Mukesh Ambani’s foreign borrowings: RIL raises nearly $1 billion in ECBs as private cos double down

The India Inc raised $4.98 billion in July as against $2.18 billion in the month of July last year from the foreign markets.

The foreign borrowings of the private sector rose by more than double in July as against the corresponding period in the year-ago period, news agency PTI reported citing Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The India Inc raised $4.98 billion in July as against $2.18 billion in the month of July last year from the foreign markets. Of the total borrowing, the companies in the private sector borrowed $3.37 billion via automatic route of external commercial borrowing (ECB), $1.56 billion through ECB approval route and the remaining of $50.9 million by issuing masala or rupee denominated bonds, the data also showed. ECBs are loans made by non-resident lenders in foreign currency to Indian borrowers. They are used widely used to facilitate access to foreign money by corporations and public sector units (PSUs).

Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd was among the major borrowers in the external commercial borrowing category raising $750 million for rupee expenditure and $650 million for refinancing of earlier ECB. ONGC Videsh raised $500 million for other purposes, the report also showed. For the purpose of rupee expenditure, Larsen & Toubro and HPCL-Mittal Energy borrowed $150 million and $125 million, respectively.

One of India’s most valued firms Reliance Industries led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani raised a total of $912.87 million in the approval route of ECB in three different tranches in the given period. The borrowings were done to meet the rupee expenditure requirements and import of capital goods. Similarly, REC Ltd raised $650 million for on-lending. The only company in the country’s private sector to raise money through masala or rupee denominated bonds in the overseas market for the purpose of sub-lending is Toyota Financial Services India. It raised $50.86 million via bonds.