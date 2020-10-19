  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mutual fund cut-off times restored: Now, buy, sell units before this time for same day NAV

By: |
October 19, 2020 9:31 AM

Mutual fund investors, from today, can place their orders for subscription or redemption of units in line with the revised cut-off time.

Mutual Fund orders below 2 lakh except overnight and liquid will get NAV on the day that money reaches the AMCs, NOT on the day investor places the order, SEBI new ruleThe restoration of the cut-off time comes six months after SEBI decided to trim the cut-off timing for both equity and debt funds.

Mutual fund investors, from today, can place their orders for subscription or redemption of units in line with the revised cut-off time. Capital markets regulator SEBI on Friday restored the buying and selling time for all schemes other than debt mutual fund schemes and conservative hybrid funds to their normal cut-off time of 3 PM. The restoration of the cut-off time comes six months after SEBI decided to trim the cut-off timing for both equity and debt funds in April, keeping in mind the coronavirus-aided disruptions. Earlier the cut-off time for debt, equity or hybrid funds had been revised to 1 PM.

From today investors looking to purchase liquid or overnight funds will have to place their orders before 12:30 PM for availing the same day’s net asset value (NAV). On the other hand for redemption of liquid and overnight funds, orders need to be placed before 1 PM. Similarly, investors looking to buy or sell units of debt mutual fund schemes and conservative hybrid funds, other hand liquid and overnight funds will now have to place orders before 1 PM. However, investors of all other schemes can now place their order till 3 PM for both purchase and selling of units.

Related News

SEBI had trimmed the cut-off timing for purchases and redemption of mutual fund units in April, as India witnessed the first few weeks of the nation-wide lockdown, and tackled challenges faced by financial institutions and market participants. The move followed Reserve bank of India’s (RBI) circular where it changed trading hours for various markets such as, commercial papers and certificates of deposits market repo in government securities; call/notice/term money; tri-party repo in government securities; repo in corporate bonds; foreign currency; foreign interest rate derivatives and government securities. The central bank, earlier this month, extended the trading hours in these markets by an hour.

Although the revised timing will be applicable from today, the mutual fund industry will see a change in NAV applicability rules in less than three months. The market regulator last month tweaked rules for buying of units that will come into effect from January next year. According to SEBI’s revised rules, Mutual fund orders will soon get the NAV of the day when funds reach the asset managers and not of the day of application. Earlier, investor orders worth less than Rs 2 lakh, had the advantage of getting the NAV of the same day despite the fund transfer taking a few days.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Mutual Funds
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Mutual fund cut-off times restored Now buy sell units before this time for same day NAV
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Stocks in focus: RIL, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Britannia, ACC, SBI, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Likhitha Infra, DLF
2Charts suggest upside for stock markets; 5 things to know before opening bell on Dalal Street today
3Market LIVE: Nifty reclaims 11,850, Sensex jumps over 300 points on positive global cues; HDFC Bank, HDFC lead