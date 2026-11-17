Few people think about what goes into a tyre while buying one. There is more to it beyond the black rubber tube. What lies beneath is one of the most commodity price-sensitive manufacturing processes in the country. Given the sharp volatility in prices, pricing becomes crucial. As investors turn the focus on MRF, CEAT, Apollo Tyres and other key players, analysts decode the top bets now.

Natural rubber, synthetic rubber, carbon black and a range of petroleum-linked chemicals together make up the bulk of what it costs to build a tyre, and almost all of them have turned more expensive since the West Asia conflict began.

The trouble is that costs rise faster than prices can. A tyre maker cannot simply add the increase to its price list and move on. It must read the market – how much a customer will pay before switching brands, what competitors are charging for a comparable product, and whether automobile makers, who buy in bulk and negotiate hard, will agree to a revision. The price hikes announced so far have not fully matched the cost increase, leaving a gap that is weighing on margins even though demand remains healthy.

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That gap is what makes this a story for investors, not just for the industry. With MRF, Apollo Tyres, CEAT, JK Tyre and Balkrishna Industries all facing the same input shock, the question is who can protect profitability and who must absorb more of the pain.

Financialexpress.com spoke to analysts to find out. Their answer rests on brand pull, replacement-market exposure, OEM dependence, exports and specialised offerings, with MRF, Apollo Tyres and Balkrishna Industries seen holding some advantages, and the outlook for the sector tied to where rubber and crude-linked prices head in the coming quarters.

Tyre manufacturers have passed on only part of the cost increase

The pressure on profitability is visible in the difference between the increase in raw material costs and the price hikes implemented by tyre manufacturers.

Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, said that the industry’s total raw material costs have increased by around 25-30% since the beginning of the West Asia conflict. However, manufacturers have increased prices by only 11-15% so far.

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Looking at the companies’ second-quarter commentaries, Agrawal said, “So looking at the Q2 commentaries for these companies, what we have seen is that on an average across all the companies, there has been a 25 to 30% increase in the total raw material cost since the start of the West Asia war.”

He added, “And the price increases till now have been between 11 to 15%.”

The difference suggests that manufacturers have not been able to recover the entire increase in input costs through higher selling prices. The difficulty is partly linked to the nature of the tyre industry, where pricing decisions are influenced by competition and the type of customer a company serves.

Agrawal explained, “Now if you see the tyre industry, except for the premium segment and where certain brands play a role, overall, it’s largely a commoditised industry.”

The input cost equation (Image: AI generated)

OEM versus replacement market: Why pricing power differs

The ability to increase prices also depends on whether a tyre manufacturer sells directly to automobile companies or to customers replacing existing tyres.

In the OEM segment, manufacturers supply tyres to vehicle makers. Pricing arrangements are generally negotiated in advance, and revisions may take time to reflect changes in raw material costs. The replacement market works differently because customers can compare brands and prices before making a purchase.

Agrawal said, “So in the OEM segment, the prices are passed on with a lag to the OEMs, while on the replacement side, it’s competitive.”

He further explained, “So companies generally wait and watch what their competitors are doing before taking price hikes. So as not to impact the demand.”

Demand has so far provided some support to the industry. Agrawal said volumes remained strong in the first half of the year despite the West Asia crisis and the resulting price increases across tyre categories.

He said, “Demand, if you see overall in the first half of this year has been very strong, despite the West Asia crisis resulting in price hikes across tire segments, but volume growth has been in strong double digits, and especially in the replacement segment, the GST benefit also was in place.”

However, he cautioned that the second half would enter a higher base period as the benefit of the earlier demand boost becomes harder to compare against.

MRF, Apollo Tyres and Balkrishna Industries: Which stock gets an edge?

Pricing power is not determined by market share alone. A company’s product mix, geographical presence and customer profile also influence how much of a cost increase it can pass on.

Dhruv Joshi, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, believes companies with greater exposure to replacement sales, premium and specialised products and exports are better positioned to manage input cost inflation.

Joshi said, “We believe pricing power is a mix a of product offerings, market profile and geographic mix. Companies that offer a mix of higher replacement market, premium and specialised product offerings and exports exposure, are better placed to control pricing, pass on raw material cost through hikes without affecting demand.”

Among the companies he tracks, MRF, Apollo Tyres and Balkrishna Industries have different advantages.

MRF’s pricing strength comes from its market leadership, established brand and customer loyalty. Its brand recall allows it to command a premium over competing products, which can help the company absorb cost increases without relying entirely on price hikes.

Joshi said, “MRF through its market leadership, strong customer loyalty and brand recall have managed this inflation well as it is able to price its products 3-4% premium over peers.”

Apollo Tyres, meanwhile, benefits from its presence in the replacement market and exports. A diversified geographical presence and a relatively strong replacement business give it more flexibility in managing price increases than companies with a higher dependence on negotiated OEM supplies.

