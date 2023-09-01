What is the Market Cap of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd.? The market cap of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is ₹87.07 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is 12.99 and PB ratio of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is 0.52 as on .

What is the share price of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is ₹124.90 as on .