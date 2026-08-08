Here's the live share price of Munoth Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Munoth Financial Services
|4.00
|28.92
|59.97
|74.03
|-11.45
|-18.91
|42.57
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Munoth Financial Services has declined 11.45% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Munoth Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.87
|43.01
|10
|41.32
|41.73
|20
|36.74
|38.82
|50
|29.22
|34.52
|100
|33.22
|36.16
|200
|46.12
|42.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Munoth Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 4.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:51 AM IST IST
|Munoth Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:58 AM IST IST
|Munoth Fin. Serv. - Results - Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 21, 2026, 03:54 AM IST IST
|Munoth Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration, Approval And Take On Records Audited Financial Results For Th
|Apr 23, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Munoth Fin. Serv. - Reply To Email With Reference No. L/SURV/ONL/PV/APJ/2026-2027/3756
|Apr 18, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Munoth Fin. Serv. - Clarification sought from Munoth Financial Services Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Munoth Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1990PLC019836 and registration number is 019836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munoth Financial Services is ₹44.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Munoth Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Munoth Financial Services is ₹22.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Munoth Financial Services are ₹44.76 and ₹44.76.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munoth Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munoth Financial Services is ₹69.49 and 52-week low of Munoth Financial Services is ₹16.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Munoth Financial Services has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 28.92% for the past month, 59.97% over 3 months, -11.45% over 1 year, -18.91% across 3 years, and 42.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Munoth Financial Services are -14.54 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global