Balkrishna Industries has a different business model. It focuses on off-highway tyres (OHT), which are used in agricultural, industrial and construction equipment. Its specialised product portfolio means it does not compete in exactly the same way as manufacturers selling standard passenger vehicle and two-wheeler tyres.

Joshi said, “Players like Balkrishna Industries through its niche OHT products and pricing driven through specialisation, Apollo tyres with good exposure to replacement segment along with strong presence in exports markets and MRF through its market leadership, strong customer loyalty and brand recall have managed this inflation well as it is able to price its products 3-4% premium over peers.”

The advantages, however, do not mean these companies are completely insulated from higher input costs. Their ability to maintain margins will still depend on the pace of price revisions, demand and the movement in raw material prices.

Why CEAT and JK Tyre could face greater pricing pressure

Companies with higher OEM exposure or a larger presence in competitive product categories may find it harder to pass on rising costs immediately.

In the OEM business, price increases are often linked to indexation arrangements and negotiations with vehicle manufacturers.

Joshi said, “Higher OEM exposure has led to delay in price hikes (through indexation) where prices are negotiated and margins are thinner have forced tyre companies to absorb most of the raw material price inflation.”

He also sees relatively limited pricing power at CEAT and JK Tyre compared with MRF, Apollo Tyres and Balkrishna Industries.

“CEAT and JK tyre hold little pricing power as greater exposure to competitive segments and OEM business create lags in cost pass ons,” he said.

CEAT also has a potential earnings driver in its CAMSO acquisition, which could contribute to profitability as the business progresses. The extent of the benefit will depend on integration and the company’s ability to improve its overall operating performance.

Natural rubber, carbon black and crude oil: What happens to input costs?

The next two to three quarters will be important for tyre manufacturers because raw material costs account for a significant part of their production expenses.

Natural rubber is one of the key inputs. Other important materials include carbon black, synthetic rubber and several compounds derived from crude oil. Currency movements also influence costs because tyre manufacturers depend on imports for a portion of their raw material requirements.

Agrawal expects margins to improve sequentially in the December quarter, although the overall cost structure is still likely to remain elevated.

“Q3 margins should improve sequentially,” he said.

Explaining the factors influencing costs, Agrawal said, “Now if you see what are the key raw material costs, first is the natural rubber, then second comes a crude derivatives, which is carbon black, the synthetic rubber and other crude linked compounds and your rupee depreciation.”

There have been some changes in the cost environment during the first half of the December quarter. Crude oil has stabilised, the rupee has strengthened against the dollar and natural rubber prices have stopped rising at an earlier pace.

Agrawal said, “Now if you see in Q3 so far up to mid-November, what we have seen is crude has stabilized at that $95 per barrel level.”

He added, “Rupee has appreciated also from almost lows of 97 to now around between 93 and 94.”

On natural rubber, he said, “So that rupee depreciation sequentially will help and also the natural rubber prices also have stabilised.”

However, the natural rubber outlook is not without risks. The possibility of El Nino affecting production in major Southeast Asian markets could influence availability and import costs.

Agrawal said, “Still, there are concerns of the El Nino impacting the output in Malaysia, Indonesia, and other Southeast Asian countries from where bulk of the rubber imports are done by these companies.”

Even with some moderation in individual input costs, the overall cost base is expected to remain higher sequentially.

“But nevertheless, overall the cost structure, there is still going to be about 8 to 10% increase QOQ, but still margins could improve as the utilizations across the companies are strong,” he said.

Capacity utilisation is another factor that can influence profitability. When factories operate at higher levels, manufacturers can spread fixed expenses across more units of production. This can help offset some of the pressure from higher raw material costs.

Agrawal said, “So that helps to absorb the fixed costs.”

Can tyre margins recover to 12.5-14% by FY28?

While the near-term margin outlook remains dependent on input prices, analysts see the possibility of a gradual recovery as crude-linked costs ease and natural rubber supply improves.

Joshi expects margins to remain under pressure in the immediate term. However, if crude oil stabilises below the $90-95 per barrel range and domestic natural rubber supplies improve after the peak tapping season, manufacturers could see some relief.

He said, “Near-term margins are expected to remain under pressure as raw material prices remain inflated but with crude cooling down some relief is expected.”

He further explained, “Provided Brent crude stabilizes below $90–95/bbl and domestic natural rubber supply improves post-peak tapping season, raw material costs should plateau or soften.”

An important factor supporting a recovery could be the ability of manufacturers to retain price increases even after raw material costs start declining. This would allow companies to benefit from a wider gap between selling prices and input expenses.

Joshi said, “Historically, tyre makers retain price hikes even after input costs cool, creating an operating leverage tailwind that should lift sector EBITDA margins back toward the 12.5%–14% range by early FY28.”

He expects MRF to have the strongest ability to pass on costs, while Balkrishna Industries and Apollo Tyres could benefit from their recent capacity expansions.

