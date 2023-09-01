What is the Market Cap of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd.? The market cap of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹4.48 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is 23.41 and PB ratio of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is 0.94 as on .

What is the share price of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹9.06 as on .