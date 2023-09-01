Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.15
|2.76
|16.51
|6.69
|-6.04
|123.27
|34.65
|3.75
|6.28
|13.61
|26.06
|5.72
|-8.94
|7.66
|4.69
|13.15
|15.96
|13.67
|1.08
|386.04
|192.38
|36.93
|72.70
|54.62
|41.97
|45.37
|588.84
|186.92
|-0.64
|0.33
|30.57
|38.77
|-21.79
|298.82
|139.40
|-6.67
|-6.67
|-12.50
|-17.65
|-46.15
|-6.67
|-53.33
|-16.03
|61.41
|78.18
|70.65
|15.10
|301.17
|155.97
|-2.46
|26.95
|53.44
|53.44
|53.44
|53.44
|53.44
|2.47
|2.47
|71.13
|44.35
|-6.74
|388.24
|-8.29
|0.71
|4.41
|-17.44
|-19.77
|-33.64
|16.39
|-31.73
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28112KA1984PLC005873 and registration number is 005873. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. is ₹114.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. is -30.92 and PB ratio of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. is ₹61.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. is ₹80.70 and 52-week low of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. is ₹50.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.