Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MULTIPURPOSE TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.06 Closed
-0.55-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.66₹9.15
₹9.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.61₹14.58
₹9.06
Open Price
₹8.66
Prev. Close
₹9.11
Volume
1,011

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.25
  • R29.45
  • R39.74
  • Pivot
    8.96
  • S18.76
  • S28.47
  • S38.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.959.06
  • 108.548.95
  • 2010.288.7
  • 5010.378.36
  • 10010.018.24
  • 2009.448.44

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.4120.004.1422.60-13.63-9.40-9.40
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. Share Holdings

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd.

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101DL2002PLC115544 and registration number is 115544. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Singh
    Chairperson & Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shiwani Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhupendra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd.?

The market cap of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹4.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is 23.41 and PB ratio of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is 0.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹9.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹14.58 and 52-week low of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹6.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

