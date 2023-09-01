Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.41
|20.00
|4.14
|22.60
|-13.63
|-9.40
|-9.40
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.70
|1.08
|1.65
|17.12
|44.54
|122.81
|11.61
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101DL2002PLC115544 and registration number is 115544. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹4.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is 23.41 and PB ratio of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is 0.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹9.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹14.58 and 52-week low of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹6.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.