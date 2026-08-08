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Munoth Capital Market Share Price

NSE
BSE

MUNOTH CAPITAL MARKET

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Munoth Capital Market along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹103.70 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 13, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Munoth Capital Market Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹103.60₹103.70
₹103.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹103.60₹178.40
₹103.70
Open Price
₹103.60
Prev. Close
₹103.70
Volume
253

Source: Dion Global

Munoth Capital Market Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Munoth Capital Market		0-5.08-7.00-22.03-38.98-4.7510.84
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Munoth Capital Market has declined 38.98% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Munoth Capital Market has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Munoth Capital Market Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Munoth Capital Market Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5104.85105.72
10109.42110.34
20120.33119.53
50142.39131
100133.63132.15
200129.5121.97

Source: Dion Global

Munoth Capital Market Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Munoth Capital Market remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Munoth Capital Market Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTMunoth Cap. Mkt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, 14Th August, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTMunoth Cap. Mkt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTMunoth Cap. Mkt. - Integrated Filing (Finance) For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 01:25 AM IST ISTMunoth Cap. Mkt. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026.
May 30, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTMunoth Cap. Mkt. - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor And Internal Auditor Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Munoth Capital Market

Munoth Capital Market Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1986PLC083614 and registration number is 083614. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shantilal Misrimal Jain
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Shantilal Jain
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Varsha Aakesh Gulecha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Darshit Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Munoth Capital Market Share Price

What is the share price of Munoth Capital Market?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munoth Capital Market is ₹103.70 as on Jul 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is Munoth Capital Market?

The Munoth Capital Market is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Munoth Capital Market?

The market cap of Munoth Capital Market is ₹95.05 Cr as on Jul 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Munoth Capital Market?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Munoth Capital Market are ₹103.70 and ₹103.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Munoth Capital Market?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munoth Capital Market stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munoth Capital Market is ₹178.40 and 52-week low of Munoth Capital Market is ₹103.60 as on Jul 13, 2026.

How has the Munoth Capital Market performed historically in terms of returns?

The Munoth Capital Market has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.08% for the past month, -7.0% over 3 months, -38.98% over 1 year, -4.75% across 3 years, and 10.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Munoth Capital Market?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Munoth Capital Market are 15,953.85 and 19.25 on Jul 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Munoth Capital Market News

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