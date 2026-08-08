What is the share price of Mudra Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mudra Financial Services is ₹4.73 as on .

What kind of stock is Mudra Financial Services? The Mudra Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mudra Financial Services? The market cap of Mudra Financial Services is ₹2.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mudra Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mudra Financial Services are ₹4.73 and ₹4.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mudra Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mudra Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mudra Financial Services is ₹4.73 and 52-week low of Mudra Financial Services is ₹4.30 as on .

How has the Mudra Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Mudra Financial Services has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, 4.88% for the past month, 4.88% over 3 months, 10.0% over 1 year, 4.88% across 3 years, and 3.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mudra Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mudra Financial Services are 14.42 and 0.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global