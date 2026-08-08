What is the share price of Muller & Phipps (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muller & Phipps (India) is ₹218.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Muller & Phipps (India)? The Muller & Phipps (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Muller & Phipps (India)? The market cap of Muller & Phipps (India) is ₹13.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Muller & Phipps (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Muller & Phipps (India) are ₹218.00 and ₹218.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Muller & Phipps (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muller & Phipps (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muller & Phipps (India) is ₹275.70 and 52-week low of Muller & Phipps (India) is ₹188.10 as on .

How has the Muller & Phipps (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Muller & Phipps (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.89% for the past month, -8.35% over 3 months, -11.67% over 1 year, 3.79% across 3 years, and 9.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Muller & Phipps (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Muller & Phipps (India) are -278.77 and -6.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global