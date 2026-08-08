Here's the live share price of Mudra Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mudra Financial Services
|0
|4.88
|4.88
|10.00
|10.00
|4.88
|3.20
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mudra Financial Services has gained 10.00% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Mudra Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.31
|4.37
|10
|3.66
|0
|20
|1.83
|0
|50
|0.73
|0
|100
|0.37
|0
|200
|0.18
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mudra Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Mudra Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
|Jul 04, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Mudra Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Mudra Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 27, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Mudra Fin. Serv. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026.
|May 27, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Mudra Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On May 27, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999MH1994PLC079222 and registration number is 079222. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mudra Financial Services is ₹4.73 as on Jul 06, 2026.
The Mudra Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mudra Financial Services is ₹2.37 Cr as on Jul 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mudra Financial Services are ₹4.73 and ₹4.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mudra Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mudra Financial Services is ₹4.73 and 52-week low of Mudra Financial Services is ₹4.30 as on Jul 06, 2026.
The Mudra Financial Services has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, 4.88% for the past month, 4.88% over 3 months, 10.0% over 1 year, 4.88% across 3 years, and 3.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mudra Financial Services are 14.42 and 0.22 on Jul 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global