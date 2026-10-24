Here's the live share price of MRO-TEK Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Umiya Buildcon
|-0.54
|-3.34
|1.64
|5.57
|-9.46
|16.04
|9.35
|Indus Towers
|-0.85
|-1.43
|-2.60
|-6.11
|5.92
|28.81
|5.65
|HFCL
|-6.06
|10.73
|16.13
|146.06
|213.58
|54.77
|28.18
|ITI
|-11.46
|-16.23
|-22.43
|-29.08
|-34.35
|-6.65
|12.59
|Tejas Networks
|-13.73
|-21.44
|-17.57
|1.95
|-24.01
|-20.82
|-0.41
|Optiemus Infracom
|-13.33
|-17.55
|10.90
|67.49
|13.36
|34.24
|17.98
|Pace Digitek
|-14.83
|-18.23
|-29.78
|-21.56
|-37.81
|-13.99
|-8.64
|Nelco
|-15.98
|-32.16
|-25.87
|1.67
|-18.97
|-0.72
|-2.68
|Valiant Communications
|-18.77
|-5.70
|39.94
|46.46
|71.74
|99.12
|88.39
|GTL Infrastructure
|-2.88
|-11.40
|-16.53
|-17.89
|-31.76
|3.16
|-7.97
|ADC India Communications
|-14.86
|-18.51
|-8.60
|24.86
|26.09
|40.07
|44.94
|Suyog Telematics
|-17.88
|-25.69
|-40.12
|-35.47
|-36.02
|-12.85
|4.79
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|-16.94
|-4.71
|36.07
|17.24
|-29.03
|104.30
|60.24
|Precision Electronics
|0.41
|-7.76
|-16.77
|23.08
|-33.13
|50.55
|44.31
|Mehul Telecom
|-2.62
|21.52
|38.21
|18.16
|18.16
|5.72
|3.39
|Tikona Communication
|-0.22
|58.06
|225.45
|258.51
|356.35
|68.26
|56.00
|Steelman Telecom
|1.47
|-8.00
|1.47
|-1.43
|-31.00
|-25.44
|-16.41
|Punjab Communications
|-4.15
|-12.75
|12.52
|-3.30
|0.06
|7.85
|8.85
|Telogica
|1.39
|-20.59
|-24.46
|-45.84
|-39.85
|1.85
|17.46
|Shyam Telecom
|-8.05
|-3.56
|-30.23
|-37.32
|-19.63
|12.21
|1.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Umiya Buildcon has declined 9.46% compared to peers like Indus Towers (5.92%), HFCL (213.58%), ITI (-34.35%). From a 5 year perspective, Umiya Buildcon has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (5.65%) and HFCL (28.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|91.57
|90.88
|10
|91.82
|91.82
|20
|93.48
|92.98
|50
|94
|93.27
|100
|91.45
|91.72
|200
|88.04
|89.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MRO-TEK Networks saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.74%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 12, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Umiya Buildcon - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 September, 2026
|Oct 12, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Umiya Buildcon - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 September, 2026
|Oct 08, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Umiya Buildcon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Oct 07, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Umiya Buildcon - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter/H
|Sep 08, 2026, 01:52 AM IST IST
|Umiya Buildcon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Source: Dion Global
Umiya Buildcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28112KA1984PLC005873 and registration number is 005873. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRO-TEK Networks is ₹91.85 as on Oct 23, 2026.
The MRO-TEK Networks is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MRO-TEK Networks is ₹171.62 Cr as on Oct 23, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MRO-TEK Networks are ₹91.85 and ₹85.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRO-TEK Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRO-TEK Networks is ₹107.40 and 52-week low of MRO-TEK Networks is ₹69.90 as on Oct 23, 2026.
The MRO-TEK Networks has shown returns of 1.06% over the past day, -3.34% for the past month, 1.64% over 3 months, -9.46% over 1 year, 16.04% across 3 years, and 9.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MRO-TEK Networks are 45.17 and 1.49 on Oct 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global