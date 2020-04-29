MSCI index rejig soon: These shares could see massive fund inflows if India’s weightage increases

As market participants patiently await a rebalancing announcement from the MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital Investment), brokerage and research firms are busy estimating the quantum of fund inflows and the likely changes to weights of stocks in the index.
As market participants patiently await a rebalancing announcement from the MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital Investment), brokerage and research firms are busy estimating the quantum of fund inflows and the likely changes to weights of stocks in the index. With the change in India’s weightage on various MSCI indexes, the stocks that could be included in the MSCI India index include — Tata Consumer, Torrent Pharma, Jubilant Food, Biocon, Alkem Lab, and Ipca Labs, said a research report. Benchmark funds could see net inflows to the tune of $246 million if the change is made in the May rebalancing, brokerage and research firm Emkay Global said.
Tata Consumer is expected to be the biggest gainer among the new entrants, with an expected weightage of 0.61% the inflows are estimated at $85 million by Emkay Global. Currently, the stock is trading at Rs 355 per share. Torrent Pharma is the next on the list with an expected weightage of 0.41%, translating to a $57 million investment. Torrent Pharma is trading at Rs 2,445 apiece. Jubilant Food is also expected to see inflows nearing $51 million, according to calculations done by Emkay, putting the expected weightage at 0.36%. The majority of the stocks that the brokerage expects to debut on the MSCI India index are from the pharma space with Biocon, Alkem Lab, and Ipca Labs making up the rest of the list. Emkay Global is expecting an announcement to be made by MSCI by May 12.
- Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends 453 pts up from day’s low, Nifty settles at 9,391 pts; IndusInd Bank jumps 16%
- Sensex, Nifty trade volatile on Thursday, these key factors keeping investors on edge today
- Sensex mounts 31k, Nifty trades at highest level in 13 sessions; check key factors behind this rally
Among the stocks that could be excluded from the index, owing to low foreign investment headroom are — Bharti Infratel, Shriram Transport, M&M Financial Services, and Tata Power. If excluded in the May rebalancing, three of these four stocks could see fund outflows of over $20 million. On similar lines, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal had also predicted the stocks that could enter the MSCI India index, earlier this month. None of the stocks on Motilal Oswal’s predicted inclusion match those of Emkay Global.
The likely change in India’s weightage on the MSCI indexes has been aided by the change in Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) limits as notified by the CDSL and NSDL, earlier this month. The revision in India’s weightage will see foreign buyers lining up to buy shares in Indian listed companies. Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley expects India’s weightage to jump by 55 basis points, resulting in passive inflows of $1.4 billion (about Rs 10,000 crore) and active inflows of $5.7 billion (about Rs 43,000 crore).
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.