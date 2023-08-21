scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services lists flat on bourses at Rs 265; shares volatile in early trade

Shares of Jio Financial Services jumped 6.2% to Rs 278.2 apiece after listing flat as the demerged financial services arm of Reliance Industries listed on the bourses today.

Written by Zoya Springwala
Jio Financial Services Demerger Live: Reliance Industries share price today
The discovered share price of Rs 261.85 beat analysts' expectations.

Shares of Jio Financial Services, the demerged financial services arm of Reliance Industries, listed flat on the domestic exchanges at Rs 265 apiece on Monday. However, the share price jumped 6.2% to touch Rs 278.20 apiece before paring all gains to trade 4.5% in the red at Rs Rs 248.90. Ahead of the listing, during a special pre-open session on July 20, the discovered share price for JFS was Rs 261.85, beating analysts’ expectations of Rs 160-170 apiece. 

With a market capitalisation around Rs 1.6 lakh crore, Jio Financial Services is set to emerge as India’s second largest listed NBFC, coming in second after Bajaj Finance that boasted of a Rs 4.2 trillion market cap, edging out Cholamandalam Investment and Finance. JFSL’s market cap will overshadow many Nifty 50 giants such as Britannia Industries, Hero MotoCorp, and Grasim Industries. 

Trade-for-trade

For the first ten trading sessions following its listing, Jio Financial Services shares will be in the trade-for-trade session, meaning the shares will be compulsorily delivered as intraday trading will not be permitted. This is in an attempt to reduce the volatility of the share price. Therefore, if a trader attempts to buy and sell JFS stock on the same day, the order will be rejected.

Also Read
Also Read

Removal from Nifty 50, Sensex

Following the third day of its listing, i.e. Wednesday, 24 August, Jio Financial Services shares will be excluded from blue-chip benchmarks, Nifty 50 and Sensex. Assuming the hypothetical price scenario for JFSL on its Trading (T) + third day of listing at Rs 261.8/share, Nuvama Alternative & Quant Research suggested that the Nifty 50 index passive trackers could offload 90 million JFSL shares, equivalent to around $290 million. On the other hand, Sensex trackers would sell around 55 million shares, worth $175 million. Jio Financial Services will be eligible to enter the indices during the next rejig cycle.

About the Reliance Industries demerger

Reliance Industries demerged its financial services unit Reliance Strategic Investments. Under the scheme of the arrangement, Reliance Strategic Investments allotted one fully paid-up equity share of RSIL of face value of Rs 10 each, for every share of Reliance Industries held. Reliance Strategic Investments was renamed Jio Financial Services (JFSL).

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 10:08 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS