Muthoot Finance profit flat at Rs 485 crore

Source: Reuters

Gold loan NBFC Muthoot Finance on Wednesday announced a 1 percent y-o-y rise in net profit to Rs 485.24 crore for the three months to December. Net profit during the same quarter last year stood at Rs 478.66 crore. Sequentially, the net profit increased marginally from Rs 484 crore in Q219.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,716.52 crore in December 2018, up 10.48percent from Rs 1,553.71 crore in December 2017.

The lender said the company opted to act cautiously and conserved liquidity rather than growth. Loan assets grew 15percent year-on-year to Rs 32,319 crore from to Rs 28,269 crore in the year-ago period.

Chairman MG George Muthoot said, “Third quarter was a turbulent period for all NBFCs because of concerns on liquidity scenario. Muthoot Finance as a responsible company to all the stakeholders acted cautiously and conserved liquidity rather than growth. Hence, our loan assets remained flat for the quarter. However, compared to last year, our growth was 15 percent at Rs 32,470 crore.”

Total weight of gold pledged with the company stood at 166 tonne at the end of the third quarter, against 154 tonne in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

“Considering that gold loans are of short duration of around 3-4 months, our balance sheet always carry positive ALM. Markets have realised this fact and has shown significant interest in subscribing to our commercial paper issuances during the quarter. Our subsidiaries achieved Y-o-Y loan growth of 65 percent , reaching Rs 4,027 crore as against Rs 2,448 crore last year,” managing director George Alexander Muthoot said.