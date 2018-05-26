Mutual funds continue to attract new investors; top 5 equity schemes with highest 1-year return

Stock market investing has been gathering pace year after year specifically through the mutual fund route

Stock market investing has been gathering pace year after year specifically through the mutual fund route with retail investor participation increasing more rapidly relatively compared to HNIs (High Networth Individuals). Over the course of last one-and-half-year, mutual fund houses have seen some of the highest additions in the folios after higher currency notes of face value Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were scrapped in an order to promote digital payments and with an objective to eliminate black money out of the system.

In April 2018 only, more than 8 lakh new folios have been added steering the total count to an all-time high of 7.22 crore (at the end of April 2018). “After almost 2 months of volatility, the markets showed consistent recovery in April. The new financial year began with a positive sentiment that reflected in the increased confidence of new investors and secondly, February and March saw a slowdown because of the long-term capital gain (LTCG) introduced,” PTI reported citing Harsh Jain, COO at Groww.

Indian stock markets have fared quite well as against to the respective Asian peers in the last one year. The headline indices Sensex and Nifty have 10-12% in the last one year. A Balasubramanian, Chairman, AMFI was seen in a PTI report saying that about 32 lakh new investors have been added in the mutual fund Industry in the financial year 2017-2018. In the same year, 1.6 crore new investors were added which is more than double the addition of 67 lakh new investors added in 2016-2017.

We take a look at 5 equity schemes with highest 1-year return