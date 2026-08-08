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Music Broadcast Share Price

NSE
BSE

MUSIC BROADCAST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Music Broadcast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.93 Closed
0.73₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Music Broadcast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.65₹6.98
₹6.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.35₹9.97
₹6.93
Open Price
₹6.91
Prev. Close
₹6.88
Volume
12,226

Source: Dion Global

Music Broadcast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Music Broadcast		3.4315.8915.6910.88-17.70-16.72-22.51
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Music Broadcast has declined 17.70% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Music Broadcast has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Music Broadcast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Music Broadcast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.826.81
106.546.68
206.276.49
506.26.29
1006.036.26
2006.396.74

Source: Dion Global

Music Broadcast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Music Broadcast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.75%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 22.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Music Broadcast Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
18,92,1460.1722.34

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Music Broadcast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTMusic Broadcast - Intimation Under Regulations 36(1)(B) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Aug 05, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTMusic Broadcast - Notice Of Intimation Of Annual General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On September 2, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTMusic Broadcast - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 29, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTMusic Broadcast - Intimation Of The 27Th Annual General Meeting
Jul 28, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTMusic Broadcast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Music Broadcast

Music Broadcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH1999PLC137729 and registration number is 137729. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Radio broadcasting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 174.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Madhukar Kamath
    Independent Non Exe.Chairman
  • Mr. Rahul Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anuj Puri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anita Nayyar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Sardana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Divya Karani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Music Broadcast Share Price

What is the share price of Music Broadcast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Music Broadcast is ₹6.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Music Broadcast?

The Music Broadcast is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Music Broadcast?

The market cap of Music Broadcast is ₹239.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Music Broadcast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Music Broadcast are ₹6.98 and ₹6.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Music Broadcast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Music Broadcast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Music Broadcast is ₹9.97 and 52-week low of Music Broadcast is ₹4.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Music Broadcast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Music Broadcast has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 15.89% for the past month, 15.69% over 3 months, -17.7% over 1 year, -16.72% across 3 years, and -22.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Music Broadcast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Music Broadcast are -5.71 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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