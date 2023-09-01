Follow Us

Munoth Capital Market Ltd. Share Price

MUNOTH CAPITAL MARKET LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹83.95 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Munoth Capital Market Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.95₹83.95
₹83.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.00₹150.80
₹83.95
Open Price
₹83.95
Prev. Close
₹83.95
Volume
0

Munoth Capital Market Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R183.95
  • R283.95
  • R383.95
  • Pivot
    83.95
  • S183.95
  • S283.95
  • S383.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5129.2990.11
  • 10115.8797.51
  • 2094.24103.9
  • 5075.8497.49
  • 10072.3383.38
  • 20061.40

Munoth Capital Market Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-22.48-41.42-41.4233.2539.9232.83
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Munoth Capital Market Ltd. Share Holdings

Munoth Capital Market Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Munoth Capital Market Ltd.

Munoth Capital Market Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1986PLC083614 and registration number is 083614. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shantilal M Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Varsha Gulecha
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Munoth Capital Market Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Munoth Capital Market Ltd.?

The market cap of Munoth Capital Market Ltd. is ₹75.48 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Munoth Capital Market Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Munoth Capital Market Ltd. is -421.86 and PB ratio of Munoth Capital Market Ltd. is 16.35 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Munoth Capital Market Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munoth Capital Market Ltd. is ₹83.95 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Munoth Capital Market Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munoth Capital Market Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munoth Capital Market Ltd. is ₹150.80 and 52-week low of Munoth Capital Market Ltd. is ₹63.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

