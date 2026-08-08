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Mukat Pipes Share Price

NSE
BSE

MUKAT PIPES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Mukat Pipes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.13 Closed
0.88₹ 0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mukat Pipes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.13₹17.14
₹17.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.80₹33.62
₹17.13
Open Price
₹17.14
Prev. Close
₹16.98
Volume
573

Source: Dion Global

Mukat Pipes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mukat Pipes		4.3215.74-2.11-43.671.7837.9247.78
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mukat Pipes has gained 1.78% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Mukat Pipes has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Mukat Pipes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mukat Pipes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.7516.61
1016.8416.69
2016.7816.73
5017.6717.09
10017.1417.56
20017.8417.71

Source: Dion Global

Mukat Pipes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mukat Pipes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mukat Pipes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTMukat Pipes - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTMukat Pipes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 13, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTMukat Pipes - Intimation Of Appointment Of Internal Auditor And Re-Appointment Of Whole Time Director Subject To The Approval
May 13, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTMukat Pipes - Declaration Pursuant To Regulation 33(3)(D) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
May 13, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTMukat Pipes - Submission Of Documents Under Regulation 33 For The Quarter & Year Ended 31St March, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Mukat Pipes

Mukat Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH1987PLC044407 and registration number is 044407. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rupinder Singh
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Sandeep Kaur Ahluwalia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mandeep Ahluwalia Pahwa
    Director
  • Mr. Atul Rajkumar Bali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atamjeet Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Gunjan Jain Juneja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mukat Pipes Share Price

What is the share price of Mukat Pipes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukat Pipes is ₹17.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mukat Pipes?

The Mukat Pipes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mukat Pipes?

The market cap of Mukat Pipes is ₹20.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mukat Pipes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mukat Pipes are ₹17.14 and ₹17.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mukat Pipes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukat Pipes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukat Pipes is ₹33.62 and 52-week low of Mukat Pipes is ₹11.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mukat Pipes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mukat Pipes has shown returns of 0.88% over the past day, 15.74% for the past month, -2.11% over 3 months, 1.78% over 1 year, 37.92% across 3 years, and 47.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mukat Pipes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mukat Pipes are 380.67 and -2.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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