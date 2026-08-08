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Mukta Arts Share Price

NSE
BSE

MUKTA ARTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Mukta Arts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹54.88 Closed
-2.70₹ -1.52
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mukta Arts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.88₹56.50
₹54.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.00₹85.50
₹54.88
Open Price
₹56.50
Prev. Close
₹56.40
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Mukta Arts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mukta Arts		-0.72-2.00-12.16-11.48-25.861.656.99
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mukta Arts has declined 25.86% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Mukta Arts has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Mukta Arts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mukta Arts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
556.3155.64
1054.7655.51
2055.5756.24
5059.1957.14
10055.2157.76
20060.4361.16

Source: Dion Global

Mukta Arts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mukta Arts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mukta Arts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTMukta Arts - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Compan
Jul 07, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTMukta Arts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTMukta Arts - LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS FOR TRANSFER OF EQUITY SHARES OF THE COMPANY TO THE INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION
Jun 19, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTMukta Arts - Whistling Woods International Limited, Subsidiary Of Mukta Arts Limited Recognized As 'Great Place To Work''
Jun 19, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTMukta Arts - Whistling Woods International Limited, Subsidiary Of Mukta Arts Limited Recognized As 'Great Place To Work'.

Source: Dion Global

About Mukta Arts

Mukta Arts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92110MH1982PLC028180 and registration number is 028180. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Subhash Ghai
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Puri
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Parvez Farooqui
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar Rentala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Paulomi Dhawan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kapil Bagla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Madhumati Lele
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mukta Arts Share Price

What is the share price of Mukta Arts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukta Arts is ₹54.88 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mukta Arts?

The Mukta Arts is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mukta Arts?

The market cap of Mukta Arts is ₹123.95 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mukta Arts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mukta Arts are ₹56.50 and ₹54.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mukta Arts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukta Arts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukta Arts is ₹85.50 and 52-week low of Mukta Arts is ₹37.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Mukta Arts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mukta Arts has shown returns of -2.7% over the past day, -2.0% for the past month, -12.16% over 3 months, -25.86% over 1 year, 1.65% across 3 years, and 6.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mukta Arts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mukta Arts are -10.50 and -2.00 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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