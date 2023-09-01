Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-0.57
|39.17
|-7.65
|11.89
|420.83
|83.15
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1917 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090MH1917PLC007897 and registration number is 007897. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. is ₹10.94 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. is 24.89 and PB ratio of Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. is -5.38 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. is ₹175.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. is ₹273.90 and 52-week low of Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. is ₹110.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.