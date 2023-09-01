What is the Market Cap of Mudra Financial Services Ltd.? The market cap of Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is ₹2.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mudra Financial Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is 8.28 and PB ratio of Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is 0.21 as on .

What is the share price of Mudra Financial Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is ₹4.10 as on .