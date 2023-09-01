What is the Market Cap of Mukta Arts Ltd.? The market cap of Mukta Arts Ltd. is ₹134.61 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mukta Arts Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mukta Arts Ltd. is 19.42 and PB ratio of Mukta Arts Ltd. is 0.76 as on .

What is the share price of Mukta Arts Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukta Arts Ltd. is ₹59.60 as on .