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MRO-TEK Networks Share Price

NSE
BSE

MRO-TEK NETWORKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of MRO-TEK Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹91.85 Closed
1.06₹ 0.96
As on Oct 23, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MRO-TEK Networks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹85.85₹91.85
₹91.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.90₹107.40
₹91.85
Open Price
₹87.70
Prev. Close
₹90.89
Volume
866

Source: Dion Global

MRO-TEK Networks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Umiya Buildcon		-0.54-3.341.645.57-9.4616.049.35
Indus Towers		-0.85-1.43-2.60-6.115.9228.815.65
HFCL		-6.0610.7316.13146.06213.5854.7728.18
ITI		-11.46-16.23-22.43-29.08-34.35-6.6512.59
Tejas Networks		-13.73-21.44-17.571.95-24.01-20.82-0.41
Optiemus Infracom		-13.33-17.5510.9067.4913.3634.2417.98
Pace Digitek		-14.83-18.23-29.78-21.56-37.81-13.99-8.64
Nelco		-15.98-32.16-25.871.67-18.97-0.72-2.68
Valiant Communications		-18.77-5.7039.9446.4671.7499.1288.39
GTL Infrastructure		-2.88-11.40-16.53-17.89-31.763.16-7.97
ADC India Communications		-14.86-18.51-8.6024.8626.0940.0744.94
Suyog Telematics		-17.88-25.69-40.12-35.47-36.02-12.854.79
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		-16.94-4.7136.0717.24-29.03104.3060.24
Precision Electronics		0.41-7.76-16.7723.08-33.1350.5544.31
Mehul Telecom		-2.6221.5238.2118.1618.165.723.39
Tikona Communication		-0.2258.06225.45258.51356.3568.2656.00
Steelman Telecom		1.47-8.001.47-1.43-31.00-25.44-16.41
Punjab Communications		-4.15-12.7512.52-3.300.067.858.85
Telogica		1.39-20.59-24.46-45.84-39.851.8517.46
Shyam Telecom		-8.05-3.56-30.23-37.32-19.6312.211.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Umiya Buildcon has declined 9.46% compared to peers like Indus Towers (5.92%), HFCL (213.58%), ITI (-34.35%). From a 5 year perspective, Umiya Buildcon has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (5.65%) and HFCL (28.18%).

MRO-TEK Networks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MRO-TEK Networks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
591.5790.88
1091.8291.82
2093.4892.98
509493.27
10091.4591.72
20088.0489.32

Source: Dion Global

MRO-TEK Networks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MRO-TEK Networks saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.74%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MRO-TEK Networks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 12, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTUmiya Buildcon - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 September, 2026
Oct 12, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTUmiya Buildcon - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 September, 2026
Oct 08, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTUmiya Buildcon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Oct 07, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTUmiya Buildcon - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter/H
Sep 08, 2026, 01:52 AM IST ISTUmiya Buildcon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address

Source: Dion Global

About MRO-TEK Networks

Umiya Buildcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28112KA1984PLC005873 and registration number is 005873. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aniruddha Bhanuprasad Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Raghu Nambiar
    Director
  • Mrs. Gauri Aniruddha Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kumar Hasija
    Director
  • Mr. H S Venkatesh
    Director
  • Mr. Nicola Neeladri
    Director
  • Ms. Neela Manjunath
    Director

FAQs on MRO-TEK Networks Share Price

What is the share price of MRO-TEK Networks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRO-TEK Networks is ₹91.85 as on Oct 23, 2026.

What kind of stock is MRO-TEK Networks?

The MRO-TEK Networks is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MRO-TEK Networks?

The market cap of MRO-TEK Networks is ₹171.62 Cr as on Oct 23, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MRO-TEK Networks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MRO-TEK Networks are ₹91.85 and ₹85.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MRO-TEK Networks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRO-TEK Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRO-TEK Networks is ₹107.40 and 52-week low of MRO-TEK Networks is ₹69.90 as on Oct 23, 2026.

How has the MRO-TEK Networks performed historically in terms of returns?

The MRO-TEK Networks has shown returns of 1.06% over the past day, -3.34% for the past month, 1.64% over 3 months, -9.46% over 1 year, 16.04% across 3 years, and 9.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MRO-TEK Networks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MRO-TEK Networks are 45.17 and 1.49 on Oct 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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