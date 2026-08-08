What is the share price of Mukta Arts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukta Arts is ₹54.88 as on .

What kind of stock is Mukta Arts? The Mukta Arts is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mukta Arts? The market cap of Mukta Arts is ₹123.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mukta Arts? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mukta Arts are ₹56.50 and ₹54.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mukta Arts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukta Arts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukta Arts is ₹85.50 and 52-week low of Mukta Arts is ₹37.00 as on .

How has the Mukta Arts performed historically in terms of returns? The Mukta Arts has shown returns of -2.7% over the past day, -2.0% for the past month, -12.16% over 3 months, -25.86% over 1 year, 1.65% across 3 years, and 6.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mukta Arts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mukta Arts are -10.50 and -2.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global