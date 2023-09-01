Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|18,92,146
|0.18
|16.84
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|1,24,29,435
|0.12
|11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Music Broadcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH1999PLC137729 and registration number is 137729. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Radio broadcasting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Music Broadcast Ltd. is ₹458.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Music Broadcast Ltd. is 104.99 and PB ratio of Music Broadcast Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Music Broadcast Ltd. is ₹13.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Music Broadcast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Music Broadcast Ltd. is ₹25.22 and 52-week low of Music Broadcast Ltd. is ₹9.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.