Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.06
|-4.01
|-0.30
|-16.04
|-9.34
|597.92
|39.58
|1.82
|9.03
|51.48
|37.39
|68.03
|621.56
|970.96
|1.32
|-2.02
|12.61
|20.34
|42.71
|228.36
|340.66
|15.45
|9.07
|46.32
|141.04
|314.01
|483.50
|282.60
|6.53
|4.18
|30.16
|75.71
|48.41
|214.39
|93.21
|14.84
|21.01
|28.29
|46.50
|102.90
|495.19
|205.02
|0.38
|-1.31
|-3.03
|2.68
|-33.85
|1,123.10
|857.80
|5.58
|7.17
|26.12
|30.23
|105.93
|1,467.67
|1,400.00
|2.16
|23.04
|40.22
|114.62
|280.19
|336.66
|336.66
|1.71
|-11.55
|-4.53
|16.27
|59.16
|2,597.77
|788.53
|0.84
|8.28
|-5.18
|55.46
|134.27
|180.93
|180.93
|0.47
|13.16
|25.11
|37.30
|33.87
|1,358.91
|651.30
|15.35
|27.76
|23.52
|107.93
|96.59
|225.09
|75.64
|2.75
|-7.62
|1.37
|-8.65
|27.09
|35.62
|35.62
|7.75
|9.88
|32.15
|43.29
|73.28
|229.47
|80.03
|-2.06
|-25.89
|4.14
|90.57
|84.00
|461.68
|196.44
|0.53
|27.87
|30.21
|29.91
|-4.37
|611.25
|2,270.83
|14.69
|7.57
|24.13
|39.75
|23.03
|23.03
|23.03
|-9.45
|-18.15
|29.96
|32.83
|114.00
|374.38
|4.11
|0
|-0.99
|-2.91
|-6.32
|-34.10
|296.04
|426.32
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mukat Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH1987PLC044407 and registration number is 044407. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mukat Pipes Ltd. is ₹7.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mukat Pipes Ltd. is 55.6 and PB ratio of Mukat Pipes Ltd. is -1.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukat Pipes Ltd. is ₹6.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukat Pipes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukat Pipes Ltd. is ₹9.50 and 52-week low of Mukat Pipes Ltd. is ₹5.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.