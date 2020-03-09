Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos bleed money as coronavirus bloodbath continues in global stock markets

Reliance Industries Ltd. chairman Mukesh Ambani also witnessed a slide to in his net worth the tune of $1.57 billion

Billionaires across the globe continued to bleed money as major stock exchanges remained under pressure due to the coronavirus outbreak. While the world’s richest man Jeff Bezos lost $1.34 billion from yesterday, Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ net worth was down by $1.21 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Jeff Bezos has a total net worth of $117 billion while Bill Gates has a fortune of $111 billion. India’s richest man and Reliance Industries Ltd. chairman Mukesh Ambani also witnessed a slide in his net worth to the tune of $1.57 billion and China’s Jack Ma lost approximately $1 billion as well.

Also Read: Coronavirus puts OPEC in an awkward position; any further crude oil price fall will cause pain

Other billionaires such as French fashion mogul Bernard Arnault, Berkshire Hathway’s Warren Buffett, French businessman Francois Pinault, Tencent’s Pony Ma and Facebook fame Mark Zuckerburg also lost money on Monday. Meanwhile, markets across the globe plummeted due to coronavirus. Japan’s Nikkei fell 5.07%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 3.55% and Shanghai dropped 2.76%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.98%, the S&P 1.71% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.87%.

Back home, India’s Sensex was down by 4.46% and Nifty 50 was down by 4.26% in noon deals. At the time of publishing, Nifty 50 was down below 10,500 and one India’s large-cap company RIL’s shares were down by over 9%. The Wuhan city-originated virus has claimed 3,831 so far with 110,099 reported patients globally. In India, reported cases have reached 42 but there have been no deaths to date.

The coronavirus outbreak has also claimed a victim in crude oil with global prices taking a hit due to the virus. The Brent oil prices were down by 30% today and the same reflected in local petrol and diesel prices as well with petrol retailing lower by Rs 0.24-0.27 in major metro cities on Monday.