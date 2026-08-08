Here's the live share price of Mukta Arts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mukta Arts
|-0.72
|-2.00
|-12.16
|-11.48
|-25.86
|1.65
|6.99
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mukta Arts has declined 25.86% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Mukta Arts has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|56.31
|55.64
|10
|54.76
|55.51
|20
|55.57
|56.24
|50
|59.19
|57.14
|100
|55.21
|57.76
|200
|60.43
|61.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mukta Arts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Mukta Arts - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Compan
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Mukta Arts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Mukta Arts - LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS FOR TRANSFER OF EQUITY SHARES OF THE COMPANY TO THE INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION
|Jun 19, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Mukta Arts - Whistling Woods International Limited, Subsidiary Of Mukta Arts Limited Recognized As 'Great Place To Work''
|Jun 19, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Mukta Arts - Whistling Woods International Limited, Subsidiary Of Mukta Arts Limited Recognized As 'Great Place To Work'.
Source: Dion Global
Mukta Arts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92110MH1982PLC028180 and registration number is 028180. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukta Arts is ₹54.88 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Mukta Arts is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mukta Arts is ₹123.95 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mukta Arts are ₹56.50 and ₹54.88.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukta Arts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukta Arts is ₹85.50 and 52-week low of Mukta Arts is ₹37.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Mukta Arts has shown returns of -2.7% over the past day, -2.0% for the past month, -12.16% over 3 months, -25.86% over 1 year, 1.65% across 3 years, and 6.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mukta Arts are -10.50 and -2.00 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global