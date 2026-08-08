Here's the live share price of MRP Agro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MRP Agro
|-0.01
|0.55
|0.55
|-3.24
|-10.90
|22.95
|56.84
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MRP Agro has declined 10.90% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, MRP Agro has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|89.81
|89.91
|10
|90.2
|90.03
|20
|90.52
|90.24
|50
|90.28
|90.42
|100
|90.51
|91.4
|200
|93.7
|95.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MRP Agro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.65%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|MRP Agro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 01, 2026, 02:59 AM IST IST
|MRP Agro - Business Update
|May 30, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|MRP Agro - Statement Of Deviation/Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Through Conversion Of Warrants Into Fully Paid-Up
|May 30, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|MRP Agro - Results-Financial Result 31-03-2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|MRP Agro - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended On March 31, 2026 Are Considered And Appr
Source: Dion Global
MRP Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15100MP2018PLC045542 and registration number is 045542. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRP Agro is ₹89.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MRP Agro is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MRP Agro is ₹99.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MRP Agro are ₹89.99 and ₹89.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRP Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRP Agro is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of MRP Agro is ₹77.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MRP Agro has shown returns of 1.09% over the past day, 0.55% for the past month, 0.55% over 3 months, -10.9% over 1 year, 22.95% across 3 years, and 56.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MRP Agro are 64.88 and 2.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global