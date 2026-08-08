What is the share price of Munoth Capital Market? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munoth Capital Market is ₹103.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Munoth Capital Market? The Munoth Capital Market is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Munoth Capital Market? The market cap of Munoth Capital Market is ₹95.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Munoth Capital Market? Today’s highest and lowest price of Munoth Capital Market are ₹103.70 and ₹103.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Munoth Capital Market? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munoth Capital Market stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munoth Capital Market is ₹178.40 and 52-week low of Munoth Capital Market is ₹103.60 as on .

How has the Munoth Capital Market performed historically in terms of returns? The Munoth Capital Market has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.08% for the past month, -7.0% over 3 months, -38.98% over 1 year, -4.75% across 3 years, and 10.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Munoth Capital Market? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Munoth Capital Market are 15,953.85 and 19.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global