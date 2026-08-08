Here's the live share price of Music Broadcast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Music Broadcast
|3.43
|15.89
|15.69
|10.88
|-17.70
|-16.72
|-22.51
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Music Broadcast has declined 17.70% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Music Broadcast has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.82
|6.81
|10
|6.54
|6.68
|20
|6.27
|6.49
|50
|6.2
|6.29
|100
|6.03
|6.26
|200
|6.39
|6.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Music Broadcast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.75%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 22.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|18,92,146
|0.17
|22.34
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Music Broadcast - Intimation Under Regulations 36(1)(B) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|Music Broadcast - Notice Of Intimation Of Annual General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On September 2, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Music Broadcast - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Music Broadcast - Intimation Of The 27Th Annual General Meeting
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Music Broadcast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Music Broadcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH1999PLC137729 and registration number is 137729. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Radio broadcasting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 174.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Music Broadcast is ₹6.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Music Broadcast is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Music Broadcast is ₹239.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Music Broadcast are ₹6.98 and ₹6.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Music Broadcast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Music Broadcast is ₹9.97 and 52-week low of Music Broadcast is ₹4.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Music Broadcast has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 15.89% for the past month, 15.69% over 3 months, -17.7% over 1 year, -16.72% across 3 years, and -22.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Music Broadcast are -5.71 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global