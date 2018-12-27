Mukesh Ambani’s RIL share price gains 2.2% to emerge as biggest Sensex gainer

This was Mukesh Ambani’s maiden visit to the temple after be became RIL Chairman.

RIL share price: Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries surged in trade on Thursday morning, to emerge as the biggest gainer in the Sensex. RIL share price zoomed by more than 2.2% to hit Rs 1,122.90. RIL is contributing the maximum to Sensex gains currently. Among other major bluechip gainers were TCS, Infosys and ITC. A look at top index contributors.

At 10:30 AM, shares of RIL were trading at Rs 1116.50, up 1.78% from the previous close on BSE. The scrip touched an intraday high of Rs 1123.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1104.45 on BSE.

After opening higher, Sensex and Nifty are holding on to the gains on the back of positive global cues, after Asian markets rallied following the major gains seen on Wall Street yesterday. While Sensex was up 270 points to 35,919.04, while the Nifty was trading near the 10,800-mark. Apart from RIL, Infosys and TCS are the major stocks that were trading more than 2% higher, contributing to a major chunk of the index gains.

Meanwhile, Reliance is now the third largest conglomerate in the country with a market value of Rs 7.06 lakh crore, as per Wednesday’s closing. HDFC group now stands at number with a market capitalisation of Rs 10.40 crore, which is Rs 1,185 crore more than that of Tata Group, according to data available with the Bloomberg. While HDFC group has just five companies under its fold, Tata group has about 30 firms listed on the bourses.

In Yahoo’s ‘Top Finance Newsmakers of 2018’, RIL’s top boss Mukesh Ambani has been ranked at the second spot. Interestingly, former RBI governor Urjit Patel topped the list, thanks to the face-off with the government.