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MRP Agro Share Price

NSE
BSE

MRP AGRO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of MRP Agro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹89.99 Closed
1.09₹ 0.97
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MRP Agro Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹89.00₹89.99
₹89.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.70₹108.00
₹89.99
Open Price
₹89.21
Prev. Close
₹89.02
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

MRP Agro Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MRP Agro		-0.010.550.55-3.24-10.9022.9556.84
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MRP Agro has declined 10.90% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, MRP Agro has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

MRP Agro Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MRP Agro Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
589.8189.91
1090.290.03
2090.5290.24
5090.2890.42
10090.5191.4
20093.795.25

Source: Dion Global

MRP Agro Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MRP Agro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.65%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MRP Agro Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTMRP Agro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 01, 2026, 02:59 AM IST ISTMRP Agro - Business Update
May 30, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTMRP Agro - Statement Of Deviation/Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Through Conversion Of Warrants Into Fully Paid-Up
May 30, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTMRP Agro - Results-Financial Result 31-03-2026
May 30, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTMRP Agro - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended On March 31, 2026 Are Considered And Appr

Source: Dion Global

About MRP Agro

MRP Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15100MP2018PLC045542 and registration number is 045542. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Raksha Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Luhar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Lohiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on MRP Agro Share Price

What is the share price of MRP Agro?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRP Agro is ₹89.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MRP Agro?

The MRP Agro is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MRP Agro?

The market cap of MRP Agro is ₹99.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MRP Agro?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MRP Agro are ₹89.99 and ₹89.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MRP Agro?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRP Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRP Agro is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of MRP Agro is ₹77.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MRP Agro performed historically in terms of returns?

The MRP Agro has shown returns of 1.09% over the past day, 0.55% for the past month, 0.55% over 3 months, -10.9% over 1 year, 22.95% across 3 years, and 56.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MRP Agro?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MRP Agro are 64.88 and 2.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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