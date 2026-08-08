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Mudra Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

MUDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Mudra Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.73 Closed
4.88₹ 0.22
As on Jul 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mudra Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.73₹4.73
₹4.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.30₹4.73
₹4.73
Open Price
₹4.73
Prev. Close
₹4.51
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Mudra Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mudra Financial Services		04.884.8810.0010.004.883.20
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mudra Financial Services has gained 10.00% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Mudra Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Mudra Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mudra Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.314.37
103.660
201.830
500.730
1000.370
2000.180

Source: Dion Global

Mudra Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mudra Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mudra Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTMudra Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
Jul 04, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTMudra Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTMudra Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 27, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTMudra Fin. Serv. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026.
May 27, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTMudra Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On May 27, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Mudra Financial Services

Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999MH1994PLC079222 and registration number is 079222. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dipen Maheshwari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jiyan Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mudra Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Mudra Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mudra Financial Services is ₹4.73 as on Jul 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mudra Financial Services?

The Mudra Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mudra Financial Services?

The market cap of Mudra Financial Services is ₹2.37 Cr as on Jul 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mudra Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mudra Financial Services are ₹4.73 and ₹4.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mudra Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mudra Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mudra Financial Services is ₹4.73 and 52-week low of Mudra Financial Services is ₹4.30 as on Jul 06, 2026.

How has the Mudra Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mudra Financial Services has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, 4.88% for the past month, 4.88% over 3 months, 10.0% over 1 year, 4.88% across 3 years, and 3.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mudra Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mudra Financial Services are 14.42 and 0.22 on Jul 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mudra Financial Services News

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