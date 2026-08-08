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Munoth Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

MUNOTH FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Munoth Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.76 Closed
1.98₹ 0.87
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Munoth Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.76₹44.76
₹44.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.40₹69.49
₹44.76
Open Price
₹44.76
Prev. Close
₹43.89
Volume
25

Source: Dion Global

Munoth Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Munoth Financial Services		4.0028.9259.9774.03-11.45-18.9142.57
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Munoth Financial Services has declined 11.45% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Munoth Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Munoth Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Munoth Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.8743.01
1041.3241.73
2036.7438.82
5029.2234.52
10033.2236.16
20046.1242.82

Source: Dion Global

Munoth Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Munoth Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 4.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Munoth Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 04:51 AM IST ISTMunoth Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:58 AM IST ISTMunoth Fin. Serv. - Results - Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 21, 2026, 03:54 AM IST ISTMunoth Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration, Approval And Take On Records Audited Financial Results For Th
Apr 23, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTMunoth Fin. Serv. - Reply To Email With Reference No. L/SURV/ONL/PV/APJ/2026-2027/3756
Apr 18, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTMunoth Fin. Serv. - Clarification sought from Munoth Financial Services Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Munoth Financial Services

Munoth Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1990PLC019836 and registration number is 019836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lalchand Munoth
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jaswant Munoth
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat Munoth
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vikas Munoth
    Director
  • Ms. Lakshika Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Sakthivelmurugan Masagounder
    Director
  • Mr. C R Sasi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mansi Chopra
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Munoth Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Munoth Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munoth Financial Services is ₹44.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Munoth Financial Services?

The Munoth Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Munoth Financial Services?

The market cap of Munoth Financial Services is ₹22.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Munoth Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Munoth Financial Services are ₹44.76 and ₹44.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Munoth Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munoth Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munoth Financial Services is ₹69.49 and 52-week low of Munoth Financial Services is ₹16.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Munoth Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Munoth Financial Services has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 28.92% for the past month, 59.97% over 3 months, -11.45% over 1 year, -18.91% across 3 years, and 42.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Munoth Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Munoth Financial Services are -14.54 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Munoth Financial Services News

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