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

So far in FY19, the total contribution of SIPs stands at Rs 52,472 crore.

A CEO of a mid-sized fund house said, “Equity markets saw a sharp correction in September and October, but inflows into equity and contribution through SIPs remained strong. However, if weakness in markets is for an extended period and if we witness a sharp fall in equity markets, there might be slowdown or closure in SIPs if investors starts seeing negative returns in their funds.”

In FY17, the total contribution of SIPs stood at `43,921 crore, while it increased to `67,190 crore in FY18, Amfi data showed.

Participants in the industry said a small fraction of investors has started to close down their SIPs, who have invested directly in mutual funds, without help of distributors or independent financial advisors (IFAs). However, investments through lump-sum slowed down in the last few months. In October, equity mutual funds (which includes equity, ELSS and arbitrage funds) saw inflows of `14,783 crore, the highest since February 2018. But the average monthly inflows into equity schemes in first seven months fell to `10,751 crore from `14,200 crore in 2017-18. Overall, the mutual fund industry saw inflows of `35,529 crore in October, shows data from the Amfi.

Market participants say many investors started coming in mutual funds through SIPs in 2014-15, when equity markets were on rise. “There were investors who just looked at the past performance of equity schemes and particularity in mid and small cap schemes which were at that time giving very high returns. But now with sharp correction in mid and small cap stocks, investors will start pulling out money or stop their SIPs in coming months,”said a marketing head of a leading fund house.

In the past one year, the Nifty Mid cap index and the Nifty Small cap index have given negative returns of 8.6% and 24.35%, respectively. The average return of midcap funds is -8.71% and the smallcap scheme is -13% in the last one year, show the data from Value Research. The Nifty is up by about 5% in the last one year.