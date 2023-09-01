Follow Us

MUKAT PIPES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.70 Closed
-3.04-0.21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mukat Pipes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.57₹6.75
₹6.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.96₹9.50
₹6.70
Open Price
₹6.57
Prev. Close
₹6.91
Volume
2,209

Mukat Pipes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.78
  • R26.85
  • R36.96
  • Pivot
    6.67
  • S16.6
  • S26.49
  • S36.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.726.62
  • 107.936.55
  • 208.166.57
  • 507.886.7
  • 1007.816.84
  • 2007.697.02

Mukat Pipes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.06-4.01-0.30-16.04-9.34597.9239.58
1.829.0351.4837.3968.03621.56970.96
1.32-2.0212.6120.3442.71228.36340.66
15.459.0746.32141.04314.01483.50282.60
6.534.1830.1675.7148.41214.3993.21
14.8421.0128.2946.50102.90495.19205.02
0.38-1.31-3.032.68-33.851,123.10857.80
5.587.1726.1230.23105.931,467.671,400.00
2.1623.0440.22114.62280.19336.66336.66
1.71-11.55-4.5316.2759.162,597.77788.53
0.848.28-5.1855.46134.27180.93180.93
0.4713.1625.1137.3033.871,358.91651.30
15.3527.7623.52107.9396.59225.0975.64
2.75-7.621.37-8.6527.0935.6235.62
7.759.8832.1543.2973.28229.4780.03
-2.06-25.894.1490.5784.00461.68196.44
0.5327.8730.2129.91-4.37611.252,270.83
14.697.5724.1339.7523.0323.0323.03
-9.45-18.1529.9632.83114.00374.384.11
0-0.99-2.91-6.32-34.10296.04426.32

Mukat Pipes Ltd. Share Holdings

Mukat Pipes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mukat Pipes Ltd.

Mukat Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH1987PLC044407 and registration number is 044407. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rupinder Singh
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Sandeep Kaur Ahluwalia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mandeep Ahluwalia Pahwa
    Director
  • Mr. Atul Rajkumar Bali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amrik Singh Grewal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mukat Pipes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mukat Pipes Ltd.?

The market cap of Mukat Pipes Ltd. is ₹7.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mukat Pipes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mukat Pipes Ltd. is 55.6 and PB ratio of Mukat Pipes Ltd. is -1.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mukat Pipes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukat Pipes Ltd. is ₹6.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mukat Pipes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukat Pipes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukat Pipes Ltd. is ₹9.50 and 52-week low of Mukat Pipes Ltd. is ₹5.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

