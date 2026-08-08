What is the share price of Mukesh Babu Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukesh Babu Financial Services is ₹147.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mukesh Babu Financial Services? The Mukesh Babu Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mukesh Babu Financial Services? The market cap of Mukesh Babu Financial Services is ₹102.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mukesh Babu Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mukesh Babu Financial Services are ₹150.00 and ₹145.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mukesh Babu Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukesh Babu Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukesh Babu Financial Services is ₹150.00 and 52-week low of Mukesh Babu Financial Services is ₹92.95 as on .

How has the Mukesh Babu Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Mukesh Babu Financial Services has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, 19.51% for the past month, 13.95% over 3 months, 6.56% over 1 year, 7.75% across 3 years, and 0.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mukesh Babu Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mukesh Babu Financial Services are 29.75 and 0.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.82 per annum.

Source: Dion Global