What is the share price of Munoth Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munoth Financial Services is ₹44.76 as on .

What kind of stock is Munoth Financial Services? The Munoth Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Munoth Financial Services? The market cap of Munoth Financial Services is ₹22.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Munoth Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Munoth Financial Services are ₹44.76 and ₹44.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Munoth Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munoth Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munoth Financial Services is ₹69.49 and 52-week low of Munoth Financial Services is ₹16.40 as on .

How has the Munoth Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Munoth Financial Services has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 28.92% for the past month, 59.97% over 3 months, -11.45% over 1 year, -18.91% across 3 years, and 42.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Munoth Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Munoth Financial Services are -14.54 and 2.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global