Here's the live share price of MT Educare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MT Educare
|-5.53
|-10.48
|21.29
|33.33
|-18.26
|-22.64
|-26.27
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MT Educare has declined 18.26% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, MT Educare has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.02
|2.03
|10
|1.96
|2
|20
|1.97
|1.99
|50
|1.89
|1.89
|100
|1.66
|1.81
|200
|1.81
|1.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MT Educare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|MT Educare - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|MT Educare - Disclosure Of Structured Digital Database (SDD) Pursuant To Provisions Of Regulation 3(5) And 3(6) Of Securities
|Jul 17, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|MT Educare - Intimation Of Material Operational Developments
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|MT Educare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|MT Educare - Disclosure On Defaults On Payment Of Interest/Repayment Of Principal Amount On Loans-30Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
MT Educare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80903MH2006PLC163888 and registration number is 163888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 72.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MT Educare is ₹1.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MT Educare is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MT Educare is ₹13.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MT Educare are ₹1.99 and ₹1.88.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MT Educare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MT Educare is ₹2.42 and 52-week low of MT Educare is ₹1.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MT Educare has shown returns of -4.57% over the past day, -10.48% for the past month, 21.29% over 3 months, -18.26% over 1 year, -22.64% across 3 years, and -26.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MT Educare are -4.34 and -2.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global