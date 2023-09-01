Follow Us

Mudra Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MUDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.10 Closed
00
As on Jul 11, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mudra Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.10₹4.10
₹4.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.91₹4.10
₹4.10
Open Price
₹4.10
Prev. Close
₹4.10
Volume
0

Mudra Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.1
  • R24.1
  • R34.1
  • Pivot
    4.1
  • S14.1
  • S24.1
  • S34.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.013.9
  • 101.510
  • 200.750
  • 500.30
  • 1000.150
  • 2000.080

Mudra Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
004.864.864.866.4917.14
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Mudra Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Mudra Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mudra Financial Services Ltd.

Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999MH1994PLC079222 and registration number is 079222. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dipen Maheshwari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Asha Rathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jiyan Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mudra Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mudra Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is ₹2.05 Cr as on Jul 11, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mudra Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is 8.28 and PB ratio of Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is 0.21 as on Jul 11, 2023.

What is the share price of Mudra Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is ₹4.10 as on Jul 11, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mudra Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mudra Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is ₹4.10 and 52-week low of Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is ₹3.91 as on Jul 11, 2023.

