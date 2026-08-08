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Muller & Phipps (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

MULLER & PHIPPS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Muller & Phipps (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹218.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Muller & Phipps (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹218.00₹218.00
₹218.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹188.10₹275.70
₹218.00
Open Price
₹218.00
Prev. Close
₹218.00
Volume
465

Source: Dion Global

Muller & Phipps (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Muller & Phipps (India)		0-0.89-8.351.37-9.943.799.32
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-1.3120.0133.6642.46.7415.74
Redington		9.0930.6257.529.0845.631.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6915.9614.88417.7635.2558.44
MMTC		2.090.77-5.54-3.241.2319.386.28
SG Mart		1.826.0418.5475.24116.8671.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3954.42244.13923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-9.7929.824.3326.018.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9222.8216.0753.859.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-5.44-9.550.99-14.8971.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-4.99.46-1.73.7393.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-1.846.143.65.5411.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-15.17-27.59-42.63-46.18101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.913.16-6.321.78-9.423.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.11-6.436.81-24.125.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.157.8950.151,435.75324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-36.13-35.79-7.6222.28-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.541.14-2.16-2.911.488.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-8.21-13.93-19.11-35.99-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Muller & Phipps (India) has declined 9.94% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (42.40%), Redington (45.60%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Muller & Phipps (India) has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Muller & Phipps (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Muller & Phipps (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5217.36217.31
10217.66216.87
20214.4215.65
50216.54215.76
100216.79220.77
200232.78235.63

Source: Dion Global

Muller & Phipps (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Muller & Phipps (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Muller & Phipps (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:08 PM IST ISTMuller&Phipps Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026
Jul 15, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTMuller&Phipps Lt - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTMuller&Phipps Lt - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31-03-2026
May 28, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTMuller&Phipps Lt - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31-03-2026
May 15, 2026, 04:31 PM IST ISTMuller&Phipps Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Audited Financial Results (Standalone+ Consolidated) For The

Source: Dion Global

About Muller & Phipps (India)

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1917 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090MH1917PLC007897 and registration number is 007897. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P V Mohan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Venn Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A V Seshadrinathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milan Dalal
    Director
  • Mr. Raymond Simkins
    Director
  • Mrs. Hinal Shah
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Muller & Phipps (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Muller & Phipps (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muller & Phipps (India) is ₹218.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Muller & Phipps (India)?

The Muller & Phipps (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Muller & Phipps (India)?

The market cap of Muller & Phipps (India) is ₹13.62 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Muller & Phipps (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Muller & Phipps (India) are ₹218.00 and ₹218.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Muller & Phipps (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muller & Phipps (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muller & Phipps (India) is ₹275.70 and 52-week low of Muller & Phipps (India) is ₹188.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Muller & Phipps (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Muller & Phipps (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.89% for the past month, -8.35% over 3 months, -11.67% over 1 year, 3.79% across 3 years, and 9.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Muller & Phipps (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Muller & Phipps (India) are -278.77 and -6.55 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Muller & Phipps (India) News

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