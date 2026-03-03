Facebook Pixel Code
Murae Organisor Share Price

NSE
BSE

MURAE ORGANISOR

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Murae Organisor along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.21 Closed
-4.55₹ -0.01
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Murae Organisor Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.21₹0.22
₹0.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.20₹1.12
₹0.21
Open Price
₹0.21
Prev. Close
₹0.22
Volume
1,72,60,578

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Murae Organisor has declined 39.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -71.13%.

Murae Organisor’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Murae Organisor Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Murae Organisor		0-16.00-22.22-73.42-71.13-37.67-39.89
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Murae Organisor has declined 71.13% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Murae Organisor has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Murae Organisor Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Murae Organisor Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.220.22
100.220.22
200.230.23
500.240.25
1000.270.31
2000.490.43

Murae Organisor Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Murae Organisor remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Murae Organisor Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 02, 2025, 7:25 PM ISTMurae Organisor - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Oct 02, 2025, 7:22 PM ISTMurae Organisor - Intimation Of Adjournment Of The 13Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Due To Lack Of Quorum
Sep 16, 2025, 5:09 PM ISTMurae Organisor - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On 11Th Octobe
Sep 10, 2025, 12:05 AM ISTMurae Organisor - Intimation Of Book Closure
Sep 09, 2025, 11:59 PM ISTMurae Organisor - Notice Of Annual General Meeting

About Murae Organisor

Murae Organisor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2012PLC071299 and registration number is 071299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 854.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 185.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Chinmay Shrikant Pradhan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitinkumar Ashokkumar Tomar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krunalbhai Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankit Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayur Sureshkumar Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vaishaliben Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Murae Organisor Share Price

What is the share price of Murae Organisor?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Murae Organisor is ₹0.21 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Murae Organisor?

The Murae Organisor is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Murae Organisor?

The market cap of Murae Organisor is ₹5.19 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Murae Organisor?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Murae Organisor are ₹0.22 and ₹0.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Murae Organisor?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Murae Organisor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Murae Organisor is ₹1.12 and 52-week low of Murae Organisor is ₹0.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Murae Organisor performed historically in terms of returns?

The Murae Organisor has shown returns of -4.55% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, -25.0% over 3 months, -71.13% over 1 year, -37.67% across 3 years, and -39.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Murae Organisor?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Murae Organisor are 0.00 and 0.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Murae Organisor News

