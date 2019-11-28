Mukesh Ambani’s RIL crosses m-cap of 10 lakh crore; becomes first Indian company to achieve this

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd has finally crossed the m-cap of Rs 10 lakh crore and has become the first company to pull off this feat. In just five years, the company has added Rs 7 lakh crore to its market cap. The company is now the most valued firm in terms of m-cap. RIL’s stock was trading at Rs 1,578 on Thursday morning and witnessed a 0.54% jump on BSE.