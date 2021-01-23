Mukesh Ambani moves up in world’s richest billionaires list; RIL stock gains over 3% so far in January

On Friday, oil-to-telecom conglomerate posted a 12.55 per cent on-year rise in net profit at Rs 13,101 crore in the October-December quarter of the third fiscal.

As the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 trading near their record-high level, Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani has now moved up two places in the list of world’s richest billionaires. According to the latest data collated by Bloomberg Billionaire Index, as of January 22, 2021, Mukesh Ambani has now moved up to 11th spot with a total net worth of $79.2 billion (5.78 lakh crore), surpassing Larry Ellison of Oracle Corporation and world’s richest woman Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, with a net worth at $78.4 billion and $72.2 billion, respectively. In this list, former CEO of Microsoft, Steve Ballmer has also climbed up one place, entering in the list of top 10 world’s richest billionaires with a net worth at $81.6 billion. On Friday, oil-to-telecom conglomerate posted a 12.55 per cent on-year rise in net profit at Rs 13,101 crore in the October-December quarter of the third fiscal.

RIL stock gains over 3% YTD in January

Ahead of third fiscal quarter earnings, RIL share price dipped 2.30 per cent to end the session at Rs 2,049.65 apiece on BSE. So far in January 2021, RIL share price has gained over 3 per cent, However, it is trading below its 52-week-high of Rs 2,368 per share hit on September 16, 2020. From Friday’s close, RIL shares are off 15.53 per cent from record high level. Mukesh Ambani’s RIL share price hit a 52-week low of Rs 878 apiece on March 23, 2020, and zoomed 170 per cent to an all-time high. Reliance Industries Ltd’s shares have rallied nearly 31 per cent in the calendar year 2020, ending at Rs 1,984.65 per share.

World’s top 10 richest billionaires

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk continues to be the world’s richest person on the planet with a net worth of $202 billion. While Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos stood at second place with $192 billion net worth. The other three people in the top five list are Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with $133 billion, Louis Vuitton SE group head Bernard Arnault with $112 billion and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with $104 billion net worth.

However, Chinese billionaire businessman Zhong Shanshan maintained his sixth position in the list with a net worth of $88.9 billion. Chairman of the Chinese bottled-water company Nongfu Spring also continues to be the richest Asian. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, multi-billionaire investor Warren Buffet stood at seventh position with a total net worth at $88.4 billion. Google co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin were at the eighth spot ($88.4 billion) and ninth position (85.5 billion), respectively. Former CEO of Microsoft Steve Ballmer stood at 10th position in the list with a net worth of $81.6 billion. While Larry Ellison of Oracle Corporation was at 12th position with a total net worth of $78.4 billion.