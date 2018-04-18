  3. Muthoot Capital’s Q4 net surges 94pct

The NBFC, which specialises in two-wheeler financing, recorded a 48.9% year-on-year growth in total income for the quarter in review at Rs 118.8 crore.

By: | Kochi | Published: April 18, 2018 12:46 AM
Muthoot Capital Services (MCSL) on Tuesday announced a 93.7% year-on-year increase in net profits for the three months to March to Rs 21.5 crore. The NBFC, which specialises in two-wheeler financing, recorded a 48.9% year-on-year growth in total income for the quarter in review at Rs 118.8 crore.

The company also recorded a 13% year-on-year growth in AUM for the fourth quarter at Rs 2,238 crore. The yearly results also showed an impressive growth, with total income increasing to Rs 398.1 crore compared to Rs 284.2 crore during 2016-17, recording a growth of 40.1%.

