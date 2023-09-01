Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

MT Educare Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MT EDUCARE LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.35 Closed
3.570.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MT Educare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.15₹4.40
₹4.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.55₹10.20
₹4.35
Open Price
₹4.30
Prev. Close
₹4.20
Volume
71,819

MT Educare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.48
  • R24.57
  • R34.73
  • Pivot
    4.32
  • S14.23
  • S24.07
  • S33.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.54.19
  • 108.44.18
  • 208.444.14
  • 508.774.15
  • 1008.844.41
  • 2009.165.22

MT Educare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.8211.543.570-51.12-65.88-92.44
0-6.428.666.37-37.0151.5051.50
22.5537.6649.1059.8650.55289.77-8.09
0.571.4828.1443.64-13.26579.57125.55
5.8512.81-8.0032.2860.4349.22148.70
9.212.20-4.11-3.1266.69690.141,000.96
-22.78-12.86-4.69-11.59-56.12-79.67-92.38
-1.410.5144.0225.0216.4916.4916.49
0.65-6.02-7.6916.4210.64116.67136.36
4.8713.163.1274.213.563.563.56
2.94-2.786.062.94-43.55-49.28-32.69
-2.3026.8718.0625.00-7.61269.57347.37

MT Educare Ltd. Share Holdings

MT Educare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About MT Educare Ltd.

MT Educare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80903MH2006PLC163888 and registration number is 163888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 72.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Parag Ola
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Surender Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vipin Choudhary
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. DattatrayaKelkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nanette Dsa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Roshan Lal Kamboj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Karunn Kandoi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on MT Educare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MT Educare Ltd.?

The market cap of MT Educare Ltd. is ₹31.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MT Educare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MT Educare Ltd. is -0.62 and PB ratio of MT Educare Ltd. is 0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MT Educare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MT Educare Ltd. is ₹4.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MT Educare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MT Educare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MT Educare Ltd. is ₹10.20 and 52-week low of MT Educare Ltd. is ₹3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data