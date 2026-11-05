The auspicious festival of Diwali marks the beginning of a new chapter, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Indian equity market participants too watch out for the special trading session – Muhurat Trading 2026 on Diwali day.

With Diwali 2026 falling on Sunday, November 8, you must be wondering if stock exchanges are open or not. While the BSE and NSE will be closed for their regular market activity, domestic indices will commence trading on November 8 for a special one-hour session. Traders can make purchases, settle orders, and hold positions during this period.

Historically, investors have associated the Muhurat Trading Session with the start of the Samvat year in the traditional Hindu calendar. This year’s special window will mark the beginning of Samvat 2083.

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So when will Muhurat Trading 2026 commence? And how can you participate?

Muhurat trading time 2026

Muhurat Trading 2026 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 8. According to the circulars released by stock exchanges, the special trading session will begin at 2:20 PM and close by 3:30 PM (IST).

The pre-opening session will take place from 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM (IST).

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026

The stock and index futures price bands will be updated at 3:15 PM (IST). Under the T+1 settlement cycle, all the trades executed during the Muhurat Trading session will be completed on Monday, November 9.

Muhurat Trading 2026 time

Trading session Start time End time Pre-open order entry 2:05 PM 2:15 PM Pre-open order matching and trade confirmation 2:15 PM 2:17 PM Pre-open buffer period 2:17 PM 2:20 PM Normal market (continuous trading) 2:20 PM 3:30 PM Trade modification 2:20 PM 3:50 PM

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Source: NSE circular dated October 19, 2026

Muhurat Trading for currency and commodity

Within the currency derivatives segment, the market will open at 2:20 PM (IST), close its trading window at 3:30 PM (IST), and the trade modification end time is scheduled for 3:40 PM (IST). The same time applies to the commodity derivatives segment, and participants can set up the cut-off time for position limit/ collateral value at 3:40 PM (IST).

Stock exchanges closed on November 10

The NSE and BSE will be closed on Tuesday, November 10 on the occasion of Diwali-Balipratipada. This day is considered extremely auspicious in the Hindu holiday calendar and marks the symbolic annual return of the benevolent daitya-King Mahabali to Earth.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will observe partial closure on November 10, being shut for its morning session. However, trading will resume in the evening session, which begins at 5:00 PM (IST) and takes place until 11:30 PM or 11:55 PM (IST). However, NCDEX will observe full closure on Tuesday.

Upcoming holidays in November

Also, domestic stock exchanges will be closed on November 24 for the festival of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. MCX will observe partial closure.

Muhurat Trading 2026: What investors must watch out for

Traditionally, Muhurat Trading is considered a lucky time to make trades, settle contracts, hold positions, and so on. While the sentiment behind it is auspicious, it is important to note that this does not guarantee profits.

Traders must conduct thorough research before making purchases and consult certified wealth managers before deciding on an investment strategy.