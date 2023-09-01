Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.68
|-2.10
|23.44
|18.90
|170.86
|276.19
|276.19
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|29 Apr, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 Oct, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|06 Sep, 2021
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
MRP Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15100MP2018PLC045542 and registration number is 045542. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MRP Agro Ltd. is ₹42.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MRP Agro Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of MRP Agro Ltd. is 5.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRP Agro Ltd. is ₹142.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRP Agro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRP Agro Ltd. is ₹182.89 and 52-week low of MRP Agro Ltd. is ₹52.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.