What is the share price of Mudunuru? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mudunuru is ₹9.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Mudunuru? The Mudunuru is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mudunuru? The market cap of Mudunuru is ₹27.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mudunuru? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mudunuru are ₹9.60 and ₹9.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mudunuru? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mudunuru stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mudunuru is ₹21.04 and 52-week low of Mudunuru is ₹4.43 as on .

How has the Mudunuru performed historically in terms of returns? The Mudunuru has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.95% for the past month, -15.72% over 3 months, 69.61% over 1 year, -9.19% across 3 years, and 9.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mudunuru? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mudunuru are 85.26 and 2.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global