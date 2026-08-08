Here's the live share price of Munoth Capital Market along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Munoth Capital Market
|0
|-5.08
|-7.00
|-22.03
|-38.98
|-4.75
|10.84
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Munoth Capital Market has declined 38.98% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Munoth Capital Market has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|104.85
|105.72
|10
|109.42
|110.34
|20
|120.33
|119.53
|50
|142.39
|131
|100
|133.63
|132.15
|200
|129.5
|121.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Munoth Capital Market remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Munoth Cap. Mkt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, 14Th August, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Munoth Cap. Mkt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|Munoth Cap. Mkt. - Integrated Filing (Finance) For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 01:25 AM IST IST
|Munoth Cap. Mkt. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Munoth Cap. Mkt. - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor And Internal Auditor Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Munoth Capital Market Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1986PLC083614 and registration number is 083614. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munoth Capital Market is ₹103.70 as on Jul 13, 2026.
The Munoth Capital Market is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Munoth Capital Market is ₹95.05 Cr as on Jul 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Munoth Capital Market are ₹103.70 and ₹103.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munoth Capital Market stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munoth Capital Market is ₹178.40 and 52-week low of Munoth Capital Market is ₹103.60 as on Jul 13, 2026.
The Munoth Capital Market has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.08% for the past month, -7.0% over 3 months, -38.98% over 1 year, -4.75% across 3 years, and 10.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Munoth Capital Market are 15,953.85 and 19.25 on Jul 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global