Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.38
|16.62
|51.23
|54.20
|33.30
|-7.48
|33.73
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1985PLC035504 and registration number is 035504. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is ₹87.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is 12.99 and PB ratio of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is ₹124.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is ₹149.00 and 52-week low of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is ₹72.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.