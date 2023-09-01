What is the Market Cap of Mudunuru Ltd.? The market cap of Mudunuru Ltd. is ₹35.03 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mudunuru Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mudunuru Ltd. is -23.37 and PB ratio of Mudunuru Ltd. is 46.85 as on .

What is the share price of Mudunuru Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mudunuru Ltd. is ₹12.21 as on .