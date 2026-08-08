Here's the live share price of Mukat Pipes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mukat Pipes
|4.32
|15.74
|-2.11
|-43.67
|1.78
|37.92
|47.78
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mukat Pipes has gained 1.78% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Mukat Pipes has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.75
|16.61
|10
|16.84
|16.69
|20
|16.78
|16.73
|50
|17.67
|17.09
|100
|17.14
|17.56
|200
|17.84
|17.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mukat Pipes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Mukat Pipes - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|Mukat Pipes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 13, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Mukat Pipes - Intimation Of Appointment Of Internal Auditor And Re-Appointment Of Whole Time Director Subject To The Approval
|May 13, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Mukat Pipes - Declaration Pursuant To Regulation 33(3)(D) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
|May 13, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Mukat Pipes - Submission Of Documents Under Regulation 33 For The Quarter & Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Mukat Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH1987PLC044407 and registration number is 044407. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukat Pipes is ₹17.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mukat Pipes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mukat Pipes is ₹20.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mukat Pipes are ₹17.14 and ₹17.13.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukat Pipes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukat Pipes is ₹33.62 and 52-week low of Mukat Pipes is ₹11.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mukat Pipes has shown returns of 0.88% over the past day, 15.74% for the past month, -2.11% over 3 months, 1.78% over 1 year, 37.92% across 3 years, and 47.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mukat Pipes are 380.67 and -2.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global