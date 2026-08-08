Here's the live share price of Mudunuru along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mudunuru
|0
|-4.95
|-15.72
|-44.54
|69.61
|-9.19
|9.14
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mudunuru has gained 69.61% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Mudunuru has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.99
|9.77
|10
|9.78
|9.58
|20
|8.68
|9.38
|50
|10.23
|10.27
|100
|12.85
|11.38
|200
|11.87
|11.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mudunuru remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Mudunuru - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 14Th August, 2026.
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Mudunuru - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 02, 2026, 03:06 AM IST IST
|Mudunuru - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclsoure Requirements), Regulation 2015.
|May 31, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Mudunuru - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Mudunuru - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Mudunuru Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900AP1994PLC039248 and registration number is 039248. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mudunuru is ₹9.60 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Mudunuru is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mudunuru is ₹27.54 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mudunuru are ₹9.60 and ₹9.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mudunuru stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mudunuru is ₹21.04 and 52-week low of Mudunuru is ₹4.43 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Mudunuru has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.95% for the past month, -15.72% over 3 months, 69.61% over 1 year, -9.19% across 3 years, and 9.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mudunuru are 85.26 and 2.59 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global