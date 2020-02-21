Muthoot Finance becomes latest firm to tap dollar bond market from India 

By: |
Published: February 21, 2020 1:30:45 AM

Abundant liquidity available across the globe, fresh allocations at the beginning of the year and a fall in the US treasury yields have helped Indian issuers rush to the overseas bond market where costs have come down.

Prior to this, Muthoot Finance had hit the dollar bond market in October 2019 when it raised $450 million.Prior to this, Muthoot Finance had hit the dollar bond market in October 2019 when it raised $450 million.

Gold loan provider Muthoot Finance becomes the latest firm to tap the dollar bond market from India and is likely to have priced its dollar bonds having a tenor of 3.5 years on Thursday, sources aware of the matter told FE.

The initial price target on the bonds stood at 4.75% which was brought down to the final price target of 4.40%, a source said. Fitch Ratings has assigned Muthoot Finance’s US dollar-denominated senior secured notes an expected rating of ‘BB+(EXP)’. The notes will be issued under the firm’s $2-billion medium-term note programme. Prior to this, Muthoot Finance had hit the dollar bond market in October 2019 when it raised $450 million.

Related News

Abundant liquidity available across the globe, fresh allocations at the beginning of the year and a fall in the US treasury yields have helped Indian issuers rush to the overseas bond market where costs have come down. Indian firms and bank have raised a whopping $7 billion from the foreign currency (FCY) bond market in the first two months of 2020 itself, according to Bloomberg data.

Three entities — Exim Bank, a Bharti Airtel subsidiary and Adani Electricity Mumbai — raised a billion dollar each this year from the FCY bond market.

Other entities that hit the overseas bond market this year include Manappuram Finance, Shriram Transport, Future Retail, Power Finance Corporation, IRFC, among others.

FCY bond issuances had hit a record high in 2019, crossing the $21-billion-mark for the first time. The previous high was recorded in 2014 at around $18 billion.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Muthoot Finance becomes latest firm to tap dollar bond market from India 
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rupee slides 10 paise to over 1-month low of 71.64 against US dollar
2India-focussed offshore funds, ETFs see $2 billion outflow in December quarter
3Fitch removes Bharti Airtel from ‘negative watch’; says easing competition in India will help company 