Mutual fund industry picks up in June with total net inflows of Rs 46,475 crore

The mutual fund industry picked up in June with total net inflows of Rs 46,475 crore as against net outflows of Rs 50,000 crore in May, rating agency ICRA said. The main reason behind the change in trend is “liquid/money market category registering an inflow of Rs 52,104 crore in June as against an outflow of Rs 46,724 crore in May,” it said in a monthly update. According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), assets under management (AUM) of the Indian mutual fund industry grew 1.19 per cent sequentially to Rs 22.86 lakh crore in June. On a YoY basis, the industry AUM witnessed a growth of 20.57 per cent.

The quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) at the end of Q1FY19 was Rs 23.40 lakh crore, up 19.91 per cent from Rs 19.52 lakh crore at the end of Q1FY18. According to data from SEBI, the total folio count at the end of June stood at Rs 7.46 crore, up 1.57 per cent MoM and 21.97 per cent YoY.