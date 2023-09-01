What is the Market Cap of MRP Agro Ltd.? The market cap of MRP Agro Ltd. is ₹42.36 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MRP Agro Ltd.? P/E ratio of MRP Agro Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of MRP Agro Ltd. is 5.28 as on .

What is the share price of MRP Agro Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRP Agro Ltd. is ₹142.20 as on .