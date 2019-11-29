Muthoot Finance to raise Rs 790 crore via NCDs

The base issue size is Rs 100 crore with an option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 690 crore.
Gold loan NBFC Muthoot Finance on Thursday said it is raising Rs 790 crore through public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The base issue size is Rs 100 crore with an option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 690 crore. The Kerala-based lender had raised $450 million in October through issuance of ‘senior secured notes’ in overseas markets as part of the $2-billion capital-raise plan.
MD George Alexander Muthoot said, “The issue will help the company to have long-term funds and diversify the borrowing basket as well. The previous NCD issues were well received in the market and were over-subscribed. It provides an opportunity to retail and HNI investors, to whom we have allocated 80% of the total issue size, with stable and attractive long-term returns when there are only limited comparable alternative avenues for investments.”
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.