What is the share price of MRO-TEK Networks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRO-TEK Networks is ₹91.85 as on .

What kind of stock is MRO-TEK Networks? The MRO-TEK Networks is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MRO-TEK Networks? The market cap of MRO-TEK Networks is ₹171.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MRO-TEK Networks? Today’s highest and lowest price of MRO-TEK Networks are ₹91.85 and ₹85.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MRO-TEK Networks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRO-TEK Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRO-TEK Networks is ₹107.40 and 52-week low of MRO-TEK Networks is ₹69.90 as on .

How has the MRO-TEK Networks performed historically in terms of returns? The MRO-TEK Networks has shown returns of 1.06% over the past day, -3.34% for the past month, 1.64% over 3 months, -9.46% over 1 year, 16.04% across 3 years, and 9.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MRO-TEK Networks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MRO-TEK Networks are 45.17 and 1.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global