Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MRO-TEK REALTY LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹61.20 Closed
-1.05-0.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.00₹63.50
₹61.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.65₹80.70
₹61.20
Open Price
₹61.85
Prev. Close
₹61.85
Volume
19,197

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R163.07
  • R265.03
  • R366.57
  • Pivot
    61.53
  • S159.57
  • S258.03
  • S356.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 566.0260.75
  • 1065.7160.07
  • 2065.1959.5
  • 5064.9658.37
  • 10063.2357.88
  • 20061.3858.29

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.152.7616.516.69-6.04123.2734.65
3.756.2813.6126.065.72-8.947.66
4.6913.1515.9613.671.08386.04192.38
36.9372.7054.6241.9745.37588.84186.92
-0.640.3330.5738.77-21.79298.82139.40
-6.67-6.67-12.50-17.65-46.15-6.67-53.33
-16.0361.4178.1870.6515.10301.17155.97
-2.4626.9553.4453.4453.4453.4453.44
2.472.4771.1344.35-6.74388.24-8.29
0.714.41-17.44-19.77-33.6416.39-31.73

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. Share Holdings

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Reply to Clarification- Financial results
    The Exchange had sought clarification from MRO-TEK Realty Limited for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2023 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Financial results not signed by authorized signatory/ies The response of the Company is enclosed.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 03:00 PM

About MRO-TEK Realty Ltd.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28112KA1984PLC005873 and registration number is 005873. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aniruddha Bhanuprasad Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Raghu Nambiar
    Director
  • Mrs. Gauri Aniruddha Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kumar Hasija
    Director
  • Mr. H S Venkatesh
    Director
  • Mr. Nicola Neeladri
    Director
  • Ms. Neela Manjunath
    Director

FAQs on MRO-TEK Realty Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd.?

The market cap of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. is ₹114.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. is -30.92 and PB ratio of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. is ₹61.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. is ₹80.70 and 52-week low of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd. is ₹50.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data