Mukesh Ambani’s RIL crosses m-cap of 10 lakh crore; becomes first Indian company to achieve this

Updated: November 28, 2019 10:29:04 AM

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd has finally crossed the m-cap of Rs 10 lakh crore

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd has finally crossed the m-cap of Rs 10 lakh crore and has become the first company to pull off this feat. In just five years, the company has added Rs 7 lakh crore to its market cap. The company is now the most valued firm in terms of m-cap. RIL’s stock was trading at Rs 1,578 on Thursday morning and witnessed a 0.54% jump on BSE.

