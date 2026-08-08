Here's the live share price of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Multipurpose Trading & Agencies
|5.75
|-6.84
|-14.44
|38.21
|-3.32
|11.29
|0.19
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Multipurpose Trading & Agencies has declined 3.32% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Multipurpose Trading & Agencies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.24
|10.3
|10
|10.22
|10.37
|20
|10.78
|10.63
|50
|10.57
|10.57
|100
|10.02
|10.27
|200
|9.96
|10.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Multipurpose Trading & Agencies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Multipurpose Trading - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Multipurpose Trading - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Multipurpose Trading - Intimation For Reappointment Of Secretarial Auditor Of The Company U/R 30 Of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 20
|May 30, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Multipurpose Trading - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Multipurpose Trading - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Results 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101DL2002PLC115544 and registration number is 115544. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Multipurpose Trading & Agencies is ₹10.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Multipurpose Trading & Agencies is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies is ₹5.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies are ₹10.49 and ₹10.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Multipurpose Trading & Agencies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies is ₹14.69 and 52-week low of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies is ₹7.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Multipurpose Trading & Agencies has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, -6.84% for the past month, -14.44% over 3 months, -3.32% over 1 year, 11.29% across 3 years, and 0.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies are -10.81 and 1.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global