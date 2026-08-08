Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Share Price

NSE
BSE

MULTIPURPOSE TRADING & AGENCIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.49 Closed
-0.10₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.49₹10.49
₹10.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.58₹14.69
₹10.49
Open Price
₹10.49
Prev. Close
₹10.50
Volume
177

Source: Dion Global

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Multipurpose Trading & Agencies		5.75-6.84-14.4438.21-3.3211.290.19
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Multipurpose Trading & Agencies has declined 3.32% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Multipurpose Trading & Agencies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.2410.3
1010.2210.37
2010.7810.63
5010.5710.57
10010.0210.27
2009.9610.12

Source: Dion Global

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Multipurpose Trading & Agencies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTMultipurpose Trading - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 09, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTMultipurpose Trading - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTMultipurpose Trading - Intimation For Reappointment Of Secretarial Auditor Of The Company U/R 30 Of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 20
May 30, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTMultipurpose Trading - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTMultipurpose Trading - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Results 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Multipurpose Trading & Agencies

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101DL2002PLC115544 and registration number is 115544. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Singh
    Chairperson & Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shiwani Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhupendra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Share Price

What is the share price of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Multipurpose Trading & Agencies is ₹10.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Multipurpose Trading & Agencies?

The Multipurpose Trading & Agencies is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies?

The market cap of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies is ₹5.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies are ₹10.49 and ₹10.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Multipurpose Trading & Agencies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies is ₹14.69 and 52-week low of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies is ₹7.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Multipurpose Trading & Agencies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Multipurpose Trading & Agencies has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, -6.84% for the past month, -14.44% over 3 months, -3.32% over 1 year, 11.29% across 3 years, and 0.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies are -10.81 and 1.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies News

More Multipurpose Trading & Agencies News
Market Pulse