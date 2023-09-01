Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-22.48
|-41.42
|-41.42
|33.25
|39.92
|32.83
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Munoth Capital Market Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1986PLC083614 and registration number is 083614. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Munoth Capital Market Ltd. is ₹75.48 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Munoth Capital Market Ltd. is -421.86 and PB ratio of Munoth Capital Market Ltd. is 16.35 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munoth Capital Market Ltd. is ₹83.95 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munoth Capital Market Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munoth Capital Market Ltd. is ₹150.80 and 52-week low of Munoth Capital Market Ltd. is ₹63.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.