BSE has announced a special Muhurat trading session for Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) on Sunday, November 8, 2026, on the occasion of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. The schedule was issued in an exchange notice dated October 19.

Continuous trading in the segment will begin at 2.20 pm and end at 3.30 pm, giving participants a 70-minute trading window.

Pre-open session

Trading members can log in between 1.15 pm and 2.05 pm. The pre-open order entry period will run from 2.05 pm to 2.13 pm, followed by order matching between 2.13 pm and 2.20 pm.

BSE said order entry would stop randomly during the final minute of the pre-open order entry session.

Block deals and closing timings

The block deal window will operate from 2.35 pm to 2.50 pm. The closing session will follow continuous trading, running from 3.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

Trade modifications will be permitted between 2.20 pm and 4.15 pm, while the trade annulment deadline has been set at 4.20 pm.

The notice covers the exchange’s Electronic Gold Receipts segment. Trading members seeking clarification on the schedule can contact their respective relationship managers or the BSE helpdesk, the exchange said.