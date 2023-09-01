Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.82
|11.54
|3.57
|0
|-51.12
|-65.88
|-92.44
|0
|-6.42
|8.66
|6.37
|-37.01
|51.50
|51.50
|22.55
|37.66
|49.10
|59.86
|50.55
|289.77
|-8.09
|0.57
|1.48
|28.14
|43.64
|-13.26
|579.57
|125.55
|5.85
|12.81
|-8.00
|32.28
|60.43
|49.22
|148.70
|9.21
|2.20
|-4.11
|-3.12
|66.69
|690.14
|1,000.96
|-22.78
|-12.86
|-4.69
|-11.59
|-56.12
|-79.67
|-92.38
|-1.41
|0.51
|44.02
|25.02
|16.49
|16.49
|16.49
|0.65
|-6.02
|-7.69
|16.42
|10.64
|116.67
|136.36
|4.87
|13.16
|3.12
|74.21
|3.56
|3.56
|3.56
|2.94
|-2.78
|6.06
|2.94
|-43.55
|-49.28
|-32.69
|-2.30
|26.87
|18.06
|25.00
|-7.61
|269.57
|347.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
MT Educare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80903MH2006PLC163888 and registration number is 163888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 72.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MT Educare Ltd. is ₹31.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MT Educare Ltd. is -0.62 and PB ratio of MT Educare Ltd. is 0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MT Educare Ltd. is ₹4.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MT Educare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MT Educare Ltd. is ₹10.20 and 52-week low of MT Educare Ltd. is ₹3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.