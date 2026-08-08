What is the share price of MRP Agro? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRP Agro is ₹89.99 as on .

What kind of stock is MRP Agro? The MRP Agro is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MRP Agro? The market cap of MRP Agro is ₹99.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MRP Agro? Today’s highest and lowest price of MRP Agro are ₹89.99 and ₹89.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MRP Agro? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRP Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRP Agro is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of MRP Agro is ₹77.70 as on .

How has the MRP Agro performed historically in terms of returns? The MRP Agro has shown returns of 1.09% over the past day, 0.55% for the past month, 0.55% over 3 months, -10.9% over 1 year, 22.95% across 3 years, and 56.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MRP Agro? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MRP Agro are 64.88 and 2.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global