What is the share price of Music Broadcast? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Music Broadcast is ₹6.93 as on .

What kind of stock is Music Broadcast? The Music Broadcast is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Music Broadcast? The market cap of Music Broadcast is ₹239.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Music Broadcast? Today’s highest and lowest price of Music Broadcast are ₹6.98 and ₹6.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Music Broadcast? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Music Broadcast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Music Broadcast is ₹9.97 and 52-week low of Music Broadcast is ₹4.35 as on .

How has the Music Broadcast performed historically in terms of returns? The Music Broadcast has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 15.89% for the past month, 15.69% over 3 months, -17.7% over 1 year, -16.72% across 3 years, and -22.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Music Broadcast? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Music Broadcast are -5.71 and 0.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global