What is the share price of MT Educare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MT Educare is ₹1.88 as on .

What kind of stock is MT Educare? The MT Educare is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MT Educare? The market cap of MT Educare is ₹13.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MT Educare? Today’s highest and lowest price of MT Educare are ₹1.99 and ₹1.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MT Educare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MT Educare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MT Educare is ₹2.42 and 52-week low of MT Educare is ₹1.18 as on .

How has the MT Educare performed historically in terms of returns? The MT Educare has shown returns of -4.57% over the past day, -10.48% for the past month, 21.29% over 3 months, -18.26% over 1 year, -22.64% across 3 years, and -26.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MT Educare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MT Educare are -4.34 and -2.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global