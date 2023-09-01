Follow Us

MRP AGRO LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹142.20 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MRP Agro Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹139.20₹149.25
₹142.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.20₹182.89
₹142.20
Open Price
₹149.20
Prev. Close
₹142.20
Volume
7,000

MRP Agro Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1147.9
  • R2153.6
  • R3157.95
  • Pivot
    143.55
  • S1137.85
  • S2133.5
  • S3127.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 554.37137.76
  • 1053.05135.06
  • 2052.42126.18
  • 5048.23100.89
  • 10043.6779.1
  • 20037.2558.56

MRP Agro Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.68-2.1023.4418.90170.86276.19276.19
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

MRP Agro Ltd. Share Holdings

MRP Agro Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
29 Apr, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
29 Oct, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
06 Sep, 2021Board MeetingA.G.M.

About MRP Agro Ltd.

MRP Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15100MP2018PLC045542 and registration number is 045542. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Raksha Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Luhar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Lohiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on MRP Agro Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MRP Agro Ltd.?

The market cap of MRP Agro Ltd. is ₹42.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MRP Agro Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MRP Agro Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of MRP Agro Ltd. is 5.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MRP Agro Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRP Agro Ltd. is ₹142.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MRP Agro Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRP Agro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRP Agro Ltd. is ₹182.89 and 52-week low of MRP Agro Ltd. is ₹52.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

