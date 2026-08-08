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Mukesh Babu Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

MUKESH BABU FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Mukesh Babu Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹147.00 Closed
0.68₹ 1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mukesh Babu Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹145.00₹150.00
₹147.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.95₹150.00
₹147.00
Open Price
₹147.40
Prev. Close
₹146.00
Volume
35,002

Source: Dion Global

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mukesh Babu Financial Services		10.8225.5313.0817.66.567.750.58
Bajaj Finance		-5.237.113.2910.0723.3414.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.519.9310.624.9782.9444.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.095.6711.575.6128.8620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-6.41-18.22-23.6510.3228.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-1.082.524.7958.9134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.3312.311.98-14.12-16.25-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8223.0620.554.8161.6912.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-1.11-3.02-15.721.8320.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6318.8820.3419.254.8582.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-0.714.2422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.684.783.742.9810.443.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.759.8615.7119.2641.3338.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.719.7434.1619.5138.062.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-2.8516.430.326.475.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-11.0717.3923.32-6.32-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.343.72-4.63-3.19-6.990.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.68-6.71.58-22.168.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-2.4438.8895.42125.7325.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mukesh Babu Financial Services has gained 6.56% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Mukesh Babu Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5131.12136.01
10130.65133.5
20127.81130.79
50126.51127.3
100123125.37
200124.38125.89

Source: Dion Global

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mukesh Babu Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mukesh Babu Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTMukesh Babu Fin. - Results-Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTMukesh Babu Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 31, 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTMukesh Babu Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On July 31, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTMukesh Babu Fin. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 16, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTMukesh Babu Fin. - Notice Of 41St Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Mukesh Babu Financial Services

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1985PLC035504 and registration number is 035504. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Babu
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meena Babu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan M Tamboli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayank Soti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Dave
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mukesh Babu Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Mukesh Babu Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukesh Babu Financial Services is ₹147.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mukesh Babu Financial Services?

The Mukesh Babu Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mukesh Babu Financial Services?

The market cap of Mukesh Babu Financial Services is ₹102.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mukesh Babu Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mukesh Babu Financial Services are ₹150.00 and ₹145.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mukesh Babu Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukesh Babu Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukesh Babu Financial Services is ₹150.00 and 52-week low of Mukesh Babu Financial Services is ₹92.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mukesh Babu Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mukesh Babu Financial Services has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, 19.51% for the past month, 13.95% over 3 months, 6.56% over 1 year, 7.75% across 3 years, and 0.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mukesh Babu Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mukesh Babu Financial Services are 29.75 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.82 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mukesh Babu Financial Services News

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