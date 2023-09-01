Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mudunuru Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900AP1994PLC039248 and registration number is 039248. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mudunuru Ltd. is ₹35.03 Cr as on Jul 10, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mudunuru Ltd. is -23.37 and PB ratio of Mudunuru Ltd. is 46.85 as on Jul 10, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mudunuru Ltd. is ₹12.21 as on Jul 10, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mudunuru Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mudunuru Ltd. is ₹12.21 and 52-week low of Mudunuru Ltd. is ₹7.91 as on Jul 10, 2023.