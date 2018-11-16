Mukesh Ambani’s RIL beats TCS to become most-valued company once again!

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 2:58 PM

On August 31, this year, TCS had regained its status as the country's most valued firm by market valuation surpassing RIL.

ril share priceIn afternoon trade, RIL’s market capitalisation was Rs 7,14,573.46 crore on the BSE.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) Friday rose over 2 per cent helping the oil-to-telecom major pip Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to become the most-valued company in terms of market capitalisation. In afternoon trade on BSE, RIL’s market capitalisation was Rs 7,14,573.46 crore, while India’s largest IT firm by revenue TCS slipped to the second spot with a valuation of Rs 7,03,891.09 crore.

Shares of RIL opened at Rs 1,096.10, then gained further ground and touched an intra-day high of Rs 1,128.50, up 2.88 per cent over its previous closing price. The stock is currently trading 2.56 per cent higher at Rs 1,125.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates — Sensex up 250 points, Nifty above 10,650; Jet Airways up 9%, Yes Bank slumps 7%

The stock of TCS opened at 1,889.90 and touched an intra-day high and low of Rs 1,898.55 and 1,868, respectively, in trade so far. At 1330 hours, the scrip is trading at Rs 1,876.75, up 0.6 per cent from the previous close. On August 31, this year, TCS had regained its status as the country’s most valued firm by market valuation surpassing RIL.

