Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Music Broadcast Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MUSIC BROADCAST LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹13.25 Closed
1.150.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Music Broadcast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.90₹13.40
₹13.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.70₹25.22
₹13.25
Open Price
₹13.30
Prev. Close
₹13.10
Volume
2,66,216

Music Broadcast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.43
  • R213.67
  • R313.93
  • Pivot
    13.17
  • S112.93
  • S212.67
  • S312.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.0813.04
  • 1024.2612.99
  • 2024.3412.78
  • 5024.6612.33
  • 10023.9212.68
  • 20024.0914.77

Music Broadcast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.5210.8817.2614.72-45.92-30.26-74.15
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Music Broadcast Ltd. Share Holdings

Music Broadcast Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund18,92,1460.1816.84
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund1,24,29,4350.1211

Music Broadcast Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Music Broadcast Ltd.

Music Broadcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH1999PLC137729 and registration number is 137729. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Radio broadcasting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Tandon
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rahul Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anuj Puri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madhukar Kamath
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anita Nayyar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Sardana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Music Broadcast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Music Broadcast Ltd.?

The market cap of Music Broadcast Ltd. is ₹458.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Music Broadcast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Music Broadcast Ltd. is 104.99 and PB ratio of Music Broadcast Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Music Broadcast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Music Broadcast Ltd. is ₹13.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Music Broadcast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Music Broadcast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Music Broadcast Ltd. is ₹25.22 and 52-week low of Music Broadcast Ltd. is ₹9.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data