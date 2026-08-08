What is the share price of Mukat Pipes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukat Pipes is ₹17.13 as on .

What kind of stock is Mukat Pipes? The Mukat Pipes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mukat Pipes? The market cap of Mukat Pipes is ₹20.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mukat Pipes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mukat Pipes are ₹17.14 and ₹17.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mukat Pipes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukat Pipes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukat Pipes is ₹33.62 and 52-week low of Mukat Pipes is ₹11.80 as on .

How has the Mukat Pipes performed historically in terms of returns? The Mukat Pipes has shown returns of 0.88% over the past day, 15.74% for the past month, -2.11% over 3 months, 1.78% over 1 year, 37.92% across 3 years, and 47.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mukat Pipes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mukat Pipes are 380.67 and -2.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global