Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MUKESH BABU FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹124.90 Closed
1.131.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹117.35₹128.50
₹124.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.00₹149.00
₹124.90
Open Price
₹128.50
Prev. Close
₹123.50
Volume
2,023

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1129.82
  • R2134.73
  • R3140.97
  • Pivot
    123.58
  • S1118.67
  • S2112.43
  • S3107.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 582.01124.74
  • 1081.27124.61
  • 2083.03122.56
  • 5087.3116.48
  • 10092.99107.87
  • 200103.59101.03

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.3816.6251.2354.2033.30-7.4833.73
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd.

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1985PLC035504 and registration number is 035504. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Babu
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manishkumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Majithia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Meena Babu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Doshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is ₹87.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is 12.99 and PB ratio of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is ₹124.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is ₹149.00 and 52-week low of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is ₹72.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

