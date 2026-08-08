Here's the live share price of Mukesh Babu Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mukesh Babu Financial Services
|10.82
|25.53
|13.08
|17.6
|6.56
|7.75
|0.58
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|7.1
|13.29
|10.07
|23.34
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|9.93
|10.62
|4.97
|82.94
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|5.67
|11.57
|5.61
|28.86
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-6.41
|-18.22
|-23.65
|10.32
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-1.08
|2.52
|4.79
|58.91
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|12.31
|1.98
|-14.12
|-16.25
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|23.06
|20.55
|4.81
|61.69
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-1.11
|-3.02
|-15.72
|1.83
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|18.88
|20.34
|19.25
|4.85
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-0.71
|4.24
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|4.78
|3.74
|2.98
|10.44
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|9.86
|15.71
|19.26
|41.33
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|19.74
|34.16
|19.51
|38.06
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-2.85
|16.4
|30.3
|26.47
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|1.07
|17.39
|23.32
|-6.32
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|3.72
|-4.63
|-3.19
|-6.99
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.68
|-6.7
|1.58
|-22.16
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-2.44
|38.88
|95.42
|125.73
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mukesh Babu Financial Services has gained 6.56% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Mukesh Babu Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|131.12
|136.01
|10
|130.65
|133.5
|20
|127.81
|130.79
|50
|126.51
|127.3
|100
|123
|125.37
|200
|124.38
|125.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mukesh Babu Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Mukesh Babu Fin. - Results-Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Mukesh Babu Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 31, 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Mukesh Babu Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On July 31, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Mukesh Babu Fin. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Mukesh Babu Fin. - Notice Of 41St Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1985PLC035504 and registration number is 035504. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukesh Babu Financial Services is ₹147.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mukesh Babu Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mukesh Babu Financial Services is ₹102.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mukesh Babu Financial Services are ₹150.00 and ₹145.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukesh Babu Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukesh Babu Financial Services is ₹150.00 and 52-week low of Mukesh Babu Financial Services is ₹92.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mukesh Babu Financial Services has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, 19.51% for the past month, 13.95% over 3 months, 6.56% over 1 year, 7.75% across 3 years, and 0.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mukesh Babu Financial Services are 29.75 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.82 per annum.
Source: Dion Global