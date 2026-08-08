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Mudunuru Share Price

NSE
BSE

MUDUNURU

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Mudunuru along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.60 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mudunuru Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.60₹9.60
₹9.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.43₹21.04
₹9.60
Open Price
₹9.60
Prev. Close
₹9.60
Volume
320

Source: Dion Global

Mudunuru Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mudunuru		0-4.95-15.72-44.5469.61-9.199.14
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mudunuru has gained 69.61% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Mudunuru has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Mudunuru Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mudunuru Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.999.77
109.789.58
208.689.38
5010.2310.27
10012.8511.38
20011.8711.47

Source: Dion Global

Mudunuru Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mudunuru remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mudunuru Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTMudunuru - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 14Th August, 2026.
Jul 14, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTMudunuru - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 02, 2026, 03:06 AM IST ISTMudunuru - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclsoure Requirements), Regulation 2015.
May 31, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTMudunuru - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 31, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTMudunuru - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Mudunuru

Mudunuru Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900AP1994PLC039248 and registration number is 039248. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    IT Consulting & Software
  • Address
    Door No.2-21/1/22, The Glitz, Commercial Building, Vishakapatnam Andhra Pradesh 530045
  • Contact
    info@mudunuru.com
    www.mudunuru.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Madhusudan Raju Mudunuru
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemambara Rao Boddeti
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. T Kiran
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ragasita Manjari Thummalapalli
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekar Mudraganam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkata Ramesh Annamreddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ponnurangam Kumaraguru
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Namburi Krishnam Raju
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mudunuru Share Price

What is the share price of Mudunuru?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mudunuru is ₹9.60 as on Jul 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mudunuru?

The Mudunuru is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mudunuru?

The market cap of Mudunuru is ₹27.54 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mudunuru?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mudunuru are ₹9.60 and ₹9.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mudunuru?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mudunuru stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mudunuru is ₹21.04 and 52-week low of Mudunuru is ₹4.43 as on Jul 27, 2026.

How has the Mudunuru performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mudunuru has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.95% for the past month, -15.72% over 3 months, 69.61% over 1 year, -9.19% across 3 years, and 9.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mudunuru?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mudunuru are 85.26 and 2.59 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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