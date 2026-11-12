MSCI has reshuffled key indices as part of its November review. India’s weight in the MSCI EM Index is set to increase to 11.7% from 11.5%, which could translate into incremental passive inflows of around $2 billion, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Four stocks were added to the MSCI EM Standard Index while one was removed. The changes will take effect from November 30, 2026. MSCI also announced several additions and exclusions to its small cap index.

MSCI Rejig: What’s in, what’s out

The additions to the standard index include Coforge, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Adani Green Energy, and Meesho while PI Industries was removed. Total constituents in the MSCI EM Standard Index were raised to 168 from 165.

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“All changes are in line with Nuvama Alternative’s expectations, except ICICI Prudential Life, which has avoided exclusion as its float factor has been maintained,” it said.

The adjustments extended to small-caps as well. A total of 11 additions were made to the MSCI EM Small Cap Index while 29 stocks were excluded. The additions include Shadowfax Technologies, Apollo Micro Systems, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Diamond Power Infra, Aequs, Viyash Scientific, E2e Networks, Sg Mart, Molbio Diagnostics, and Axiscades Technologies.

However, Hindustan Construction, Praj Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, Aditya Birla Fashion, Senco Gold, and several other stocks were removed from the index. “Sharp volatility towards the end of October triggered price declines, resulting in multiple exclusions,” Nuvama said.

MSCI reshuffle: Nuvama estimates $2 billion passive inflows

Nuvama expected the inclusion of Coforge to lead to inflows of $653 million. LIC’s inclusion in the MSCI Global Standard Index could see inflows of $498 million. Adani Green could see inflows of $300 million if included while Meesho could see potential inflows of $254 million, the brokerage had said.

At the time of writing, the Meesho share price traded over 2% higher at Rs 254.09. LIC share price was up 1.8% at Rs 407.20 and Adani Green Energy traded nearly 1% higher at Rs 1,414.40. Coforge share price was slightly higher at Rs 2,026.50.

What does this mean for investors?

The MSCI index rejig is closely tracked by market participants as these could lead to flows from passive funds and exchange traded funds that track the MSCI benchmarks. Stocks that are removed from the index could witness selling pressure as these funds realign their portfolios.

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