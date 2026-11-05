Think of your gold sitting safely in a bank locker. Now think of a lender that holds tonnes of it as security for loans. That is Muthoot Finance’s world. What makes this even more relevant is the recent sharp price action in gold.

This quarter, the company held more gold, gave out more loans and earned more on each rupee lent. Yet one number made investors flinch: loans under stress rose sharply.

Morgan Stanley has maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating on Muthoot Finance, with a price target of Rs 3,705. This indicates a potential upside of 54% from the brokerage’s reference price.

Let’s take a look at the key factors why the brokerage is bullish is this stock

Advertisement

Gold loan growth picks up as customers borrow more

One of the key reasons behind Morgan Stanley’s positive outlook is the faster expansion in Muthoot Finance’s gold loan portfolio.

Its assets under management (AUM), which represent the total value of loans managed by the company, increased 9% sequentially in the September quarter. This was significantly higher than the brokerage’s estimate of a 1% decline.

ALSO READ 9X global demand by 2030: 2 Indian smallcap stocks targeting green jet fuel

Gold loan growth also reached 10% quarter-on-quarter. This was supported by a 4% increase in the quantity of gold pledged by borrowers and a 5% rise in the value of gold held in the portfolio.

Morgan Stanley report noted that the stronger performance has also changed the company’s growth outlook. Management has raised its loan growth guidance for FY27 by 10 percentage points to 25%, compared with Morgan Stanley’s earlier estimate of 16%.

“Strong gold loan growth of 10% QoQ was driven by tonnage (+4% QoQ), portfolio gold price (+5% QoQ),” the brokerage said.

Higher lending margins support earnings growth

The second factor is the improvement in Muthoot Finance’s net interest margin (NIM).

As per the brokerage report, the company’s September-quarter net interest income (NII) was 17% above Morgan Stanley’s estimate. The net interest margin stood at 11.9%, compared with its estimate of 10.7%.

This helped the company report a profit after tax (PAT) that was 13% higher than Morgan Stanley’s forecast and 15% above market consensus. Lower-than-expected operating expenses also supported the performance.

“Operating costs were 6% below MSe. PPOP beat was 23%,” the brokerage said.

Morgan Stanley expects average loan yields of 18%-18.5% over the next two to three years.

Muthoot Finance: Rising stressed loans remain a key risk

However, the earnings improvement comes with a concern. Muthoot Finance has reported a sharp increase in loans showing early signs of repayment difficulties.

The combined share of Stage 2 and Stage 3 loans increased to 16% of total loans in the September quarter, compared with 3% in the June quarter.

Morgan Stanley noted that the increase is linked to customers adjusting to regular interest payment products introduced under new regulations from April 2026.

Credit costs also increased to 114 basis points, against Morgan Stanley’s estimate of 30 basis points. The brokerage has consequently raised its credit cost assumptions for financial years 2027-29 to an average of 80 basis points.

ALSO READ Diwali 2026 stock picks: Nuvama names 5 stocks for Samvat 2083

“Strong operating performance should ideally ease competition concerns; the sharp rise in S2+3 though, could overshadow it in the near term,” Morgan Stanley said.

However, the international brokerage believes the current valuation offers an opportunity for long-term investors. Muthoot Finance trades at around eight times its estimated price-to-earnings ratio for FY28.

Morgan Stanley also expects earnings per share (EPS) to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% over five years and 29% over 10 years.

“We see the current price as a good entry point for long-term financial investors who focus on BVPS CAGR over EPS CAGR,” it said.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.