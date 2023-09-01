Follow Us

MULLER & PHIPPS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹175.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹175.00₹175.00
₹175.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.00₹273.90
₹175.00
Open Price
₹175.00
Prev. Close
₹175.00
Volume
0

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1175
  • R2175
  • R3175
  • Pivot
    175
  • S1175
  • S2175
  • S3175

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5207.09179.76
  • 10202.88183.21
  • 20195.93186.95
  • 50172.74184.21
  • 100150.27179.83
  • 200141.14171.18

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-0.5739.17-7.6511.89420.8383.15
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd.

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1917 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090MH1917PLC007897 and registration number is 007897. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Milan Dalal
    Director
  • Mr. Raymond Simkins
    Director
  • Mr. P V Mohan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Venn Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kamlini Maniar
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. A V Seshadrinathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. is ₹10.94 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. is 24.89 and PB ratio of Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. is -5.38 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. is ₹175.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. is ₹273.90 and 52-week low of Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd. is ₹110.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