“MRF has the strongest ability to pass on cost and is best expected to manage its margins. Balkrishna Industries and Apollo with their recent capacity expansion should be able to achieve better operating leverage as scale starts to kick in and manage if not improve margins through calibrated price hikes,” Joshi said.

However, the recovery may not be immediate.

“While we expect margin recovery only in FY28. JK Tyre and CEAT could experience relatively higher EBITDA volatility before cost pass-through fully takes effect,” he added.

On CEAT, Joshi also sees the possibility of an improvement as the company benefits from its CAMSO acquisition.

“CEAT should be able to capitalise on CAMSO acquisition and margins expected to improve in coming quarters,” he said.

CEAT Vs Apollo Tyres: Which stocks are analysts tracking?

Despite the broader cost pressures, analysts have different preferences within the sector. Their views reflect differences in product exposure, demand conditions and the expected timing of margin recovery.

Agrawal said he prefers CEAT over Apollo Tyres and JK Tyre, citing its presence in the electric vehicle (EV) segment and the company’s commentary on raw material costs.

“So stock wise, we like CEAT more than Apollo tires and JK tires,” he said.

Agrawal pointed to the role of electric vehicles in driving tyre industry demand and CEAT’s presence in this segment.

“CEAT has a good presence in the EV segment which is driving the growth of the entire industry mainly.”

He also referred to the company’s second-quarter commentary on input costs and profitability.

“And also the company in its Q2 commentary has highlighted that the raw material cost, the worst of the raw material cost is behind and there should be margin improvement,” he said.

However, he does not believe investors should rush to take a broader position on tyre stocks before the next set of quarterly results.

“The demand continues to be strong,” Agrawal said. “Nevertheless, overall tyre stocks, we would still let go one quarter to see the actual results before recommending tire stocks.”

He also sees opportunities in other parts of the auto ancillary sector, particularly companies supplying components to two-wheeler and passenger vehicle manufacturers.

“The other auto ancillary space is doing very well. And over there we like many of the two wheeler and passenger vehicle focused auto ancillaries over the tire stocks,” he said.

Apollo Tyres: Domestic demand and European recovery in focus

While Agrawal prefers CEAT among the tyre companies he tracks, Kotak Neo has a positive view on Apollo Tyres.

Arun Agarwal, VP – Fundamental Research at Kotak Neo, expects raw material expenses to remain elevated in the December quarter of FY27. However, he sees the possibility of a turning point from the March quarter as the impact of lower crude oil prices feeds into input costs.

He said, “Raw material costs are likely to remain elevated in 3QFY27E, but we expect the cycle to start turning from 4QFY27E as the recent correction in crude oil prices feeds through to oil-linked inputs.”

Natural rubber prices remain another area to watch, particularly after reaching record levels during the quarter.

“Rubber prices also remain elevated after hitting record highs during the quarter, although natural rubber prices could moderate going ahead,” Agarwal said.

He expects profitability to remain under pressure during FY27, with price increases and lower input costs supporting a recovery thereafter.

“Margins could remain under pressure in FY27E, but price increases and easing input costs should support a recovery in profitability thereafter,” he said.

On Apollo Tyres, the brokerage’s positive view is supported by domestic revenue performance and the possibility of improved profitability in Europe.

Agarwal said, “We have a positive view on Apollo Tyres, given its strong domestic revenue performance.”

He also expects the company’s European business to see a meaningful improvement from FY28, partly supported by the closure of its Netherlands plant.

“European profitability should see a meaningful recovery from FY28E, aided by the closure of the Netherlands plant, while replacement-market price hikes should help partly offset near-term raw material pressures,” he said.

What should investors watch in the coming quarters?

The outlook for tyre manufacturers will depend on more than just the direction of natural rubber and crude oil prices. The speed at which companies pass on higher costs, their exposure to replacement demand, capacity utilisation and the contribution from specialised products will also influence earnings.

MRF has an advantage in brand positioning and pricing, while Apollo Tyres has exposure to replacement sales and exports. Balkrishna Industries’ specialised OHT business gives it a different competitive position. CEAT and JK Tyre could face relatively greater pricing pressure because of their exposure to competitive segments and OEM customers, although CEAT’s CAMSO acquisition could support its profitability.

Analysts also differ in their stock preferences. SBI Securities prefers CEAT over Apollo Tyres and JK Tyre, while Kotak Neo has a positive view on Apollo Tyres. Mirae Asset Sharekhan identifies MRF as the strongest player in terms of cost pass-through, with Balkrishna Industries and Apollo Tyres also positioned to benefit from capacity expansion.

For investors, the key indicators to track will be natural rubber prices, crude oil, the rupee-dollar movement, price hikes and EBITDA earned per tonne.

Disclaimer: This article is based on analysts’ outlook and is for informational purposes only. The recommendations expressed are those of the respective analyst and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.