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MT Educare Share Price

NSE
BSE

MT EDUCARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of MT Educare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.88 Closed
-4.57₹ -0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MT Educare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.88₹1.99
₹1.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.18₹2.42
₹1.88
Open Price
₹1.92
Prev. Close
₹1.97
Volume
4,692

Source: Dion Global

MT Educare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MT Educare		-5.53-10.4821.2933.33-18.26-22.64-26.27
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MT Educare has declined 18.26% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, MT Educare has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

MT Educare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MT Educare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.022.03
101.962
201.971.99
501.891.89
1001.661.81
2001.811.9

Source: Dion Global

MT Educare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MT Educare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MT Educare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTMT Educare - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans
Jul 21, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTMT Educare - Disclosure Of Structured Digital Database (SDD) Pursuant To Provisions Of Regulation 3(5) And 3(6) Of Securities
Jul 17, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTMT Educare - Intimation Of Material Operational Developments
Jul 13, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTMT Educare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTMT Educare - Disclosure On Defaults On Payment Of Interest/Repayment Of Principal Amount On Loans-30Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About MT Educare

MT Educare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80903MH2006PLC163888 and registration number is 163888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 72.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nanette Dsa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Roshan Lal Kamboj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Karunn Kandoi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dattatraya Kelkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surender Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vipin Choudhary
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on MT Educare Share Price

What is the share price of MT Educare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MT Educare is ₹1.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MT Educare?

The MT Educare is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MT Educare?

The market cap of MT Educare is ₹13.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MT Educare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MT Educare are ₹1.99 and ₹1.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MT Educare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MT Educare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MT Educare is ₹2.42 and 52-week low of MT Educare is ₹1.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MT Educare performed historically in terms of returns?

The MT Educare has shown returns of -4.57% over the past day, -10.48% for the past month, 21.29% over 3 months, -18.26% over 1 year, -22.64% across 3 years, and -26.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MT Educare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MT Educare are -4.34 and -2.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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