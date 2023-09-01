Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|4.86
|4.86
|4.86
|6.49
|17.14
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999MH1994PLC079222 and registration number is 079222. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is ₹2.05 Cr as on Jul 11, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is 8.28 and PB ratio of Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is 0.21 as on Jul 11, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is ₹4.10 as on Jul 11, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mudra Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is ₹4.10 and 52-week low of Mudra Financial Services Ltd. is ₹3.91 as on Jul 11, 2023.