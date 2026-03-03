Here's the live share price of Murae Organisor along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Murae Organisor has declined 39.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -71.13%.
Murae Organisor’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Murae Organisor
|0
|-16.00
|-22.22
|-73.42
|-71.13
|-37.67
|-39.89
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Murae Organisor has declined 71.13% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Murae Organisor has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.22
|0.22
|10
|0.22
|0.22
|20
|0.23
|0.23
|50
|0.24
|0.25
|100
|0.27
|0.31
|200
|0.49
|0.43
In the latest quarter, Murae Organisor remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 02, 2025, 7:25 PM IST
|Murae Organisor - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Oct 02, 2025, 7:22 PM IST
|Murae Organisor - Intimation Of Adjournment Of The 13Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Due To Lack Of Quorum
|Sep 16, 2025, 5:09 PM IST
|Murae Organisor - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On 11Th Octobe
|Sep 10, 2025, 12:05 AM IST
|Murae Organisor - Intimation Of Book Closure
|Sep 09, 2025, 11:59 PM IST
|Murae Organisor - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
Murae Organisor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2012PLC071299 and registration number is 071299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 854.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 185.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Murae Organisor is ₹0.21 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Murae Organisor is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Murae Organisor is ₹5.19 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Murae Organisor are ₹0.22 and ₹0.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Murae Organisor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Murae Organisor is ₹1.12 and 52-week low of Murae Organisor is ₹0.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Murae Organisor has shown returns of -4.55% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, -25.0% over 3 months, -71.13% over 1 year, -37.67% across 3 years, and -39.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Murae Organisor are 0.00 and 0.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.