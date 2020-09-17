  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mutual Fund buying rules changed; investors to get NAV, units on credit of funds, not on application

By: and |
September 17, 2020 7:07 PM

Mutual fund orders will soon get the NAV of the day when funds reach the asset managers and not of the day of application.

sebi, mutual fund, day of realisation, day of application, sebi new rulesThe new orders will be applicable from 1 January 2021.

Mutual fund orders will soon get the NAV of the day when funds reach the asset managers and not of the day of application, SEBI said in a circular on Thursday. Earlier, orders less than Rs 2 lakh got the NAV of the same day as the application, if placed within the cut-off time. The new orders will be applicable from 1 January 2021. “It has been decided that in respect of the purchase of units of mutual fund schemes, closing NAV of the day shall be applicable on which the funds are available for utilization, irrespective of the size and time of receipt of such application,” SEBI said.

The market regulator added that the existing provision on NAV applicability for liquid and overnight funds and cut-off timings for all schemes shall remain unchanged and the amendments made today will be applicable from 1 January 2021. Earlier, retail investors had the advantage of getting the NAV of the same day despite the fund transfer taking a few days, however, now everybody will be at par as the condition has been removed, said Omkeshwar Singh, Head-RankMF, Samco Group.

Related News

In today’s circular, the market regulator also mentioned that AMCs need to put in place a detailed written-down policy. The policy is expected to include details of the specific activities and the roles and responsibilities of various teams engaged in fund management, dealing, compliance, risk management, back-office, etc, with regard to order placement, execution, and trade allocation. It is also instructed that AMCs shall use an automated Order Management System, where the orders for equity and equity-related instruments of each scheme shall be placed by the fund manager of the respective schemes.

Meanwhile, the Mutual funds had earlier temporarily changed the cut-off timings for buying and redeeming from April 7 to April 17, which was in line with RBI’s reduced trading hours for money markets and forex markets. The investors had to put in their transaction requests early to avoid delays in purchases and redemptions by one working day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Mutual Fund buying rules changed investors to get NAV units on credit of funds not on application
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Vedanta moves Sebi to get nod to start reverse book building for delisting
2Petrol demand returns to pre-COVID-19 levels, diesel demand still down
3Sensex, Nifty give up two day gaining streak; bank stocks bleed, drag equity markets down