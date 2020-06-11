Mukesh Ambani gets 5.52 lakh shares in RIL’s Rs 53,124 cr rights issue; total holding at 80.52 lakh shares

RIL ’s first rights issue in nearly three decades was opened for the subscription for the eligible shareholders on May 20 and closed on May 29

After Reliance Industries Ltd’s Rs 53,124 crore rights issue got subscribed 1.59 times last week, chairman Mukesh Ambani has got 5.52 lakh shares of RIL, according to the statement showing the shareholding pattern of the promoter and promoter group on BSE. Mukesh Ambani’s shareholding has increased to 0.12 per cent or 80.52 lakh shares from 75 lakh shares held before the rights issue which concluded on June 3, 2020. Besides, his wife Nita Ambani, and children Isha, Akash, and Anant also subscribed to the RIL rights issue and have received 5,52,020 shares each. Also, each of them now holds 0.12 per cent in Reliance Industries.

A total of 42 promoter group entities have received 22.5 crore shares in the rights issue, after which their shareholding in the company increased to 50.29 per cent, according to the company’s regulatory filing on Thursday. The company had informed last week in a press release that the listing of right shares on BSE and NSE will likely take place on June 12 under separate ISIN. “Pursuant to the board approval, the company had, vide letter of offer dated May 15, 2020, issued 42.26 crore equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each (rights equity shares) to the eligible equity shareholders at an issue price of Rs 1,257 per rights equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,247 per rights equity share),” the company said.

On April 30, Reliance Industries had announced fundraising of Rs 53,125 crore by way of a 1:15 rights issue where one share was offered for every 15 shares held at Rs 1,257, a 14 per cent discount to the closing price for April 30. The issue which was subscribed 1.59 times, cumulated to an overall commitment of over Rs 84,000 crore. “The company has, today, on June 11, 2020, allotted 42,24,40,258 rights equity shares to the eligible applicants against the issue of 42,26,26,894 equity shares,” it said.

RIL’s first rights issue in nearly three decades was opened for the subscription for the eligible shareholders on May 20 and closed on May 29. Shareholders paid only 25 per cent for subscribing to the company’s mega Rs 53,125-crore rights issue, and the balance will have to be paid in two instalments in May and November 2021, the company said. The rights equity shares were issued as partly paid-up and an amount of Rs 314.25 per rights equity share was payable on application (of which Rs 2.50 towards face value of rights equity share and Rs 311.75 towards the premium amount of rights equity share).

Issue of 1,86,636 rights equity shares has been kept in abeyance by the company, pursuant to an order passed by the special court constituted under the Special Court (Trial of Offences Relating to Transactions in Securities) Act, 1992, it added.