Here's the live share price of Muller & Phipps (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Muller & Phipps (India)
|0
|-0.89
|-8.35
|1.37
|-9.94
|3.79
|9.32
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-1.31
|20.01
|33.66
|42.4
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|30.62
|57.5
|29.08
|45.6
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|15.96
|14.88
|41
|7.76
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|0.77
|-5.54
|-3.24
|1.23
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|6.04
|18.54
|75.24
|116.86
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|54.42
|244.13
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-9.79
|29.8
|24.33
|26.01
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|22.82
|16.07
|53.8
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-5.44
|-9.55
|0.99
|-14.89
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-4.9
|9.46
|-1.7
|3.73
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-1.84
|6.14
|3.6
|5.54
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-15.17
|-27.59
|-42.63
|-46.18
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|3.16
|-6.32
|1.78
|-9.42
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.11
|-6.43
|6.81
|-24.1
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.15
|7.89
|50.15
|1,435.75
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-36.13
|-35.79
|-7.62
|22.28
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|1.14
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.48
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-8.21
|-13.93
|-19.11
|-35.99
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Muller & Phipps (India) has declined 9.94% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (42.40%), Redington (45.60%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Muller & Phipps (India) has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|217.36
|217.31
|10
|217.66
|216.87
|20
|214.4
|215.65
|50
|216.54
|215.76
|100
|216.79
|220.77
|200
|232.78
|235.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Muller & Phipps (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:08 PM IST IST
|Muller&Phipps Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Muller&Phipps Lt - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Muller&Phipps Lt - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31-03-2026
|May 28, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Muller&Phipps Lt - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31-03-2026
|May 15, 2026, 04:31 PM IST IST
|Muller&Phipps Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Audited Financial Results (Standalone+ Consolidated) For The
Source: Dion Global
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1917 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090MH1917PLC007897 and registration number is 007897. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muller & Phipps (India) is ₹218.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Muller & Phipps (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Muller & Phipps (India) is ₹13.62 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Muller & Phipps (India) are ₹218.00 and ₹218.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muller & Phipps (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muller & Phipps (India) is ₹275.70 and 52-week low of Muller & Phipps (India) is ₹188.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Muller & Phipps (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.89% for the past month, -8.35% over 3 months, -11.67% over 1 year, 3.79% across 3 years, and 9.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Muller & Phipps (India) are -278.77 and -6.55 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global