MRF, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, Senco Gold among 102 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 3 touch 52-week lows

After rallying to fresh highs, the benchmark indices are hovering within a range. TheNifty 50 is trading at 20,187.10, up by 0.42%, while the Sensex is at 67,769.35, up by 250.35 points. Previously, the Nifty 50 hit a new all-time high of 20,196.45, while the Sensex also joined the rally and hit a fresh all-time high of 67,843.29 in early trade. The broader indices are trading in the green, with gains led by mid- and small-cap stocks. The Bank Nifty is up by 0.28% at 46,130.30. The other sectoral indices also traded largely in green except for FMCG, media, and metals as they faced corrections.

Vodafone Idea, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Yes Bank, UCO Bank, GTL Infrastructure, Indian Overseas Bank, the Central Bank of India, and Zomato are among the most active stocks on the NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

MRF, UltraTech Cement, Gillette India, Bajaj Auto, L&T Technology Services, Dalmia Bharat, Grasim Industries, Ethos, Themis Medicare, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Tide Water Oil Company (India), Rane Holdings, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Bharat Forge, Narayana Hrudayalaya, United Spirits, Axis Bank, Rane (Madras), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, SJS Enterprises, Jindal Steel & Power, Siyaram Silk Mills, Praj Industries, Kaveri Seed Company, Bcl Industries, Kalyani Steels, India Nippon Electricals, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Strides Pharma Science, Kotak , Aarti Pharmalabs, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Senco Gold, Tata Motors, Wipro, Remsons Industries, Muthoot Capital Services, Sandhar Technologies, Choice International, Welspun Corp, GE T&D India, Jai Balaji Industries, Suratwwala Business Group, Ashapura Minechem, SRG Housing Finance, PPAP Automotive, Religare Enterprises, Satin Creditcare Network, Asian Energy Services, Time Technoplast, V2 Retail, NMDC, Lemon Tree Hotels and HT Media are among 103 stocks that hit 52-week highs today, while Ratnaveer Precision Engineering and Vaxtex Cotfab are among the 3 stocks stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

BPL, Faze Three, Shakti Pumps (India), Restaurant Brands Asia, SRG Housing Finance, HT Media, Strides Pharma Science, Sequent Scientific, The New India Assurance Company, Alps Industries, Indbank Merchant Banking Services and Senco Gold are among the volume gainers.