Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mukta Arts Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MUKTA ARTS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹59.60 Closed
0.250.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mukta Arts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.85₹60.80
₹59.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.00₹66.00
₹59.60
Open Price
₹59.65
Prev. Close
₹59.45
Volume
55,648

Mukta Arts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R160.82
  • R262.28
  • R363.77
  • Pivot
    59.33
  • S157.87
  • S256.38
  • S354.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 561.3459.34
  • 1061.0958.16
  • 2059.6556.24
  • 5058.0553.8
  • 10055.2352.83
  • 20051.3252.58

Mukta Arts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.9713.4217.9020.288.27120.3320.53
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Mukta Arts Ltd. Share Holdings

Mukta Arts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mukta Arts Ltd.

Mukta Arts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92110MH1982PLC028180 and registration number is 028180. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Subhash Ghai
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rahul Puri
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Parvez A Farooqui
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kewal Handa
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Paulomi Dhawan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Shetty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mukta Arts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mukta Arts Ltd.?

The market cap of Mukta Arts Ltd. is ₹134.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mukta Arts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mukta Arts Ltd. is 19.42 and PB ratio of Mukta Arts Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mukta Arts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukta Arts Ltd. is ₹59.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mukta Arts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukta Arts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukta Arts Ltd. is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of Mukta Arts Ltd. is ₹43.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data