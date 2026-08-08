What is the share price of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Multipurpose Trading & Agencies is ₹10.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Multipurpose Trading & Agencies? The Multipurpose Trading & Agencies is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies? The market cap of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies is ₹5.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies are ₹10.49 and ₹10.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Multipurpose Trading & Agencies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies is ₹14.69 and 52-week low of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies is ₹7.58 as on .

How has the Multipurpose Trading & Agencies performed historically in terms of returns? The Multipurpose Trading & Agencies has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, -6.84% for the past month, -14.44% over 3 months, -3.32% over 1 year, 11.29% across 3 years, and 0.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies are -10.81 and 1.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global