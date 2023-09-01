Follow Us

Mudunuru Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MUDUNURU LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.21 Closed
00
As on Jul 10, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mudunuru Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.21₹12.21
₹12.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.91₹12.21
₹12.21
Open Price
₹12.21
Prev. Close
₹12.21
Volume
0

Mudunuru Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.21
  • R212.21
  • R312.21
  • Pivot
    12.21
  • S112.21
  • S212.21
  • S312.21

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.0511.58
  • 108.7611.14
  • 208.1810.47
  • 507.149.02
  • 1005.618.04
  • 2006.929.45

Mudunuru Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9915.6321.3747.11208.3334.62
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.506.546.7311.8516.94114.38199.39
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.716.1023.2418.0816.06115.9295.11
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Mudunuru Ltd. Share Holdings

Mudunuru Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mudunuru Ltd.

Mudunuru Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900AP1994PLC039248 and registration number is 039248. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Madhusudan Raju Mudunuru
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. T Kiran
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mudraganam Chandrashekar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Ramesh
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Suganya Ramesh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Devsen Kruthiventi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R C Ratul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkata Ramesh Annamreddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R C Rahul
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mudunuru Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mudunuru Ltd.?

The market cap of Mudunuru Ltd. is ₹35.03 Cr as on Jul 10, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mudunuru Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mudunuru Ltd. is -23.37 and PB ratio of Mudunuru Ltd. is 46.85 as on Jul 10, 2023.

What is the share price of Mudunuru Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mudunuru Ltd. is ₹12.21 as on Jul 10, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mudunuru Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mudunuru Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mudunuru Ltd. is ₹12.21 and 52-week low of Mudunuru Ltd. is ₹7.91 as on Jul 10, 2023.

